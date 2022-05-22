Navico® at the 2022 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

This year's SCIBS is another big one for Navico with a huge range of Lowrance®, B&G®, Simrad® Yachting, C-MAP® and JL Audio products on display.

From Simrad Yachting, for the first time in Australia, the newly launched Simrad® NSX™ chartplotter and fishfinder will be on display. The Simrad® NSX is available in 7", 9" and 12" display sizes and is based on a new Operating System built from the ground up to redefine boating experiences.

NSX™ features an innovative and modern interface with a new, intuitive touch screen experience with crystal clear views. Charts include powerful C-MAP® navigation capabilities and compatibility with sonar, radar and autopilot systems. Simple Setup Wizards guide users through each step during device setup, and Simrad® app integration makes connectivity from your smartphone easier than ever.

In addition to NSX, the Simrad NSOevo3s and Simrad NSSevo3s series will also be on display for consumers to get hands on and have a system schematic/quote created for a refit or new build by one of the experienced sales staff.

From Lowrance, the ActiveTarget™ live sonar, suitable for use in coastal or inshore applications, can also be viewed by boat show attendees. The ActiveTarget Live Sonar views show high-resolution images of fish movements in real time and in detail. With this immediate feedback, anglers can adjust the presentation to trigger a strike, and know if more than one predator fish is active in the area.

In addition to the ActiveTarget, Lowrance will have on display the Elite Fishing System™ (FS) which is the latest introduction in Lowrance's line-up of mid-range fishfinder/chartplotter displays along with the Lowrance HDS Live series - the ultimate integrated MFD from Lowrance.

The latest from B&G, the world's leading sailing navigation and instrument specialist, includes the Nemesis™ Sailing Display. A new generation of intelligent sailing data displays offering unparalleled visibility, with complete customisation or easy to use pre-set multi-function templates and automatic dashboards based on the point of sail.

Visit the show and speak to one of friendly sales staff - Located at stand 244 in the Pavilion.