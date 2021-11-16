Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

Horizon Yachts delivers FD90 new build to Australian owners

by Horizon Yachts 29 Mar 14:31 PDT

Horizon's Cor D. Rover-Designed Fast Displacement (FD) Series continues to gain traction in the Australian market, with two FD90 models assisting in the record-breaking sales numbers from 2021.

Commissioned for experienced "boaties" and christened SUMO, the new FD90 Skyline was recently delivered.

SUMO features an enclosed skylounge configuration and a five-stateroom layout including an on-deck master. A large aft deck leads into the spacious main salon, which offers a comfortable seating area with a dayhead aft. Floor-to-ceiling windows amplify the high-volume interior, and sliding glass doors to port and starboard lend an al fresco feel to the interior dining area. Positioned forward of the galley on the main deck, the full-beam on-deck master stateroom offers built-in lounge seating, plentiful closet space and an en suite with dual sinks.

FD90 - photo © Horizon Yachts
FD90 - photo © Horizon Yachts

Outfitted in satin walnut with black accents and Cambria stone highlights throughout, the interior exudes a sophisticated feel. The look continues on the lower deck, where four mirrored ensuite VIP staterooms accommodate guests in spacious comfort. A crew of four is accommodated aft of the engine room.

The active owners prioritized entertaining and lounging throughout the deck spaces, from the adjustable sunpad and ample seating area specified for the foredeck to the beach club with its large bar serving guests on the swim platform.

FD90 - Pilot house - photo © Horizon Yachts
FD90 - Pilot house - photo © Horizon Yachts

Highlighted by a heated Jacuzzi, a convertible seating and dining area, and a large bar finished in a mother-of-pearl mosaic, the semi-enclosed boat deck will undoubtedly be one of the most inviting areas onboard. This area provides a comfortable and protected exterior space from which the owners can enjoy the beauty of the yacht's home port of Airlie Beach in Australia's Whitsunday Islands - and the kegerators installed on each deck will ensure that ice cold beer is always within reach during those hot Aussie summer days out fishing on the reef.

FD90 - Salon - photo © Horizon Yachts
FD90 - Salon - photo © Horizon Yachts

For more information on this yacht or any Horizon build, please contact .

The FD90 Hull 24 basic specs:

  • L.O.A.: 90' 1" (27.44m)
  • L.W.L.: 81' 4" (24.80m)
  • Beam: 23' 3" (7.11m)
  • Displacement (half load): 239,200lbs (108.5 tons)
  • Fuel Capacity: 3,940 US gals (14,910ltrs)
  • Fresh Water Capacity: 600 US gals (2,280ltrs)
  • Engines: Twin CAT C18A 1,136 hp T3R
  • Generators: Twin ONAN 27kW 50Hz

Related Articles

Horizon Power Catamarans unveils new PC68 model
Offered in multiple configurations, with the option for an Open Salon Following a record-breaking year of sales, with the milestone 50th hull sold, Horizon Power Catamarans proudly announces the newest addition to its popular series of power catamarans. Posted on 25 Mar Horizon FD80 hull six launches
Built for an American owner, the new FD80 features a touch-and-go helipad Customization is a cornerstone of the Horizon Yachts philosophy, and the company proudly employs a talented engineering team to consider advanced customization requests - many of which are first-time features aboard current models. Posted on 22 Mar Horizon Yachts launches new FD90
The four-stateroom plus beach club yacht is the first to feature the JUNG automation system Horizon Yachts announces the launch of a new build Horizon FD90. This four-stateroom yacht features a contemporary interior with an on-deck master, a convertible VIP on the lower deck and a spacious beach club. Posted on 20 Jan Horizon Tri-Deck FD92 launches
Quickly becoming one of the Series' more popular designs Horizon's Fast Displacement (FD) Series has evolved exponentially since it was first unveiled to the market, with client customization requests inspiring the introduction of several new models and configurations. Posted on 16 Nov 2021 Serious boats and serious buyers at 2021 FLIBS
For Horizon Yachts, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show was one for the record books The 62nd annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) was a resounding success. Pent-up demand spurred in part by various aspects of the pandemic converged with abbreviated inventory to culminate in a show dominated by serious buyers. Posted on 11 Nov 2021 Introducing the new Horizon E81
The new high-volume E Series model will debut at Fort Lauderdale The first high-volume offering of the popular E Series, the new E81 model blends the sleek E Series superstructure design with a beamy hull to maximize both space and style. Posted on 14 Oct 2021 Introducing the new Horizon FD80 Skyline
The fifth hull of the FD80 model will soon be delivered to a first-time yacht owner Nestled between the owner/operator-capable FD75 and the voluminous FD90 models, the Horizon FD80 has carved its niche among active yacht owners who appreciate the model's four stateroom layout and ample deck areas for lounging and entertaining. Posted on 23 Sep 2021 Horizon Yachts to debut new E81 model at FLIBS
The new high-volume E81 will display alongside a showcase of FD and PC Series yachts High-volume design pioneers Horizon Yachts will debut a voluminous E81 model alongside two Power Catamaran (PC) models and several Fast Displacement (FD) Series yachts including a brand new FD80, an FD87 Skyline and a tri-deck FD92 at the 2021 FLIBS. Posted on 16 Sep 2021 Horizon Yachts to exhibit at Newport Boat Show
The high-volume FD87 Bella Tu will highlight the Facedock from September 16-19, 2021 Horizon Yachts will command a high-profile spot during the annual Newport International Boat Show, with the head-turning, high-volume FD87 Bella Tu on display. Posted on 18 Aug 2021 Horizon Yachts to unveil the brand new FD75
The innovative model will debut alongside a selection of FD and Power Catamaran Series yachts The highly-anticipated Palm Beach International Boat Show has been given the green light to proceed and an exciting showcase of new and inventory yachts will be available for viewing between March 25th - 28th, 2021. Posted on 10 Mar 2021
Marina Exchange FOOTER 1Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 3
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy