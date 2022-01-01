ILIAD 53S announced on the heels of brand success

ILIAD Catamarans has just unveiled its latest model, the ILIAD 53S © ILIAD Catamarans

by ILIAD Catamarans 21 Mar 20:07 PDT

On the back of its remarkable success since the company's launch in 2019, ILIAD Catamarans has just announced its latest model, the ILIAD 53S.

Signalling a departure from the flybridge design that distinguishes its current models, the ILIAD 50, 62 and 74, the new 53S features a sporty sedan silhouette making it ideal for unrestricted cruising throughout the world's waterways.

With a comprehensively optioned model priced from USD$1.76M, the ILIAD 53S is expected to enjoy strong demand from buyers seeking a semi-custom motor yacht that features outstanding space, economy and performance.

The ILIAD 53S has outstanding interior living space, including a huge forward lounge, helm station and dining for 6-8 people, and the entire area is bathed in natural light courtesy of a large skylight that is included as standard.

Accommodation onboard is generous and beautifully designed with the master suite encompassing an entire hull and featuring an oversized island queen bed, panoramic windows, an expansive ensuite, and more storage and space than any other boat in its class. The two guest cabins also enjoy an abundance of natural light courtesy of the generous windows, and each are equipped with their own designer ensuite.

Featuring the finest European appliances, the galley is sleek and practical with its island bench, full-size refrigerator and freezer, and well-designed storage.

The motor yacht boasts exceptional outdoor space for entertaining and relaxing, and the cockpit features a bar area and dining setting for up to ten guests, barbeque, ice maker and refrigerator, with all waste bins concealed in cleverly designed cabinetry. The optional tender platform is ideal for safe sea access when swimming or diving and makes a superb sunbathing spot when the tender is deployed.

The forward-facing bow deck lounge features generous lounge seating for enjoying a drink at sunset and has convenient direct access into the main deck lounge.

Bulwark side walkways with handrails around the entire vessel make movement around the decks while under way exceptionally safe.

The motor yacht is powered by 440hp Volvo or Yanmar (recommended) engines delivering a top speed of 24 knots, and cruising long range at low speeds will afford more than 3,000 nautical miles.

The standard model is comprehensively optioned with air conditioning, generator, full electronics, bow thruster, 521L of fridge/freezer space, washer/dryer, lithium batteries, 5000w inverter, solar panels, entertainment system and much more.

The ILIAD 53S has been constructed with all of the brand's renowned DNA, including being beachable in emergencies, a full vinylester hull, Diab foam core throughout, high bridge deck clearance and exceptional safety features that see this new model classified in a class of its own.

ILIAD Catamarans continues to make its mark on the motor yacht scene with the upcoming ILIAD 62, due for release in Australia in mid 2022, recently nominated for the prestigious Multihull of the Year award in the MultiYacht category.

The ILIAD 62 was lauded by the judging panel with a particular acknowledgment of the model's emphasis on "controlling fuel consumption in order to extend the range to over 3,500 miles."

The ILIAD 50 continues to be a resounding success for the brand with seven models sold in Australia. There is currently also an ILIAD 50 in Singapore and a model will be on display at the 2022 Sanctuary Cove Boat Show on the Gold Coast in May.

ILIAD Catamarans now has forward orders stretching into 2024 and is finalising plans to open a new state-of-the-art shipyard to facilitate increased production across its range.

Further information on the ILIAD 53S and ILIAD Catamarans can be obtained by contacting +61 (0) 499 989 559, emailing or visiting the website.

ILIAD 53S Specifications:

Length: 16.35 m

Beam: 7.60 m

Draft: 1.20 m

Displacement (lightship): 24,000 kg

Fuel tanks capacity: 3,500 litres

Water tanks capacity: 800 litres

Holding tank capacity Grey: 250 litres

Holding tank capacity Black: 250 litres

Certification: CE A-12. B-12. C-20. D-30.