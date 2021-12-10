Please select your home edition
Multihull Solutions set for show-stopping return at Sanctuary Cove Boat Show

by Multihull Solutions 15 Mar 16:36 PDT
MY4.S © Multihull Solutions

Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts’ new MY4.S is also one of the exclusive new launches at the show, which has just arrived in Australia and available for immediate sale. This stunning new Sports version features sleek and elegant lines, and oversized interior living areas that shatter benchmarks set by monohull motor yachts of this size.

Iliad 50 - photo © ILIAD Catamarans
The voluminous Owner’s suite is breathtaking in its size and luxury, while the luminous saloon is bathed in natural light and features a sunroof and expansive opening to the alfresco cockpit. Guests can recline on the cockpit’s dedicated sunbathing area and enjoy easy sea access with her rear platform. Reaching speeds of up to 22 knots, the MY4.S combines elegance on the water with contemporary design and astonishing performance.

Multihull Solutions is also bracing for huge interest at the show in the ILIAD 50. ILIAD Catamarans burst onto the scene in 2019 with a sensational response from the international motor yacht industry to the exceptional range, fuel economy, build quality and value for money, and the company has already sold 14 models to Australian buyers.

The ILIAD 50 on display at the Sanctuary Cove Show is the latest model that features a host of upgrades, and it sets the stage for the arrival of the first ILIAD 60 into Australia later in the year.

Multihull Solutions will also have specialists on its stand at the show to assist with all enquiries across its range and will be showcasing an extensive range of quality pre-owned power and sail catamarans for sale at its adjacent Gold Coast Sales Centre at The Boat Works.

