Another Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 sold to an Australian customer

Lamborghini 63 © Lamborghini Lamborghini 63 © Lamborghini

by Tecnomar for Lamborghini 31 Mar 22:58 PDT

Tecnomar, a brand of The Italian Sea Group, global operator in luxury yachting, active in the construction and refit of motor yachts and vessels up to 140 metres, announces the new sale of a Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63, the cutting-edge motor yacht resulting from the excellence in the yachting industry combined with the supreme quality of super sportscars.

"The Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 project continues to meet great enthusiasm and interest from the yachting world - and not only from that" - Giuseppe Taranto, Vice Chairman & CCO of The Italian Sea Group commented. - The positive sale trend represents a further confirmation of the success of such an innovative yacht, which has become a futuristic icon just like the car it is inspired by."

Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 is inspired by the Lamborghini Siàn FKP 37, the hybrid supersport car featuring an unmistakable design, in line with which the yacht proposes many details including the use of carbon fiber and sport seats.

The internal layout is fully customisable based on the owner needs and offers three different options: one or two cabins and a "lounge layout", where the below deck surface becomes a unique, big open space.

Thanks to two MAN V12-2000HP engines, the motor-yacht is the fastest in the Tecnomar fleet and can reach a maximum speed of 63 knots. 63 is also the yacht length (in feet) and the number of units that will be produced as a limited edition, as well as the foundation year of "Automobili Lamborghini" and the year of birth of Giovanni Costantino, Founder & CEO of The Italian Sea Group.