The Sky's the Limit: Exclusive Sunseeker Predator 65 interior imagery revealed

by Sunseeker International 30 Mar 00:49 PDT

The Sunseeker Predator 65 shines under the Palm Beach sun in stunning new photography. Showing off the impressive carbon fibre sunroof in its open and closed position, the spacious and bright Predator 65 interior was brought sharply into focus. The retractable sunroof is complemented by an impressive double-curved, single-piece windscreen and large windows to port and starboard, providing uncompromised views from within the interior space.

Sean Robertson, Sales and Marketing Director at Sunseeker International, commented: "The winning feature of the Predator 65 is the carbon fibre sunroof, which invites natural daylight into the interior spaces, reaching as far as the lower deck. The Predator 65 interior is rich and abounding with detail. Track lighting, stainless steel finishes, curved furniture and geometric lines all contribute to the incredible aesthetic of this model. The Predator 65 was certainly the star of the Palm Beach International Boat Show."

Predator 65

The all-new Predator 65 benefits from next-generation technology designed to take the stress out of boating. Installed with the latest Volvo Penta IPS System with its fully integrated pilot, engine data and navigation systems, the Predator 65 is an intuitive motor yacht capable of effortless manoeuvring and easy handling for new boat owners.

A single piece windshield and newly designed, carbon fibre sunroof floods the main deck with an abundance of natural light, bringing the owner closer to the elements than previous models.

The dramatic exterior is a striking blend of tinted glazing, carbon fibre and polished stainless steel, perfectly balancing traditional Sunseeker design concepts with cutting-edge material innovation to create a dynamic performance model.

In a standard arrangement, the aft cockpit comprises of comfortable seating backed onto a large sun pad over the garage and a social bar unit with matching stools on the port side. Owners can opt for a fully integrated wet bar or extended C-shaped lounge seating running aft from the galley across the width of the cockpit if desired. This new model benefits from an optional crew cabin, accessed via a dedicated stairwell in the aft cockpit.

Below deck, the three-cabin layout provides accommodation for up to six guests. A spacious, full-beam master stateroom features a generous en-suite, while the thoughtfully designed forward VIP cabin provides an equally comfortable haven for guests. Each guest cabin has an en-suite, and there is a separate day-head below. Optionally, an open-plan Owner's Office linked to the master stateroom, a single-berth cabin, lower deck galley or saloon can be specified, delivering flexibility for any owner.

An extra-wide tender garage allows a Williams SportJet 345 to be carried and launched via a new diagonal sliding, hydraulic bathing platform. The additional garage space can store SeaBobs, inflatable paddleboards, diving equipment or racking. If specified as a Beach Club, the fully flush floor lends itself to free-standing furniture with a rain shower, lighting and speakers built into the opened door.

Altogether, the Predator 65 combines power and performance with generous cabins and a striking interior, offering a one-of-a-kind owner experience.

Principal Characteristics:

Length overall - 20.50 M / 67'2"

Beam - 5.10 M / 16'8"

Draft - 1.60 M / 5'3"

Displacement - 37,810 KG / 83,357 LB

Fuel capacity - 3,500 L / 924 US GAL

Fresh water capacity - 800 L / 211 US GAL

Accommodation - Up to 7 guests

Engine options - Volvo Penta IPS up to 2,000 PS

Maximum speed - 35 Knots

Range @ 10 knots - 750 Nautical Miles

Drives - Pods