Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 - LEADERBOARD

Jeanneau DB/43 world premiere

by Jeanneau 26 Mar 17:50 PDT
Jeanneau DB/43 © Jeanneau

Cutting Edge Design

Endowed with a superb V-shaped hull designed by Michael Peters and a sporty design by Garroni Design, the DB/43 sets a new milestone in powerboat design.

Designer Camillo Garroni

"The DB/43 is the pure reflection of the creative and innovative vision that has always driven me: the desire to create a timeless, unique model for all those who love the sea."

Jeanneau DB/43 - photo © Jeanneau
Jeanneau DB/43 - photo © Jeanneau

Architect Michael Peters

Internationally renowned naval architect, Michael Peters has collaborated with Jeanneau for over 30 years. Designer of the emblematic Runabout, the Cap Camarat, and the most recent Leader line, Michael Peters has made his mark on the most beautiful Jeanneau success stories.

Performance

Combining Jeanneau's proven savoir-faire in naval construction with engines built by the world's top engine manufacturers, the DB/43 delivers an exceptional performance at sea.

Jeanneau DB/43 - photo © Jeanneau
Jeanneau DB/43 - photo © Jeanneau

Stay Connected with your boat

The DB/43 benefits from the SEANAPPS system. All oversight, control, and maintenance functions of your boat can be conducted from a distance and consulted on your smart phone.

Expanded Horizons

The incredibly open design of the upper deck enables you to feel more connected with your cruising environment, and still within a protective profile.

More Space

Together with the aft swim platform, the two opening side terraces enable you to create a true beach club environment, with direct swimming access.

Jeanneau DB/43 - photo © Jeanneau
Jeanneau DB/43 - photo © Jeanneau

Unforgettable Moments

Fully equipped for comfortable entertaining, all within a versatile and inviting living space, the DB/43 offers the perfect setting for gathering with family and friends.

Vibrant Atmosphere On Board Turn the cockpit into a comfortable lounge area in a snap, then press play on the integrated sound system.

Five-Star Accomodation

The DB/43 features exceptional living spaces, with two cabins and up to two bathrooms. Fine materials, indirect lighting, and particular attention to fit and finish combine to enhance the interior.

Well-Being

Luxurious leather upholstery, finely honed woodwork... the DB/43 is a testament to the careful consideration paid to each detail, at every step in its development.

Jeanneau DB/43 - photo © Jeanneau
Jeanneau DB/43 - photo © Jeanneau

A Heritage, A New Vision

With the DB/43, Jeanneau is reviving the iconic DB name, born in the 1980s. Inheriting all of the savoir-faire of the brand, this new model delivers power, elegance, and harmony, setting a new milestone in the segment of premium day boats by reinterpreting them. The DB/43 stands out with its design, its interior volumes, its living areas, and its clever features and functions. Offering a new experience in day boating, it meets the demands of boaters, today and tomorrow.

Related Articles

Charter a Jeanneau 3300 at Charleston Race Week
The Sunfast 3300 had more first place wins in the past two years than any other boat in her class The Sunfast 3300 had more first place wins in the past two years than any other boat in her class in the USA. Posted on 12 Feb Short-handed Racing to Bermuda on the Sunfast 3300
Over the last few years, double- and short-handed racing has gained significant popularity Over the last few years, double- and short-handed racing has gained significant popularity. Double-handed classes have been added to major races like the Rolex Sydney Hobart, and the 2021 Rolex Fastnet Race had 91 DH entries. Posted on 8 Dec 2021 Dream Yacht Group consolidates its shareholding
And maintains its position as world leader PPF Group and French Groupe Bénéteau have finalized their investment into the capital of Dream Yacht Group through a joint venture providing €60 million in new equity (60% owned by PPF and 40% owned by Groupe Bénéteau). Posted on 30 Sep 2021 Jeanneau unveils its new DB line
A new premium product offer in the market of day boats With the desire to continually reinvent itself, to embrace new trends, and to develop in growing market segments, Jeanneau is launching the DB line, a new premium product offer in the market of day boats. Posted on 11 Sep 2021 Groupe Beneteau: 2022 new models
Introducing new models in four nautical universes of Dayboating, Real Estate on the Water, Monohull. For the 2022 season, Beneteau, Jeanneau, Prestige, and Four Winns unveil their new models in the four nautical universes of Dayboating, Real Estate on the Water. Posted on 9 Sep 2021 Sun Odyssey 380 performance cruiser launched
She features the award-winning walk-around decks and more Drum roll, please! We would like to introduce our long-awaited new 38-foot performance cruiser, the Sun Odyssey 380. Posted on 15 Jul 2021 Robinson family take on America's Great Loop
The circumnavigation totals around 6,000 miles and is a wonderful way to discover the hidden gems Some may ask, what is the Great Loop? America's Great Loop is a circumnavigation of the eastern part of the United States and Canada. This includes the ICW, the Canals in New York and Canada, the Great Lakes, the inland rivers, and the Gulf of Mexico. Posted on 2 Jul 2021 "Fish of the Day" Season 3 - a round of applause
Recapping a season rich in sights and emotions In Season 3 of "Fish of the Day," Clarke Gayford introduced us to the grandiose landscapes of New Zealand (from Half Moon Bay to Golden Bay), as well as the rich array of underwater flora and fauna. Posted on 2 Jul 2021 Jeanneau onboard for Arctic Sense 2021
Andreas B. Heide has sailed his Sun Fast 37, Barba, from Stavanger, Norway to the ice packs For over a decade now Andreas B. Heide has sailed his Sun Fast 37, Barba, from his home in Stavanger, Norway to the ice packs of the high arctic to swim with, study, and document the health and well-being of the world's largest marine mammals, whales. Posted on 5 Jun 2021 PlanetSail: On board with Dee Caffari
Eddystone lighthouse and back during the RORC Myth of Malham race Dee Caffari takes us on board for the RORC's Myth of Malham race, a 230nm offshore race from Cowes to the Eddystone lighthouse and back. Posted on 2 Jun 2021
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy