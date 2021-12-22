Alter Ego: Predator 65 and 65 Sport Yacht launched

by Sunseeker International 19 Mar 09:36 PDT

Sunseeker is pleased to launch Alter Ego. An exciting new campaign presenting the all-new Predator 65 and 65 Sport Yacht in photography and film.

Two very dynamic 65-foot Sunseeker models with defining features yet a shared DNA. Both draw direct parallels with one another, like siblings born from the same minds of those in Design, Engineering and Naval Architecture. The all-new Predator 65 matches the 65 Sport Yacht with innovative technologies, quality interiors and social zones for a varied boating experience.

Sunseeker has delivered on outstanding technological innovation with the all-new Predator 65 and the 65 Sport Yacht. Captured together on the water, their intuitive handling, proficient capabilities and unyielding performance shines through on the glassy waters of Poole, Dorset, the heart and home of Sunseeker.

Sunseeker refreshed its digital look last year with a brand new website benefitting from new features reflecting the brand's pace of innovation, not only in its product design and engineering, but in the way it markets its product. The latest 'feature highlights' capability offers users the chance to experience Sunseeker models like never before, with a 360 degree view of the Predator 65 and 65 Sport Yacht.

Visit www.sunseeker.com to discover their similarities and differences.