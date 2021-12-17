Please select your home edition
Maritimo M75 Flybridge Motor Yacht First Video

by Maritimo 17 Mar 17:00 PDT

Unveilled today, this new video highlights how Maritimo’s M75 Flybridge Motor Yacht is a commitment to perfection in every sense. On display is a synergy of balanced proportions, grace and purpose. So welcome to a new dawn of perfection, where grand scale and beauty deliver a commanding presence both underway and at rest.

Entertain at a higher level in exquisite surrounds, where compromise is simply not an option. Space and comfort take on a whole new level, where grandeur exudes throughout with a richness and opulence that is both so obvious, and yet completely understated.

Tom Barry-Cotter, Maritimo’s Lead Designer said, “We have record sales in the pipeline for new models that are still in development. Maritimo have worked tirelessly to be a leader in our presentation of new models in development; giving owners a glimpse of the finished product, and thereby enable owners to immerse themselves in the vessel, well ahead of its launch.”

“For those owners who have purchased their new M75 in the early development stages, this is an exciting milestone where they get to experience the digital animation of their boat. The M75 has already recorded significant sales in Australia, New Zealand, and the USA."

Maritimo M75 - Incredibly huge Adventure Deck - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo M75 - Incredibly huge Adventure Deck - photo © Maritimo

This is the very embodiment of being a Maritimo; a culmination of the Maritimo collective spirit, derived from decades of learnings and responds to an intensive collaboration with owners, to fully deliver the essence of ‘life’ and ‘style.’ The M75 truly represents our resolute commitment to perfection.

The Maritimo M75 Flybridge Motor Yacht is where style and poise meet pace and capability. A vessel for those who are powered by a spirit of adventure, and a desire to always question the status quo.

Maritimo M75 - Tremendous Galley - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo M75 - Tremendous Galley - photo © Maritimo

