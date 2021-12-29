A first look at Project Pelagos interiors

by Arksen 30 Mar 03:56 PDT

The ability to customise the interior of your explorer vessel is often top of the list for prospective owners, alongside space, efficiency and long-range.

The capability to create their own custom interior was an important part of the owners decision to invest in an Arksen vessel.

As the build of the Arksen 85/02 continues and following the recent hull-turn, we are delighted to share with you the interiors of Project Pelagos, created by the team at Design Unlimited. To find out more about this custom interior we spoke to Nigel Jones and Sophie Porteous, from the company on this latest project.

After meeting remotely with the owner and captain, Nigel explains how the interiors were designed specifically with the client's family in mind.

"They loved the layout and exploration feel of 85/01, but the use of the vessel would be very different, so we reflected that in the interiors."

Rather than primarily seeking longer voyages, this owner is keen to explore the Mediterranean with family first, then take the vessel further afield with friends. Opting for a relaxed style, the seating in the saloon is designed for the family to enjoy time together, and there's even added storage specifically for board games.

As the vessel will be used mostly in warmer climates, there is less of a requirement for a formal dining area inside, and more of an emphasis on al-fresco living.

"The owner had a clear vision for the main saloon. The use of this area is to be relaxed and family orientated, with the intention of playing card games, watching films and casual dining. The owner was keen to utilise bean bags to create an informal atmosphere and introduce a carpet finish in this area to allow sitting on the floor with the family. The more formal and social dining for this owner will be set up on the main deck outside so they can enjoy the elements."

"We also worked closely with the captain, whose input was vital. The additional captain's double cabin on 85/02 is in place of the owner's snug/library that we have on the first vessel, which also holds some navigation gear. The captain required a single navigation screen in his cabin, which will be linked to the main helm and yacht's equipment. It gives the captain the capability of monitoring critical navigation data when the vessel is under way, whilst he could be working or having quiet time in his cabin." Nigel continues, "Starting from the owner's initial requirements list we review existing trends, new materials and present a number of options which we then work closely with the owner to achieve the final look and feel."

Sustainability

Head of FF&E, Sophie explains how, in alignment with Arksen's design philosophy, Design Unlimited are continually sourcing a pallet of sustainable materials.

"Clients want more eco-friendly options, and this is becoming much easier than it was a few years ago with the range available."

The core materials on Project Pelagos are made from natural and whitewashed timber, which is easily recycled after use, and all laminates on-board are made from paper. The fabrics used in upholstery have sustainable credentials, for example, the REVYVA fabric is made of 100% recycled post-consumer plastic bottles, and is in turn recyclable. At Arksen, our client-led approach works hand in hand with a sustainable focus, and working alongside partners we can all make sure we are heading in the right direction.

Project Pelagos will be on the water later this year to take her owner and family off on their next great adventure.

Project Pelagos will be on the water later this year to take her owner and family off on their next great adventure.

