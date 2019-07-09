Tillberg Design of Sweden and Nobiskrug unveil 77 m Yacht concept, “Lycka”

by Nobiskrug

Swedish firm Tillberg Design of Sweden and German superyacht builder Nobiskrug have unveiled an innovative yacht design. The 77m (252ft) Yacht Lycka has been thoughtfully designed and engineered to embrace the latest technologies with a customisable, Scandinavian-inspired interior and plentiful deck spaces in a contemporary and sporty package. Lycka is yet another example of Nobiskrug's long-standing shipbuilding experience regarding oceangoing yachts.

Named for the Swedish word for "happiness", Lycka has been conceived to offer owners and guests the ultimate home away from home in a Scandinavian yet luxurious space designed to evoke a sense of rejuvenation, wellbeing and connection to the sea.

Clean, flowing lines lend a contemporary and modern look to the profile, with a Scandinavian lightness inside and out. Conveying a presence of balance and power, Lycka is both well-proportioned and thoughtfully equipped for active owners. At the same time, the superyacht will rely on Nobiskrug's expertise in noise and vibration reducing technologies.

Functionality and beauty converge within Lycka's expansive interior, which boasts Scandinavian inspired simplicity with elements of luxury. An open plan design highlighted by large room-high windows and folding balconies allows for interior and exterior to blend seamlessly on the main deck, which comprises a spacious salon and formal dining.

Amidships, a grand foyer features a spiral staircase encircling a lift that rises from the lower deck guest staterooms to the bridge deck above. A well-equipped galley and pantry area is positioned to port, while a charming breakfast nook with another fold-down balcony is nestled to starboard just outside of the owner's suite. The full-beam owner's suite offers a lounge seating area and spacious ensuite including a dressing room.

Lycka has been designed to accommodate up to 14 guests in the aforementioned owner's suite plus six additional guest ensuites of equal size on the lower deck. Gracious crew quarters housing ten double cabins are situated forward.

The attention to detail is unparalleled through Lycka's design, and subtle hints of colour combine with luxurious materials to carry out the vibe of relaxed sophistication. On the bridge deck, a combination gym/spa is located aft of the wheelhouse followed by an office, dayhead and skylounge. The captain's quarters and a pantry with dedicated crew access to the galley below is located on this deck as well.

The exterior spaces are maximised throughout the 77-metre design, with lounging and a bar found on the aft deck, a grand dining and relaxation oasis on the bridge deck aft, and a spacious sun deck equipped with an elongated Jacuzzi tub surrounded by sunpads forward with a bar and additional relaxation and entertainment aft.

Intended to incorporate the latest technologies, Lycka is designed to meet Lloyd's Register certification and can be equipped with either diesel or hybrid propulsion. TDoS's careful selection of sustainable materials is also factored into the design, which can be customised to suit the owner's preference. Multiple style and colour options are also offered for the exterior, which can be tailored to a look that is classic, sporty or ultra-modern in profile.

"Lycka has been purposefully designed for longevity - from the hull shape to the materials selection to the technical systems - to meet future demands as well as environmental regulations," says Daniel Nerhagen, TDoS's Partner & Yacht Director. "In partnering with a renowned German shipyard for this design, our goal is to create a yacht that can stand the test of time with the highest build quality available."

Adds Nobiskrug's CEO Philipp Maracke: "The yacht market continues to grow, as proven by the past two years. Together with TDoS, we offer owners a vessel that is drawn up sleek, and well-defined. A modern yacht in which they will feel as happy as the name suggests. Lycka is ready to be built immediately at Nobiskrug."