Horizon FD80 hull six launches

by Horizon Yachts 21 Mar 20:58 PDT

Customization is a cornerstone of the Horizon Yachts philosophy, and the company proudly employs a talented engineering team to consider advanced customization requests - many of which are first-time features aboard current models. Recently launched, the FD80 hull six offers a touch-and-go helipad on the boat deck, which is the first time this feature has been engineered for this model.

The design of the FD80 appealed to the first-time Horizon owner for its four-stateroom layout, on-deck master suite, aft beach club and enclosed skylounge. A generous aft deck fitted with a built-in settee and a freestanding dining table for eight segues through fully opening glass doors into the open-plan main salon, which is fitted with matte oak and walnut as the main woods and features a dayhead aft to port and a convivial off-white leather L-shaped sofa and seating area. Opposite, a convertible table serves multiple roles as a work table, breakfast bar or interior dining table. The galley forward features a privacy window that can be opened or closed, with a counter overhang and bar stools for conversing with the chef. The master ensuite is situated forward and has been designed with a spacious walk-in closet and a large skylight that floods the room with natural light when open.

Three additional ensuite staterooms comprising two VIPs in the bow and to port and a convertible twin to starboard are situated on the lower deck, while spacious crew quarters for four aft of the engine room. A fully equipped beach club invites interaction with the sea from the Hi/Lo swim platform that can accommodate the yacht's tender.

On the upper deck, the owner opted for an enclosed skylounge configuration aft of the helm station, with the entire aft portion of the boat deck dedicated to the yacht's helipad. This feature has been incorporated for an owner of an FD85, but is the first to be designed aboard an FD80 model. On this hull, a hydraulic, folding hardtop overhang allows for convenient rotor blades clearance. Additional seating and dining with a Hi/Lo table is designed for the foredeck.

Named Amphib by her owner, the new FD80 is scheduled to be delivered in the Spring of 2022, after which the owners plan to cruise The Bahamas and both coasts of the United States.

The FD80 Hull 6 Basic Specs