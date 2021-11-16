Horizon Yachts delivers FD90 new build to Australian owners

by Horizon Yachts 29 Mar 14:31 PDT

Horizon's Cor D. Rover-Designed Fast Displacement (FD) Series continues to gain traction in the Australian market, with two FD90 models assisting in the record-breaking sales numbers from 2021.

Commissioned for experienced "boaties" and christened SUMO, the new FD90 Skyline was recently delivered.

SUMO features an enclosed skylounge configuration and a five-stateroom layout including an on-deck master. A large aft deck leads into the spacious main salon, which offers a comfortable seating area with a dayhead aft. Floor-to-ceiling windows amplify the high-volume interior, and sliding glass doors to port and starboard lend an al fresco feel to the interior dining area. Positioned forward of the galley on the main deck, the full-beam on-deck master stateroom offers built-in lounge seating, plentiful closet space and an en suite with dual sinks.

Outfitted in satin walnut with black accents and Cambria stone highlights throughout, the interior exudes a sophisticated feel. The look continues on the lower deck, where four mirrored ensuite VIP staterooms accommodate guests in spacious comfort. A crew of four is accommodated aft of the engine room.

The active owners prioritized entertaining and lounging throughout the deck spaces, from the adjustable sunpad and ample seating area specified for the foredeck to the beach club with its large bar serving guests on the swim platform.

Highlighted by a heated Jacuzzi, a convertible seating and dining area, and a large bar finished in a mother-of-pearl mosaic, the semi-enclosed boat deck will undoubtedly be one of the most inviting areas onboard. This area provides a comfortable and protected exterior space from which the owners can enjoy the beauty of the yacht's home port of Airlie Beach in Australia's Whitsunday Islands - and the kegerators installed on each deck will ensure that ice cold beer is always within reach during those hot Aussie summer days out fishing on the reef.

For more information on this yacht or any Horizon build, please contact .

The FD90 Hull 24 basic specs: