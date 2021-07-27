Prestige M-Line begins with the launch of the M48 Powercat

by Prestige Yachts 18 Mar 22:03 PDT

Prestige M48: Live In Harmony With The Sea

Prestige, a leading brand of motor yachts ranging from 40 to 70 feet, is launching the M48, the first model in the M-Line, the new line of power catamarans announced in September. With this new multihull yacht, Prestige takes a major step, offering an all-new experience in the art of living well.

The M48 reveals generous, brightly lit, and refined living spaces, affording the ultimate in comfort. It promises life in harmony with the sea and at a gentle pace.

Unique in its segment, this yacht features surprising characteristics, offering unparalleled freedom of movement and stability to experience peaceful moments at sea. Benefiting from an outward facing design, the M48 enables you to truly reconnect with nature and with yourself.

An Intuitive Launch In A Strong Growth Market

Since the middle of the 1980s, large multihulls have seen spectacular growth, progressively becoming the generic image of large cruising sailboat. Following in the wake of the sailboat segment, power catamarans, whose world production in 2021 is estimated at over 300 units of over 40 feet, is a market that is experiencing considerable growth.

« Our customers’ expectations extend to multihulls. Prestige Yacht owners cruise with their families and, for the majority, without crew. They particularly value the feeling of spaciousness afforded by the 360° view in the saloon, the extraordinarily bright interior, the optimal design of the owner’s cabin, and ease of handling of our yachts. Today, our buyers want more luxury, space, and comfort.

High cruising speed is no longer a demand – stability is, on the other hand. These have naturally pointed us to the catamaran. With this platform on the water, Prestige renews its promise to realize the dream of living on your own private island! » Confirms Erwin Bamps – General Manager.

It is in this context that Prestige has developed the M48, relying not only on its undeniable expertise, but also on world-renowned designers - its historic designer, Garroni Design, and Philippe Briand Yacht Design - and, finally, on the undeniable industrial experience of the Beneteau Group in the construction of catamarans.

« The M48, is a villa that opens on to the sea. For the M48, the objective was to offer a true powercat, well positioned in the world of yachting, with an owner’s suite worthy of that found on a 70-footer. Ergonomic design and flow of movement on board are redesigned, while wide sidedecks ensure safety on board. The cockpit is freed, the visual barriers aft have been removed in order to fully benefit from the view of the wake. For the design, we have chosen inverted bows, innovative for PRESTIGE, which contribute to a unique and harmonious visual signature » explains Camilo Garroni - Prestige Designer.

The unique characteristics of the M48 enable Prestige to successfully launch into this promising market.

The Luxury Of Space

While the M-Line features two hulls, it remains true to the heritage of Prestige with optimized interior and exterior layouts, an absolute priority for the M48.

« We worked on an entirely new base, one that is 100% powerboat, without any of the constraints inherent to sailboats. For an optimal power catamaran, we decided to approve an exclusively powerboat design. This design concept enabled us to offer a multihull that is not as wide as a sailing catamaran, but taller. This approach, without a doubt, has won over both sailing catamaran and motor yacht owners » affirms Rosalie Le Gall - Product Marketing Manager.

This 50-foot catamaran affords an interior volume equivalent to that of a 60-foot motor yacht. The deck surface - now rectangular - allows for an optimized layout. Vast zones for relaxation on the deck and flybridge have been reconfigured. The bow also presents an increased surface area. The bottom of the hull and the central part were positioned to offer the best balance between livable space and seaworthy qualities. The M48 benefits from a wider beam than a monohull motor yacht of equal length, allowing for a full-beam owner’s suite, as well as entirely unique guest cabins.

An Open Cockpit and a Swim Platform to Fully Experience the Sea

The aft cockpit is perfectly designed for comfortable entertaining, favouring gatherings and warm exchanges with two tables, one of which unfolds to create an immense tabletop able to accommodate up to eight guests. Optimal equipment, including an icemaker and numerous spacious storage lockers, enhances the comfort of all on board.

The electric aft platform lowers to a position flush with the twin transom platforms. In this position, the versatile aft platform forms an immense, 6-meter-wide terrace, capable of serving as a tender lift, a beach club or cockpit terrace. A vast storage locker enables the stowing of diverse nautical equipment on board. The stairway to the flybridge is at a very comfortable 45° angle.

A central galley facilitates flow of movement on board

The cockpit affords direct access to the interior and the 22-square-meter saloon. The galley, positioned to the starboard side of the saloon, services the cockpit through a window which opens fully, flush to the roof. She features a generous U-shaped countertop complemented by a buffet and storage lockers optimized for cruising. This central location facilitates the flow of movement between the cockpit and saloon.

An Immense Flybridge

Step onto the flybridge of nearly 20 m2, and instantly, you will immediately be struck by its exceptional comfort and spaciousness. A wide bench seat enables the pilot to sit comfortably at the helm station. To starboard, eight people can be seated on U-shaped bench seating around the teak table and enjoy, close at hand, a fully equipped bar. Aft, a vast modular sun pad provides the perfect place to soak in the sun. For safety on board, stainless steel handrails define the space, and a large windscreen shields the crew from sea spray. The entire forward area of the flybridge can also be protected by a full-beam hard top (optional).

Forward, an XXL Sun Lounge

Here, again, you will appreciate the full beam aboard the M48. A generous forward sundeck accommodates three people. Facing the sundeck, a 5-meter-wide bow lounge features, between the hulls, a large, plush, U-shaped sofa with a removable table. This clever layout, which allows easy access to the anchor windlass and storage lockers - fenders, cleats - facilitates handling and docking maneuvers. The skipper cabin is configured in the forward bows, with a berth on one side and a head compartment on the other.

Voluminous Living Spaces

Forward, a dedicated owner’s cabin offers a true suite, measuring 5 meters wide, with an impressive total surface area of 18 square meters. This cabin features a king-size master bed and exceptional storage options, as well as private access to a connecting bathroom with separate shower on the port side of the cabin and a separate toilet with sink on the starboard side.

Owing to its entirely unique design, the volume of the hulls and nacelle is optimized to a greater degree than any other catamaran on the market.

This exceptional layout affords the option of two identical guest cabins boasting queen-size beds, each of which may be converted into two single beds, facing the sea. Each cabin benefits from direct access to its own private bathroom. The large, panoramic window in the hull and opening hull ports afford a breathtaking view of the sea.

Smooth, Efficient Design

Stability for Well-Being

Prestige’s experience in the construction of seaworthy motor yachts has benefited the M48 with an excellent stability and handling at sea, for smooth, enjoyable cruising in any sea conditions.

The stepped hull is particularly pronounced to efficiently cut through the waves and diminish the effects of the spray. The nacelle has also been sculpted to limit the water slapping under the boat at any speed.

These architectural features enable you to enjoy all living areas in ideal conditions, including the open decks, such as the flybridge, which are traditionally more exposed. The reduction in rolling is remarkable, as much at anchor as while cruising, and at any speed, since the hull of a catamaran does not need to plane to gain stability.

Handling with Full Peace of Mind

The design and propulsion of the M48 greatly facilitate handling. While access to the bow is often constricted on traditional motor yachts, aboard the M48, the sidedecks are twice as wide as those of a motor yacht of equal length. Deeper and more spacious, they are safer and contribute to the flow of movement on board. A starboard side door also facilitates handling.

Finally, the M48 features two engines spaced relatively far apart from one another, which constitutes an incredible advantage. With the Volvo joystick and twin engines, one in each hull, the M48 boasts extremely intuitive handling while docking. At port or at anchor, it is easy to pivot and manoeuvre your yacht with full peace of mind.

We mustn’t forget that the beam of the M48 remains less than that of a power catamaran adapted from a sailing catamaran. This feature opens up more possibilities when finding a slip at port.

The Benefits of a Gentle Pace

The performance of the M48 has been optimized for a cruising speed of between 8 and 18 knots, with a propulsion provided by 2 x 320 HP. The top speed is 20 knots. At lower speeds, a multihull on a wet surface area that is 20% less than that of a classic hull results in lower fuel consumption than a motor yacht of the same proportions and affords greater range and autonomy.

Thus, fuel consumption is reduced, and cruising range varies from 250 nautical miles at 18 knots to over 600 miles at 8 knots.

In addition to lower costs, the carbon emissions are reduced, and cruising is more respectful of the environment.

The M48 enables you to experience cruising in harmony with the sea.

Refinement, Down To The Smallest Details

The unique design signature of Garroni Design lends the M48 her refined, timeless lines. The slender lines of the superstructures and the elegant design of the windows of the main deck and hull also confer a unique and harmonious visual signature.

Prestige’s expertise comes from over 30 years of building yachts designed for the most demanding customers throughout the world. The M48 obviously benefits from the shipyard’s savoir-faire in yacht construction, but also from the selection of elegant, refined materials.

Throughout the yacht, careful attention has been paid to each detail. This is clear from the moment you step inside, which remains open to the exterior and is flooded with natural light.

The M48 offers carefully selected finishes, with woodwork in walnut. Touches of high gloss lacquer reflect the light and enhance the design. The floorboards are available in natural brushed light oak hardwood. The countertops in the galley and the interior table are offered in black marbled ceramic (optional). A wide selection of interior and exterior upholstery enables you to personalize your interior atmosphere. You even have the option to order custom bed linens in certified organic materials from the brand, Monalison. Bathrooms feature «Hazelnut» Corian countertops.

All exterior furnishings on the yacht are from the outdoor collection by RODA, constructed in materials that are perfectly adapted to use at sea. They also offer a considerable weight reduction, with a lighter, airier style than traditional polyester seating, as well as new modular possibilities.

Preliminary Key Specifcations

Longueur hors tout / Overall length 14,79 m 48’6’’

Longueur coque / Hull length 14,37 m 47’1’’

Bau maxi / Overall beam 6 m 19’7’’

Tirant d’eau / Draft 1,08 m 3’6’’

Tirant d’air (maxi - sans hard top) / Air Draft (not including hard top) 4,80 m 15’8’’

Tirant d’air (maxi - hard top) / Air Draft (including hard top) 7,62 m 25’

Déplacement lège / Light displacement 17 480 kg 38 537 Lbs

Déplacement pleine charge / Full load displacement 23 029 kg 50 770 Lbs

Vitesse maxi attendue* / Max speed expected* 20

Vitesse de croisière attendue* / Cruising speed expected* 8-18

Autonomie à vitesse de croisière (MN)* / Range at cruising speed (NM)* 250

Capacité carburant / Fuel capacity 1 200 L 317 US gal

Capacité eau / Water capacity 600 L 159 US gal

Capacité ballon d’eau chaude / Hot water heater capacity 60 L 16 US gal

Capacité eaux noires / Holding tank capacity 176 L 45 US gal

Capacité froid / Fridge capacity 178 L 47 US gal

Capacité freezer / Freezer capacity 42 L 11 US gal

Charge maxi plateforme / Platform load limit 150 kg 331 Lbs

Cabines / Staterooms

3/4 + skipper option

Master / lit king size de 180 x 200 cm

Guest / lit Queen size (160 x 200 cm)

Couchages / Accomodation 6/8 + 1

Salles d’eau / Bathrooms 3/4

Catégorie / Category B - 12 / C - 14 / D - 16

Architectes / Designers

Garroni Design / Philippe Briand

Valentina Militerno De Romedis



Motorisation / Engine

Volvo Penta 2 x D4-320 CV - V-Drive / Volvo Penta 2 x D4-320 HP - V-Drive Standard

Type de propulsion / Type of propulsion Arbre Shaft



