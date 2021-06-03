Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 - LEADERBOARD

World debut of Grand Banks Yachts' new flagship: the Grand Banks 85

by Grand Banks 26 Mar 14:05 PDT

The GB Marine Group - Brief History

The GB Marine Group is home to three of the world's most famous boating brands - Grand Banks, Eastbay and Palm Beach Motor Yachts. The three brands are well established as industry leaders with a litany of accolades and a history that dates back over 65 years.

What began as American Marine in 1956 with the famous line of Grand Banks yachts that defined the "recreational trawler" category, and became an international sensation, continued to grow and was later listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange in 1987. 1993 saw the release of the Eastbay brand with the venerable EB38, and once again defined a new category in "production Downeasters", designed specifically for the American market.

At the same time, on the other side of the planet in Sydney, Australia, the Palm Beach brand was established, soon transitioning from impeccable sailing sloops into picnic-style motor yachts, taking cues and paying homage to the classic lines of the lobster style boats in both Australia and the United States.

Since 2014, when Grand Banks acquired Palm Beach Motor Yachts and appointed Mark Richards as Chief Executive Officer, the business has evolved significantly with all three iconic marques now housed together in what is today called GB Marine Group.

Grand Banks 85 - photo © Grand Banks Yachts
Grand Banks 85 - photo © Grand Banks Yachts

Dedication to production and customer service

The GB Marine Group's dedication to its loyal and emerging customer base, and commitment to delivering the best motor yachts on the market, has led to the company investing heavily into their three primary facilities.

In 2014, the factory was 270,000 square feet. Today, the factory footprint has doubled in size to 550,000 square-foot to become one of the most advanced luxury boat building factories in the industry. GB Marine Group is currently designing a further factory expansion which when completed in 2023 will expand to a total of 800,000 square feet.

Regional Customer Service facilities are also a primary focus for the company in its two core markets, with the purchase and recent renovation of a full-service yard in Stuart FL, that serves as the US headquarters. Similarly in Australia, the company has invested significantly in establishing its new official regional headquarters in Newport NSW, on Sydney's iconic Pittwater where Palm Beach Motor Yachts was born. Both locations provide a direct conduit between customers and the factory, being staffed by exfactory management, shipwrights and technicians. The company operates on a factory-direct model without a dealer network, which enhances and strengthens relationships with customers.

Grand Banks 85 - photo © Grand Banks Yachts
Grand Banks 85 - photo © Grand Banks Yachts

V-Warp® Technology

Grand Banks, Eastbay and Palm Beach are the only motor yachts to be built using proprietary V-Warp® technology with the outcome producing superior performance, unrivaled fuel efficiency and the softest riding vessels in their class with the attendant benefit of minimizing the impact to the environment.

The three key components to V-Warp® technology are:

1. Hull design

Designed by a team of leading naval architects, its underwater geometry was informed by the NASA and American Navy databases and then further developed by CEO, Mark Richards' experience as an ocean racing champion. This continual pursuit is a manifestation of Richards' focus to bringing a design approach from decades of competitive sailboat racing from the Admiral's Cup, America's Cup, and a record number of Sydney to Hobart victories. Three key elements to any successful high performance sailboat design are:
1. Wetted surface,
2. Reduction of energy required to move a boat through the water,
3. Running attitude.

Less weight requires less power to push the boat through the water, while a slippery hull design reduces wetted surface, and the design is intended to stay flat and keep the sharp entry engaged, and the full waterline in the water. The V-Warp hull design utilized by GB Marine Group is a proven concept throughout the company's range.

2. Premium materials

Using only premium grade e-glass, carbon fiber and closed-cell foams, which are then vacuum infused with 100% vinylester resin, allows us to reduce weight and control its distribution, while ensuring supreme strength and durability that will endure for generations.

This combination of materials used in the construction of the hull, deck and superstructure produces a very low center of gravity which is a critical element in delivering the outstanding performance characteristics across the range.

3. Construction techniques

Designed and built to the same exacting standards as our team's experience with the America's Cup, the hull, deck, bulkheads and fixed furniture are structurally fused together to create semi-monocoque 'torsion box' that delivers a unique combination of strength, rigidity and weight reduction. That means berths, locker bases, galley cabinetry, heads, and more are all an integral part of the structure. They don't sit in a liner rattling around or merely held in place with basic tabs.

Nothing is "along for the ride", every piece contributes to the structure and stiffness of the boat, which also has the added advantage of eliminating any squeaking or creaking. The virtues of this singular, robust grid must be experienced in foul weather to be fully appreciated.

Furthermore, all large mass components are balanced transversally and longitudinally to maintain a low and centered weight distribution and ensure inherent form stability in all conditions. The full beam baffled composite fuel tanks are manufactured in-house, and are positioned amidships with the engine blocks. The platform is designed to work with both conventional shafts and IPS pod drives.

Grand Banks 85 - photo © Grand Banks Yachts
Grand Banks 85 - photo © Grand Banks Yachts

Grand Banks 85 debut

The GB85 design

The highly successful and revolutionary introduction of the Grand Banks 60 in 2017, saw a response from owners and the boating industry alike that has been overwhelmingly enthusiastic. The evolution of the new design maintained the elegant lines and opulent interiors that define the Grand Banks style, while taking the company in a bold new performance-driven and fuel-efficient direction.

The Grand Banks 54 followed the 60, debuting in 2020 and almost immediately selling 10 hulls to eager yachtsmen around the globe. Now, due to both customer demand and established confidence in the marque's adoption of the V-Warp platform, Grand Banks is once again pushing the envelope for design and engineering, and is thrilled to release the company's new flagship, the Grand Banks 85.

Like all new Grand Banks models, the GB85 benefits from the infinite knowledge gained from building cruising designs for nearly seven decades and delivering more than 7,000 yachts. Whether it's a focus on maximizing storage, allowing an abundance of fresh air flow, or ensuring comfort both at sea and at anchor, there is not a detail on the GB85 that has been ignored.

True to the brand's heritage, the GB85 is an ocean-going Bluewater cruiser that is also nimble with a shallow draft, making it equally suited for coastal cruising. Designed to travel efficiently at 21 knots for extended cruising, and easily handled by owner-operators, the internal configurations also accommodate spacious and highly impressive crew quarters capabilities should that be the owners' choice.

Grand Banks 85 - photo © Grand Banks Yachts
Grand Banks 85 - photo © Grand Banks Yachts

Hull #1

The first Grand Banks 85 is making her highly anticipated world debut at the 2022 Palm Beach International Boat Show in Florida. The boat will be delivered to her owners immediately after the show, and is only briefly stateside before heading to Europe where she will also feature at the 2022 Cannes Yachting Festival.

Hull No. 1 is powered with twin 1,000HP Volvo IPS 1350s, while twin 1300hp V8 Mans running conventional shafts have been installed in hull #2. Richards reported that, during the pre-delivery test, the GB85 met all expectations. Like the entire range of the new generation of Grand Banks, the GB85 runs flat and pushes very little water, demonstrating the superior efficiency of the V-Warp platform.

A beam of 22 feet allows Grand Banks to offer a range of internal configurations and amenities for both guests and crew. For long-distance cruising, special attention was given to both sociability and privacy.

"First, we focused on what makes a superior long-distance cruiser while under way for long legs," said CEO Mark Richards. "This means understanding the rhythm that occurs while on passage, and creating various spaces where you can separate from others off-watch. Some people onboard are focused on running the boat, others are relaxing, and others may be sleeping. This approach ticks a lot of boxes in how the design comes together."

Grand Banks 85 - photo © Grand Banks Yachts
Grand Banks 85 - photo © Grand Banks Yachts

Related Articles

Grand Banks launches the new flagship GB85
The exquisite GB60 proved to be both an evolution and a revolution Mark Richards is a champion yachtsman and an award-winning boat designer. In 2014, he took on a new challenge. He came on board to modernize and relaunch one of the world's most iconic brands: Grand Banks Yachts. Posted on 7 Mar Grand Banks 85 Update
Craftsmanship, ingenious ergonomics and interior volume redefine long-distance cruising Craftsmanship, ingenious ergonomics and interior volume redefine long-distance cruising Posted on 3 Jun 2021 Grand Banks 54 world debut at Palm Beach Show
New model follows in the footsteps of successful yachts in the same line Grand Banks Yachts Limited is excited to announce the public debut of their all new Grand Banks 54. The new model follows in the footsteps of successful yachts in the same line, the previously released GB60 and GB60 Skylounge. Posted on 10 Mar 2020 Grand Banks 85 hull #1 already sold
The largest yacht Grand Banks has built to date Get set for the mighty Grand Banks 85, the largest yacht Grand Banks has built to date. Building on the recently released GB60, the GB85 offers the option of a flybridge or a climate controlled sky-lounge. Posted on 2 Nov 2019 Construction is underway on the new Grand Banks 54
With a warped, semidisplacement hull, the GB54 will offer cruising comfort and efficiency The GB54 will be available in a two- or three-stateroom layout finished in golden blended teak from sustainable sources. Posted on 1 Nov 2019 New Grand Banks 54 construction underway
Grand Banks showcases interior craftsmanship in an efficient cruising hull with the GB54 The new GB54, which had been called the Grand Banks 52 in previous communications, follows the successful launches of the Grand Banks 60 and the GB60 Skylounge, and will advance the builder's strategy to create yachts with strong, lightweight hulls Posted on 16 Apr 2019 Palm Beach GT50 at Singapore Yacht Show
A sleeker, faster and fuel-efficient newly designed luxury yacht Grand Banks Yachts Limited ("Grand Banks") unveiled today the Palm Beach GT50 - a sleeker, faster and fuel-efficient newly designed luxury yacht which has won major international awards - to Asian buyers at the April 11-14 Singapore Yacht Show 2019. Posted on 12 Apr 2019 Grand Banks 85 Development
The largest yacht Grand Banks has built to date A 22-foot beam presents wide-open areas with ample space to socialise inside and out. Be spoiled for choice with the option of a full-beam master stateroom, boasting a large double ensuite, or 4-cabin layout, spacious enough to sleep up to nine people. Posted on 25 Mar 2019 Grand Banks announced construction of new GB52
GB52 continues the reinvention of the builder's cruising legacy with new flying-bridge motor yacht Grand Banks Yachts Limited is proud to introduce the latest model in its reborn lineup, the Grand Banks 52. The boat comes on the heels of the successful introduction of the Grand Banks 60 and the GB60 Skylounge. Posted on 2 Nov 2018 Grand Banks 60SL ready for FLIBS 2018
Versatility of latest model offers cruisers in both cold and warm climates Right on the heels of the successful debut at 2018 Newport International Boat Show, the new GB60 Skylounge will be on display at 2018 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Posted on 9 Oct 2018
Coast Guard Foundation FOOTER 1Marina Exchange FOOTER 1Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy