Select Maritimo Models To Be Powered By mtu From 2022

by Maritimo 13 Mar 18:21 PDT

Leading Australian luxury motor yacht manufacturer Maritimo, has announced mtu as the official high horsepower engine option for its new flagship vessels, with select future models to follow.

The agreement sees world-renowned German engine manufacturer, Rolls-Royce Power Systems’ mtu brand of engine the sole engine option for all engines from 1200mhp to 1625mhp for Maritimo.

Represented locally by Penske Australia & New Zealand, various mtu engine options, with ZF gearboxes, mtu control systems, mtu joystick, and position hold options will become available in M75 Flybridge, S75 Sedan, and M600 & S600 Offshore models.

Maritimo General Manager, Phil Candler acknowledged how very excited Maritimo are for the future, and how the Australian Motor Yacht builder was extremely proud to form the new relationship with mtu and Penske Australia and New Zealand.

“The decision was very easy for us, as our companies share very similar values in the products we manufacture, in that they are of extremely high quality, highly functional & reliable, and are supported with incredible customer care and service,” he said.

Maritimo’ s mtu engine option now offers Maritimo owners a purpose-built marine power unit, with real time back-to-base monitoring service anywhere around the globe.

mtu’s engines are all continuously rated, giving Maritimo owners the unlimited ability to operate at 100% load, providing more power and more torque at any time.

Synergy between both brands exists in both company’s focus on lowering the lifespan cost of ownership.

“mtu offers significant advantages when its efficiency and maintenance costs are factored in over and above the initial purchase,” said Candler.

“There is further alignment of the two companies’ core focus’ in the way Maritimo and mtu both strive to create engineering with built in simplicity, creating greater ease of operation and more pleasurable ownership experience.”

Penske Australia’s Marine (East) Sales Manager, Dominic White, said the company was delighted to be partnering with Maritimo.

The engine packages will be provided through Penske Australia & New Zealand with an extensive network of 16 strategically located branches supported by remote field service locations.

“We provide full 24/7 connectivity so we are there when you need us,” he said.

Maritimo will see the first mtu powered vessels hit the water in late 2022, with many more to follow in years to come.