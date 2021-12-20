Please select your home edition
Edition
Leaderboard consumer March April May 2022

New superyacht sold: 45m project SAN by Sinot

by Alia Yachts 31 Mar 01:33 PDT
45m project SAN by Sinot © Alia Yachts

Alia Yachts is proud to announce a new contract for an all-aluminum, 45-metre motor yacht designed by Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design with naval architecture by Lateral Naval Architects.

The attractive and innovative raised-pilothouse design, powered by quadruple Volvo IPS drives, is characterised by sleek lines and a low superstructure with an emphasis on exterior spaces for open-air socialising.

"The design of SAN began after long and in-depth conversations with her future owner on the desired layouts, functionality and style," says Paul Costerus, partner and lead designer at the eponymous Sinot studio. "She features a fully open main deck all the way from the stern to the bow, without any major visual obstacles. The superstructure is constructed of full-height glass facades and has sliding doors both aft and forward."

The guest accommodation on the lower deck comprises of four guest cabins and an owner's stateroom. The interior design is geared towards the personal preferences of the owners and although minimalistic at first glance, on closer inspection is richly detailed.

45m project SAN by Sinot - photo © Alia Yachts
45m project SAN by Sinot - photo © Alia Yachts

"The exterior deck furniture is multi-functional," continues Costerus. "Tables convert from dining to an evening cocktail setup and sunbathing areas convert easily into intimate seating. The aft deck sunbathing area can be expanded by folding the bulwarks down, providing even more of an outdoor living space experience."

"This is another full custom, and a very exciting project for Alia Yachts," says Alia President, Gökhan Çelik. "Based on an innovative and attractive design philosophy, Project SAN will further strengthen our pursuit to be recognized as one of the top custom yacht builders in the world by delivering such superior projects recognized worldwide."

Related Articles

Alia Yachts 55m Al Waab delivered
Longest steel and aluminium yacht below 500GT in the world Alia Yachts has released the first photographs and video of Al Waab following delivery of the superyacht to her owner. Posted on 17 Mar Alia Yachts new 60-metre Vripack design sold
The owner is an experienced yachtsmen who has owned several vessels of various sizes The exciting superyacht project reunites the build team responsible for Al Waab with Dutch studio Vripack for the design and naval architecture, and GCC-based SF Yachts that will serve as project manager and owner's representative throughout construction. Posted on 20 Dec 2021 Alia Yachts delivers PHI Phantom
A beautifully sculpted workhorse Hot off the presses are the first official photographs showing the stunning new 36m chase boat PHI Phantom from Alia Yachts in her element at last. Posted on 1 Dec 2021 Alia Yachts at Monaco Yacht Show
Builders have laid the keel of Al Waab II by Dutch design studio Vripack The client decided to build with the Turkish yard after carefully researching other international shipyards. SF Yachts is serving as both project manager and owner's representative throughout the build. Posted on 26 Sep 2019 Alia Yachts new contract for 55m superyacht
Contract for the construction of Project Al Waab II Alia is delighted to announce the signing of the contract for the construction of Project Al Waab II, a 55m, sub-500GT superyacht with exterior & interior design, as well as naval architecture and Class engineering, from the creative desk of Vripack. Posted on 10 Aug 2019 Samurai makes her boat show debut in Monaco
The Alia Yachts flagship has received little publicity since her launch in 2016 The Alia Yachts flagship has received little publicity since her launch in 2016. Now Samurai's power and poise is set to woo the audience at the Monaco Yacht Show in September (25-28). Posted on 17 Jul 2019 Alia Yachts start construction of Nozomi II
Following on from the delivery of the 30.5m Virgen del Mar VI Following on from the delivery of 30.5m Virgen del Mar VI (formerly Project Nozomi) last year and her enthusiastic potential buyers reception, Alia Yachts in Antalya, Turkey, has started on spec construction of project Nozomi II, a 32.40m sistership. Posted on 28 May 2019 Small is beautiful
A 16-metre fast runaboat designed by Bill Dixon proves a surprise success story for Alia Yachts Best known for its custom superyachts such as 60m Samurai, 41m Ruya and 31m Virgen del Mar, in 2014 Alia Yachts received an enquiry from a private customer looking to build a fast dayboat that he couldn't find among existing production models. Posted on 20 Feb 2019 Alia Yachts Virgen del Mar VI
All the details from her designers Following delivery to her owner in early July, the 31-metre pocket superyacht immediately started to enjoy a glorious summer between Spain and Turkey. Posted on 30 Oct 2018 Alia Yachts delivers superyacht Virgen del Mar VI
Full-displacement steel hull and aluminium superstructure "There are plenty of 30-metre yachts out there, but most are production boats and none of them offer quite the same volume and degree of customisation or bespoke design features," says Alia President Gökhan Çelik. Posted on 6 Sep 2018
Marine Resources 2022 - FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 3
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy