Please select your home edition
Edition
Leaderboard business March April May 2022

Testing an electric solution destined for Arctic conditions

by AB Volvo Penta 24 Mar 23:53 PDT
Testing an electric solution destined for Arctic conditions © SÃ–REN HÃ…KANLIND

Volvo Penta's advanced hybrid solution for Hurtigruten Svalbard's new sightseeing vessel, the Kvitbjørn (Polar Bear), was recently put through its paces during its first test at sea. The tests were performed by Volvo Penta engineers and project team leads to make sure the solution was ready for official customer sea trials in the icy waters of Svalbard.

The vessel - which was first announced in November 2021 by Volvo Penta and Hurtigruten Svalbard - has the potential to transform the sustainable tourism industry by allowing guests to experience the wonders of Svalbard without disturbing the area's nature and habitat, thanks to its near-silent operation. She will be formally unveiled in May at a special launch ceremony in Svalbard, before going into a three-year pilot test with Hurtigruten Svalbard. However, before the vessel is delivered the Volvo Penta team performed extensive tests and verifications at Volvo Penta's marine test facility in Krossholmen, Gothenburg - in order to simulate the icy conditions the vessel is destined for.

Delivering the perfect product

This vessel represents a big step in Volvo Penta's journey to electromobility at sea. It is one of the first times that the company has taken a full-systems approach when developing a hybrid-electric solution and one of the first times the company has designed a battery system able to operate at Arctic temperatures.

"This project was one of many firsts," says project lead, Mario Celegin. "The battery system is particularly interesting. Usually, these systems have to be cooled to between 20-30 degreesC to operate safely and efficiently. But this vessel will be working in extreme temperatures - the average summer water temperature in Svalbard is around -2 to 0 degreesC. To keep the battery temperatures at a steady

15 degreesC, we've had to develop an integrated heating and cooling system that doesn't circulate seawater to avoid icing."

All this new technology means that testing is more important than ever to make sure that the customer gets a seamless experience. For this project, Volvo Penta's testing has been split into two distinct steps.

Firstly, there was an accelerated test program of a prototype vessel. This helped the experts to identify key factors, such as software bugs, that needed to be resolved. The learnings from this then went into developing the final vessel.

The second stage was to test the final vessel before delivering it to the customer, Hurtigruten Svalbard for sea trials. This testing period was a lot shorter - to limit wear and tear and guarantee a pristine product, but it was still important. The team of Volvo Penta engineers, software developers, and professional test drivers ran tests in endurance, performance and stability, electromagnetic compliance, battery cooling, heating performance, and diagnosis.

"This was an interesting test period for us," recalls Mario Celegin. "A few of these are normal procedures, but because we were testing such novel technology the majority of our analyses were new too."

A few members of the small Volvo Penta team that have been working on the Kvitbjørn vessel. From left to right: Mario Celegin, Felix Engström, Ingela Nordström and Jonas Karnerfors. - photo © Emelie Asplund
A few members of the small Volvo Penta team that have been working on the Kvitbjørn vessel. From left to right: Mario Celegin, Felix Engström, Ingela Nordström and Jonas Karnerfors. - photo © Emelie Asplund

Results that speak for themselves

So far, the vessel ticks all of the boxes that Volvo Penta and Hurtigruten Svalbard wanted to achieve. The brand-new hybrid vessel is virtually silent in fully electric mode, has an incredible range of 500 nm, and is easily maneuverable. The Volvo Penta team was especially pleased with the functional stability of the system and the seamless ease this gives the operator when switching between driving modes.

"I'm extremely proud of what we have accomplished with this new hybrid vessel," says Mario Celegin. "This 'learning by doing' approach is a new way of working for us, but it's been so inspiring. Working in a small productive team over the last two years has meant that we've been able to progress quickly and efficiently make decisions. Most of all it's been a fun learning experience. I'm excited to see the results of our customer sea trials."

Currently, the vessel is with boatbuilder Marell Boats for the final details of the build. The next stage of Volvo Penta's project with Svalbard's oldest tourist operator, Hurtigruten Svalbard, will see the vessel, a state-of-the-art hybrid Marell M15, begin official sea trials in May 2022, which are set to run for the next few years.

Related Articles

Volvo Penta expanded corrosion protection
Announced for sterndrive and FWD boats Volvo Penta today announced its new Coastal Series corrosion protection package with a seven-year coverage plan, giving extra protection for Volvo Penta sterndrive and Forward Drive (FWD) boats operating in salt or brackish water. Posted on 12 Feb Solace Boats and Volvo Penta announce partnership
SOLACE Boats unveiled its new 415CS center console with diesel Aquamatic DPI inboards Today, at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), SOLACE Boats unveiled its new 415CS center console powered by a fully integrated Volvo Penta propulsion system with twin diesel Aquamatic DPI inboards. Posted on 29 Oct 2021 Advantages of EVC extended to a broader range
Volvo Penta has improved the features of the Electronic Vessel Control (EVC 2) system Volvo Penta has improved the functionality and features of its next-generation Electronic Vessel Control (EVC 2) system and expanded the system to its complete marine leisure gasoline range and D8 diesel engines Posted on 29 Sep 2021 Amer Yachts reveals new flagship
The Amer 120 is the largest of its kind in the world to be powered by Volvo Penta IPS. The Amer 120 is the largest of its kind in the world to be powered by Volvo Penta IPS. But what makes Volvo Penta IPS so desirable for Amer's charter yachts? Posted on 10 Sep 2021 A powerful pair: Volvo Penta and Garmin team up
Assisted Docking and Garmin Surround View Camera System collaboration Volvo Penta and Garmin continue their long history of collaboration by making it possible to combine two independent systems - Volvo Penta Assisted Docking and Garmin Surround View Camera System. Posted on 8 Sep 2021 Volvo Penta expands its DPI Aquamatic sterndrive
Award-winning DPI Aquamatic sterndrive is now on the market as a triple installation This new setup will allow larger boats - in the marine commercial and leisure sectors - to benefit from its outstanding performance and reliability and increase the power offering for existing boats. Posted on 8 Jul 2021 Volvo Penta partnership with Bravada Yachts
Invictus marks several important "firsts" for Volvo Penta Luxury houseboat manufacturer Bravada Yachts selected Volvo Penta as the propulsion provider of choice for the builder's new Atlas V Series 80 x 22 custom lake houseboat, Invictus, located on Lake Powell, Arizona. Posted on 20 Apr 2021 Volvo Penta debuts Assisted Docking VR experience
Assisted Docking technology aims to address one of the most challenging aspects of boating. Visitors at the 2021 PBIBS will have an opportunity to "test drive" the new Assisted Docking system using a VR simulator and to learn about the company's full range of propulsion solutions that are aimed at creating an easy boating experience. Posted on 26 Mar 2021 Tiara Yachts confident in Assisted Docking system
A game-changing next step in the Inboard Performance System (IPS) experience Early this year, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), Volvo Penta launched the industry's first fully-integrated Assisted Docking system, a game-changing next step in the Inboard Performance System (IPS) experience. Posted on 20 Mar 2021 Behind the scenes look at Assisted Docking system
Volvo Penta hosted a live webcast for the marine industry Volvo Penta hosted a live webcast as a digital showcase of its new Assisted Docking technology for the marine industry. The virtual event gave the industry a chance to learn more about the new boat docking system and engage with Volvo Penta experts Posted on 19 Mar 2021
Marina Exchange FOOTER 1Marine Resources 2022 - FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy