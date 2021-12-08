Jeanneau DB/43 world premiere

Jeanneau DB/43 © Jeanneau Jeanneau DB/43 © Jeanneau

by Jeanneau 26 Mar 17:50 PDT

Cutting Edge Design

Endowed with a superb V-shaped hull designed by Michael Peters and a sporty design by Garroni Design, the DB/43 sets a new milestone in powerboat design.

Designer Camillo Garroni

"The DB/43 is the pure reflection of the creative and innovative vision that has always driven me: the desire to create a timeless, unique model for all those who love the sea."

Architect Michael Peters

Internationally renowned naval architect, Michael Peters has collaborated with Jeanneau for over 30 years. Designer of the emblematic Runabout, the Cap Camarat, and the most recent Leader line, Michael Peters has made his mark on the most beautiful Jeanneau success stories.

Performance

Combining Jeanneau's proven savoir-faire in naval construction with engines built by the world's top engine manufacturers, the DB/43 delivers an exceptional performance at sea.

Stay Connected with your boat

The DB/43 benefits from the SEANAPPS system. All oversight, control, and maintenance functions of your boat can be conducted from a distance and consulted on your smart phone.

Expanded Horizons

The incredibly open design of the upper deck enables you to feel more connected with your cruising environment, and still within a protective profile.

More Space

Together with the aft swim platform, the two opening side terraces enable you to create a true beach club environment, with direct swimming access.

Unforgettable Moments

Fully equipped for comfortable entertaining, all within a versatile and inviting living space, the DB/43 offers the perfect setting for gathering with family and friends.

Vibrant Atmosphere On Board Turn the cockpit into a comfortable lounge area in a snap, then press play on the integrated sound system.

Five-Star Accomodation

The DB/43 features exceptional living spaces, with two cabins and up to two bathrooms. Fine materials, indirect lighting, and particular attention to fit and finish combine to enhance the interior.

Well-Being

Luxurious leather upholstery, finely honed woodwork... the DB/43 is a testament to the careful consideration paid to each detail, at every step in its development.

A Heritage, A New Vision

With the DB/43, Jeanneau is reviving the iconic DB name, born in the 1980s. Inheriting all of the savoir-faire of the brand, this new model delivers power, elegance, and harmony, setting a new milestone in the segment of premium day boats by reinterpreting them. The DB/43 stands out with its design, its interior volumes, its living areas, and its clever features and functions. Offering a new experience in day boating, it meets the demands of boaters, today and tomorrow.