New wallytender43 sold to enthusiastic owner from Singapore

by Ferretti Group 18 Mar 20:33 PDT

Ferretti Group is excited to announce the sale of a wallytender43 to Singapore.

Facilitated by Hong Seh Marine - Ferretti Yachts, Riva and Pershing's exclusive local dealer - the gorgeous Gunmetal-coloured tender was purchased by an owner already familiar with the Group's various brands. Excitingly, the purchase marks not only the first new Wally to be sold to Singapore, but the first for the entire Southeast Asian region as well.

wallytender43 - photo © Ferretti Group
wallytender43 - photo © Ferretti Group

With over 25 years of luxury yacht-building experience under its belt, Monaco-based Wally has crafted the new 13m-long wallytender43 to be the ultimate all-rounder. Robust and practical yet thrillingly fast, it can be - in turns - a family day boat, a superyacht tender, a resort shuttle or even a sailing yacht support vehicle.

Constructed in Forlì, Italy, the wallytender43 is crafted from an advanced ultra light composite with carbon fibre for utmost durability. Capable of carrying 12 passengers at a top speed of over 40 knots, its athletic performance is aided by the laminated sail mounted across the T-top's carbon fibre superstructure - a feature inspired by Wally's extensive sailing heritage. This innovative solution not only allows passengers sitting in its unique centre cockpit to enjoy the exhilarating sensation of open-air oceanic living, but also protects them from the sun and the elements, even when travelling at top speeds.

wallytender43 - photo © Ferretti Group
wallytender43 - photo © Ferretti Group

Built to enhance ease of life on the high seas, this deftly designed vessel comes with an expansive array of premium equipment as standard, be it the afore-mentioned carbon fibre T-top, LED deck lighting for better visibility, side-opening bulwark wings that expand the available deck space, or the iconic Wally wrap-around fender system. Available in a whole host of head-turning colours, the wallytender43 is the perfect seafaring solution to the multipurpose needs of today's discerning yacht owners.

wallytender43 - photo © Ferretti Group
wallytender43 - photo © Ferretti Group

