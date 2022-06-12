Thailand Yacht Show Pattaya - new date: 9-12 June 2022

Ocean Marina, Pattaya. Venue of the newly announced Thailand Yacht Show (East). © Guy Nowell Ocean Marina, Pattaya. Venue of the newly announced Thailand Yacht Show (East). © Guy Nowell

by Verventia Ltd 22 Mar 22:04 PDT

A short drive from Bangkok, and adjacent to the new markets of Cambodia, Vietnam and China, the Gulf of Thailand is now a strategic yachting hub; marine leisure tourism has grown exponentially in the last couple of years, with the nascent (and long-awaited) interest in yachting amongst wealthy and trend-setting Thais having finally been awakened by the on-land constraints of the pandemic.

That’s why the Thailand Yacht Show (TYS) organiser, Verventia, is bringing the first part of the 6th edition of the annual boat show to Ocean Marina, Pattaya, with a second showcase in Phuket later in the year. Verventia have already lined up a series of sensational supporting events along with a complete overhaul of the format of previous Pattaya shows, promising a fun-packed marine lifestyle event like no other.

All the key industry leaders and long-time supporters of Verventia’s well-proven yacht shows in Singapore and Thailand have already confirmed their participation in what is set to become a benchmark event for Thailand’s Eastern Seaboard.

Originally scheduled for April 2022, Verventia have just agreed, in response to requests from many of the main stakeholders in the long-standing industry event, to delay the event from April to 9-12 June. This will allow several brands, impacted by heavy production backlogs and overbooked shipping services, to get their latest models to the show.

At the same time, the re-construction of the Ocean Marina hotel, restaurant and Yacht Club – the venue for the TYS VIP Lounge - will now not be completed until mid-May at the earliest, so the new dates will allow the whole complex and its facilities to be open and available to visitors in all its reconfigured glory.

“It’s really important, especially in these challenging times, to be flexible and work collaboratively with all our stakeholders – especially with our exhibitors, who pay for the marketing platform we provide,” said Verventia CEO, Andy Treadwell. “We all want the best possible turnout of yachts on show and the biggest possible number of interested buyers coming to view them – and this means accommodating, as far as possible, everyone’s wishes.”

The show promises marine leisure and luxury lifestyle businesses – everyone from boat chandleries to yacht brokers to yacht charter operators to luxury property developers – the perfect platform to expand their business network and enjoy face-to-face meetings with local and regional HNWIs and key industry personalities.

TYS Pattaya 2022 anticipates over 5,000 visitors – trend-setters, industry professionals, international media and – importantly – those taking a first interest in the yachting lifestyle, who will be in the vanguard of the next phase of industry expansion.

Live music every day, ‘ocean-flavoured’ fashion shows, fun stuff for kids and a classic car “Concours d’Elegance” promise something to keep everyone happy, while the boardwalk will be jammed with an eclectic variety of places to lunch, dine or just while away the time over cold drinks, catching up with old friends and making new connections. The On-Water Activity Area will see crowds making for the marina to have a go at some of the water sports available to try out. From fly-boards to sailing boats and paddle-boards, the Thailand Yacht Show is set to demonstrate that play-time isn’t just for kids – especially on the water!

info@thailandyachtshow.com