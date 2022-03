We hope you enjoy this walkthrough of the Axopar 28 T-Top.

Joe Fox takes us on an in depth walkthrough of the Axopar 28 T-Top, showing off some key features and upgrades for the 2021/2022 model range.

Related Articles

NEO Coupe has arrived

Not your ordinary yacht Gliding into the Quays Marina the Eyachts team stood in anticipation for the unveiling. There was no time to wait they ripped back the shrink wrap and boarded the bathing platform

European Pickup - Concept with a fresh twist…

Adriatic and Mediterranean Sea are the ideal locations for a coastal summer holiday. For decades' sail boat companies have been doing European pick-ups. Not only are many of the world's best boats built in Europe but Europe is also home to some of the most picturesque waterways.

Eyachts bringing a new era in boating to Australia

Greenline NEO debut at the Sanctuary Cove Boat Show Europe's largest boat show in Dusseldorf saw the world premiere of the Greenline NEO which was the talk of the show. Eyachts will be debuting this revolutionary yacht at Sanctuary Cove Boat Show from 23th to 26th May, 2019.

New Greenline 48 Coupe model!

Offering a unique level of living quality The 48 Coupe is equipped with staggering 2,4 kW of solar panels on the roof in standard. Having almost unlimited amount of power onboard to run all appliances in silence, without using any fossil fuels, is not only much friendlier to the environment.

New Sealine C390 just launched!

The Sealine C390 allows you to feel the joy of driving The Sealine C390's floor-to-ceiling windows and the large skylight mesmerise the senses with every experience. A design that presents to you all the beauty of the sea – and puts others in its wake.

Introducing the new Sealine F430

Take your fascination to new heights The F430 is a Sealine through and through – crowned with a captivating flybridge.Reigning over the unmistakably large panoramic windows is a viewing platform that satisfies your every desire.

The new Fjord 44 Coupé has arrived

Stylish open layout characterising the power yacht brand The Fjord 44 Coupé is being described as extravagant, powerful and seaworthy, she is Fjord transformed.