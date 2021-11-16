Please select your home edition
Edition
Coast Guard Foundation LEADERBOARD 2

Horizon Power Catamarans unveils new PC68 model at the Palm Beach International Boat Show

by Horizon Yachts 25 Mar 10:03 PDT

Following a record-breaking year of sales, with the milestone 50th hull sold, Horizon Power Catamarans proudly announces the newest addition to its popular series of power catamarans. Positioned at the head of the multi-hulled PowerCat (PC) range that begins with the entry-level PC52 and includes a PC60 and a custom PC74 flagship, the new, ultra-spacious Horizon PC68 model has been meticulously planned to meet and exceed the cruising needs of discerning boaters.

Multiple new design features define the new PC68, which offers a four-stateroom layout with the option for an expansive open-plan salon or an on-deck master stateroom forward. The spacious aft deck hints at the interior volume provided by this model's 24ft 6in beam, and features an innovative folding stern section allowing for a variety of seating configurations as well as convenient walkthrough access to the Hi/Lo swim platform.

Horizon PC68 - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon PC68 - photo © Horizon Yachts

Ease of access is prioritized throughout the design, and walkaround side decks on this level lead to a lounging space forward, with an enviable Portuguese deck seating area with convertible Hi/Lo dinettes situated three steps above. Horizon distinguishes itself from the competition with its build quality, after-sales service and options for customization, and Horizon PC68 clients are offered the choice of an open bridge or enclosed skylounge design upon which they can build their ideal layout. The extended flybridge on this model allows for a variety of layout options while comfortably accommodating a 17ft, 100hp tender. The skylounge and boat deck comprise plentiful seating and lounging, a dayhead with shower, BBQ station, chest freezer, and a bar to port with fridge doors and a Scotsman icemaker. Forward of the helm, an innovative raised hatch and door accesses the aforementioned Portuguese deck.

Horizon PC68 - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon PC68 - photo © Horizon Yachts

The PC68's on-deck master stateroom configuration option sees a full-beam master with wraparound windows furthest forward on the main deck, with the salon and galley with large island bar positioned aft. Steps within the master access the large ensuite with dual basins below. A convertible twin ensuite shares the port hull, while to starboard a VIP king ensuite is positioned forward with the second convertible twin ensuite aft.

Horizon PC68 - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon PC68 - photo © Horizon Yachts

Alternately, the open-plan configuration offers an expansive salon area, with a large seating and entertainment space furthest forward. This layout sees all of the staterooms positioned below, with two king ensuite staterooms forward in the hulls and two convertible twin-to-king ensuite cabins aft to port and starboard, respectively.

Defined by award-winning advanced composites SCRIMP system construction that yields the most durable, lightweight hull marrying a perfect glass-to-resin ratio, with rigorous testing by the Horizon shipyard's pioneering Non-Destructive Methods, the Horizon PC68 is fitted with twin MAN 850hp engines as standard to guarantee quiet, stable and efficient cruising. Uniquely, the options for client customization extend well beyond soft goods and interior layout.

"The power catamaran design is extremely popular among experienced yacht owners who appreciate the comfort, stability and interior volume that the twin hull design affords, as well as the shallow draft for exploring the idyllic cruising grounds of The Bahamas and Caribbean," says Richard Ford, founder and CEO of Horizon Power Catamarans. "We are particularly enthusiastic about the new PC68, as it brings to the market next-level design and engineering in a sophisticated and spacious package that will be appreciated by our discerning clientele."

Horizon PC68 - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon PC68 - photo © Horizon Yachts

The first Horizon PC68 will feature an open-plan salon and will make its global debut at the 2023 Horizon Yachts Open House in Taiwan, followed by a U.S. debut at the 2023 Palm Beach International Boat Show.

For more information on the Horizon PC68 or to visit Horizon Power Catamarans at the 2022 Palm Beach International Boat Show on Ramp 2, Slips 206-208, please contact Richard Ford at (954) 803-8102 or email .

Horizon PC68 - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon PC68 - photo © Horizon Yachts

Related Articles

Horizon FD80 hull six launches
Built for an American owner, the new FD80 features a touch-and-go helipad Customization is a cornerstone of the Horizon Yachts philosophy, and the company proudly employs a talented engineering team to consider advanced customization requests - many of which are first-time features aboard current models. Posted on 22 Mar Horizon Yachts launches new FD90
The four-stateroom plus beach club yacht is the first to feature the JUNG automation system Horizon Yachts announces the launch of a new build Horizon FD90. This four-stateroom yacht features a contemporary interior with an on-deck master, a convertible VIP on the lower deck and a spacious beach club. Posted on 20 Jan Horizon Tri-Deck FD92 launches
Quickly becoming one of the Series' more popular designs Horizon's Fast Displacement (FD) Series has evolved exponentially since it was first unveiled to the market, with client customization requests inspiring the introduction of several new models and configurations. Posted on 16 Nov 2021 Serious boats and serious buyers at 2021 FLIBS
For Horizon Yachts, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show was one for the record books The 62nd annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) was a resounding success. Pent-up demand spurred in part by various aspects of the pandemic converged with abbreviated inventory to culminate in a show dominated by serious buyers. Posted on 11 Nov 2021 Introducing the new Horizon E81
The new high-volume E Series model will debut at Fort Lauderdale The first high-volume offering of the popular E Series, the new E81 model blends the sleek E Series superstructure design with a beamy hull to maximize both space and style. Posted on 14 Oct 2021 Introducing the new Horizon FD80 Skyline
The fifth hull of the FD80 model will soon be delivered to a first-time yacht owner Nestled between the owner/operator-capable FD75 and the voluminous FD90 models, the Horizon FD80 has carved its niche among active yacht owners who appreciate the model's four stateroom layout and ample deck areas for lounging and entertaining. Posted on 23 Sep 2021 Horizon Yachts to debut new E81 model at FLIBS
The new high-volume E81 will display alongside a showcase of FD and PC Series yachts High-volume design pioneers Horizon Yachts will debut a voluminous E81 model alongside two Power Catamaran (PC) models and several Fast Displacement (FD) Series yachts including a brand new FD80, an FD87 Skyline and a tri-deck FD92 at the 2021 FLIBS. Posted on 16 Sep 2021 Horizon Yachts to exhibit at Newport Boat Show
The high-volume FD87 Bella Tu will highlight the Facedock from September 16-19, 2021 Horizon Yachts will command a high-profile spot during the annual Newport International Boat Show, with the head-turning, high-volume FD87 Bella Tu on display. Posted on 18 Aug 2021 Horizon Yachts to unveil the brand new FD75
The innovative model will debut alongside a selection of FD and Power Catamaran Series yachts The highly-anticipated Palm Beach International Boat Show has been given the green light to proceed and an exciting showcase of new and inventory yachts will be available for viewing between March 25th - 28th, 2021. Posted on 10 Mar 2021 Horizon launches third tri-deck FD92
New launches continue apace at the Horizon shipyards New launches continue apace at the Horizon shipyards, with no fewer than seven new FD Series builds leaving the sheds in the last six months. The launch of the latest FD Series yacht - a brand new tri-deck FD92. Posted on 2 Mar 2021
Marina Exchange FOOTER 1Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy