Please select your home edition
Edition
Coast Guard Foundation LEADERBOARD 1

America's Cup: ETNZ launch prototype hydrogen powered foiling chase boat

by Emirates Team New Zealand 30 Mar 23:08 PDT 31 March 2022
Emirates Team New Zealand launch their hydrogen powered foiling chase boat at the team base in Auckland © Emirates Team New Zealand

Emirates Team New Zealand launched their prototype hydrogen-powered foiling chase boat in Auckland today with ETNZ team member Andrea Joy christening her ’Chase Zero’ in front of the wider team.

Chase Zero is the first boat to be launched in this America’s Cup cycle, and one that is hoped will set the foundations of a seismic shift towards a cleaner more sustainable future in powerboating around the world.

“I hope we can look back on this today as the start of a hydrogen motorboat revolution,” said Sir Stephen Tindall - ETNZ’s sustainability ambassador and supporter of the project, before the boat was craned into the water for the first time.

After the successful innovation of the AC75 foiling monohull and subsequent defence of the 36th America’s Cup, Emirates Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton said, “What next? How can we keep pushing the boundaries of innovation and technology utilizing the people and technology available at ETNZ?”

With the AC75 class already locked in for the next America’s Cup and with a continued drive towards a more sustainable future, the focus quickly shifted to the on-water chase boats. During the measurement of the carbon emissions of the teams last campaign to become carbonzero certified, it was obvious the chase boats were a sizable contributor to the overall emissions.

And so, the fixation on Hydrogen powered foiling chase boats was born. Initial consultation received suggested this was not the 12-month project the team was looking for.

“We were basically told something as audacious as Chase Zero would take 3.5- 4 years, but this has effectively taken us just over 9 months.” said project Manager Geoff Senior.

Emirates Team New Zealand launch their hydrogen powered foiling chase boat at the team base in Auckland - photo © Emirates Team New Zealand
Emirates Team New Zealand launch their hydrogen powered foiling chase boat at the team base in Auckland - photo © Emirates Team New Zealand

“We certainly weren’t expecting to be working so intently straight after AC36. But I guess that’s just part of our culture and how we work best at Emirates Team New Zealand so it’s pretty exciting to get to this stage, a huge milestone for the team.

It was a big effort to get the boat built at our build facility and then it's been a massive effort from the fit-out team here at the base, just getting all these powertrain components in and all the respective bits of hardware.

I don't think we realize how significant it is. I think there's almost no other boats like this around. The next boats like this are still a long way away, so I think once it's in the water and running, we will realize just how important it is on the world stage.”

Admittedly projects like this don’t just happen, Chase Zero, which will cruise at 35 knots with a top speed over 50 knots, is the culmination of the collective input of the team and several vital partners.

Emirates Team New Zealand launch their hydrogen powered foiling chase boat at the team base in Auckland - photo © Emirates Team New Zealand
Emirates Team New Zealand launch their hydrogen powered foiling chase boat at the team base in Auckland - photo © Emirates Team New Zealand

Richard Meacham who addressed the team and partners at the launch said, “It is not just the people of this team, but the partners and the relationships we have that allow us to do what we do. And when the crazy concept and plan was suggested to some of our partners here today, they didn’t step back. There was agreement that if something isn’t hard, then it isn’t worth doing. Toyota, Gurit Composites, Global Bus among others have all contributed massively to Chase Zero in their own ways.”

Toyota, an Emirates Team New Zealand partner for over 30 years played a significant part in facilitating the acquisition of the two all-important fuel cells.

Neeraj Lala, Toyota NZ CEO said, “We are supporting our long-term partners, Emirates Team New Zealand by supplying them the hydrogen fuel cell system as a way to investigate the different applications of this carbon neutral technology. We have secured from Toyota Motor Corp. two prototype units for the ETNZ trial that were still in their preproduction phase.

Emirates Team New Zealand launch their hydrogen powered foiling chase boat at the team base in Auckland - photo © Emirates Team New Zealand
Emirates Team New Zealand launch their hydrogen powered foiling chase boat at the team base in Auckland - photo © Emirates Team New Zealand

“We are excited to see the boat go in the water as a demonstration of the capabilities of Toyota’s hydrogen technology. Toyota is focused on helping advance hydrogen technology and its development in New Zealand through commercial partnerships, such as the ETNZ fuel cell chase boat, under our Toyota Hydrogen Projects banner.”

Chase Zero will now go through an extensive commissioning and testing phase in the dock over the next week or so, testing and running the prototype systems before being set free on the Waitemata harbour in the coming weeks.

Related Articles

America's Cup: Barcelona expected to revive Cup
Kiwis split over loss of Cup hosting, but move seen as a positive one internationally While the 2024 America's Cup is Auckland's loss, most see the shift back to Europe for the third time as in the best interest of the Cup, which has never recovered from the prolonged action in the New York Supreme Court from late 2007 to early 2010. Posted on 30 Mar America's Cup: Irish save political face with exit
Ireland saves political face with11th-hour withdrawal as a venue for the 37th America's Cup. Irish media are reporting that the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media has made an 11th-hour withdrawal as a venue for the 37th America's Cup. Posted on 29 Mar Letter from the Antipodes: Ringing the changes
A look at the major developments in the America's Cup, and ETNZ's hook-up with the NZSailGP team. A look at NZ sailing's recovery from the COVID mandates and restrictions; Peter Burling and Blair Tuke look back on their 49er career; a look at the major developments in the America's Cup and ETNZ's hook-up with the NZSailGP team. Posted on 22 Mar America's Cup: PJ Montgomery on the four Kiwi wins
America's Cup Hall of Famer, Peter Montgomery recounted his memories of the four Kiwi wins On the day of the first anniversary of Emirates Team New Zealand's fourth America's Cup win, and second successful defence, America's Cup Hall of Famer, Peter Montgomery recounted his memories of the four wins and particularly the first in 1995. Posted on 20 Mar Gladwell's Line: What is being hatched at ETNZ?
Reviewing a challenging 12 months for ETNZ with a venue hunt and three major design/build projects A look at a challenging 12 months for Emirates Team NZ, with an AC37 venue search dogged by a virus, war, and Kiwi Government indifference. The team has three major design and development projects underway and has signed an expanded core sailing crew Posted on 18 Mar America's Cup: New AC75 Class Rule and Tech Regs
New AC75 Class Rule and the AC Technical Regulations published after consultation process The Defender and Challenger of Record have announced the publication of the AC75 Class Rule and the AC Technical Regulations, following a consultation and submission process by the entered teams. Posted on 18 Mar Emirates Team NZ opt for italy's Armare Ropes
Italian brand Armare Ropes has once again been chosen as Official Supplier by Emirates Team NZ The Italian brand Armare Ropes has once again been chosen as Official Supplier by Emirates Team New Zealand for the upcoming 37th America's Cup campaign. The partnership between Armare Ropes with theNew Zealand Team reaches its third consecutive edition, Posted on 18 Mar America's Cup: First anniversary of AC36 win
Today, March 17, is the first anniversary of Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron's successful defence. Today, March 17, marks the first anniversary of Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron's successful defence of the America's Cup in the 36th Match for the most prestigious trophy in sailing. Here's a look at how that final day unfolded. Posted on 16 Mar America's Cup: ETNZ's Project Speed Update - 3
ETNZ explores the crossover between the America's Cup and Motorsport in its Land Speed record yacht Much has been made about the increasing crossover into F1 and motorsport in this 37th America's Cup cycle with a lot focused around aerodynamics and design tools, which remains true in the case of the wind powered ETNZ's Land Speed record project.. Posted on 11 Mar SailGP: Phil Robertson on SailGP and racing F50's
'The F50 can turn on a dime almost and when you do that the G-force is phenomenal.' One aspect of SailGP that Robertson believes goes un-noticed is the focus and skill required just to get the boats from the dock and back again each race day. “The racing is almost the easy part,” he says. Posted on 10 Mar
Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 3
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy