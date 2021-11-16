Horizon Power Catamarans unveils new PC68 model at the Palm Beach International Boat Show

by Horizon Yachts 25 Mar 10:03 PDT

Following a record-breaking year of sales, with the milestone 50th hull sold, Horizon Power Catamarans proudly announces the newest addition to its popular series of power catamarans. Positioned at the head of the multi-hulled PowerCat (PC) range that begins with the entry-level PC52 and includes a PC60 and a custom PC74 flagship, the new, ultra-spacious Horizon PC68 model has been meticulously planned to meet and exceed the cruising needs of discerning boaters.

Multiple new design features define the new PC68, which offers a four-stateroom layout with the option for an expansive open-plan salon or an on-deck master stateroom forward. The spacious aft deck hints at the interior volume provided by this model's 24ft 6in beam, and features an innovative folding stern section allowing for a variety of seating configurations as well as convenient walkthrough access to the Hi/Lo swim platform.

Ease of access is prioritized throughout the design, and walkaround side decks on this level lead to a lounging space forward, with an enviable Portuguese deck seating area with convertible Hi/Lo dinettes situated three steps above. Horizon distinguishes itself from the competition with its build quality, after-sales service and options for customization, and Horizon PC68 clients are offered the choice of an open bridge or enclosed skylounge design upon which they can build their ideal layout. The extended flybridge on this model allows for a variety of layout options while comfortably accommodating a 17ft, 100hp tender. The skylounge and boat deck comprise plentiful seating and lounging, a dayhead with shower, BBQ station, chest freezer, and a bar to port with fridge doors and a Scotsman icemaker. Forward of the helm, an innovative raised hatch and door accesses the aforementioned Portuguese deck.

The PC68's on-deck master stateroom configuration option sees a full-beam master with wraparound windows furthest forward on the main deck, with the salon and galley with large island bar positioned aft. Steps within the master access the large ensuite with dual basins below. A convertible twin ensuite shares the port hull, while to starboard a VIP king ensuite is positioned forward with the second convertible twin ensuite aft.

Alternately, the open-plan configuration offers an expansive salon area, with a large seating and entertainment space furthest forward. This layout sees all of the staterooms positioned below, with two king ensuite staterooms forward in the hulls and two convertible twin-to-king ensuite cabins aft to port and starboard, respectively.

Defined by award-winning advanced composites SCRIMP system construction that yields the most durable, lightweight hull marrying a perfect glass-to-resin ratio, with rigorous testing by the Horizon shipyard's pioneering Non-Destructive Methods, the Horizon PC68 is fitted with twin MAN 850hp engines as standard to guarantee quiet, stable and efficient cruising. Uniquely, the options for client customization extend well beyond soft goods and interior layout.

"The power catamaran design is extremely popular among experienced yacht owners who appreciate the comfort, stability and interior volume that the twin hull design affords, as well as the shallow draft for exploring the idyllic cruising grounds of The Bahamas and Caribbean," says Richard Ford, founder and CEO of Horizon Power Catamarans. "We are particularly enthusiastic about the new PC68, as it brings to the market next-level design and engineering in a sophisticated and spacious package that will be appreciated by our discerning clientele."

The first Horizon PC68 will feature an open-plan salon and will make its global debut at the 2023 Horizon Yachts Open House in Taiwan, followed by a U.S. debut at the 2023 Palm Beach International Boat Show.

For more information on the Horizon PC68 or to visit Horizon Power Catamarans at the 2022 Palm Beach International Boat Show on Ramp 2, Slips 206-208, please contact Richard Ford at (954) 803-8102 or email .