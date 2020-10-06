Soel Yachts delivers two solar electric Soel Shuttle 14 in Bora Bora

by Soel Yachts 1 Apr 22:45 PDT

Soel Yachts successfully delivered two new Soel Shuttle 14 passenger ferries to the Pearl Resort Group, located in the French-Polynesian island of Bora Bora.

The Soel Shuttle 14 is, to date, the largest passenger ferry developed and built by the Dutch electric yacht company Soel Yachts. It was created as a multi-purpose vessel to serve as the ideal platform for environmentally friendly boat tours, meeting the needs of water-bound resorts, municipalities and shuttling companies.

The commissioning of two Soel Shuttle 14 vessels followed the delivery of the SoelCat 12, which has been successfully cruising the clear Bora Bora waters since 2017.

The Pearl Resorts Group aims to be the front runner on truly sustainable tourism.

The electrification of their guest transport and exclusive excursion fleet plays a key role in achieving this goal. The two Soel Shuttle 14 primarily serve as airport shuttles for guests, providing unique PR value while keeping ownership costs to a minimum. A true win-win solution, as well as a strong message addressed to the resort industry. Traditionally, boat emissions have accounted for the majority of the resorts' CO2 footprint.

Romain Vidal, CEO of the Pearl Resorts Group, comments on the new Soel Shuttles 14:

"As a local hotel chain, we believe that sustainable solutions are the way to go forward in order to keep our business alive. The first priority is to provide a healthy environment for our visitors so that they can get the most out of their visit. We've learned from the SoelCat 12 that operating fully sustainable boats not only reduces the fuel and maintenance costs, but it also allows us to actively contribute to a more sustainable environment".

A Zero-emission vessel that can hosts up to 22 guests

The Soel Shuttle 14 responds to an ever increasing market demand for zero-emission vessels, capable of transporting people in a sustainable and smart way. Sailing electric ensures no local emissions; no smells; less noise and fewer costs, benefitting both the owner and the environment.

Soel Yachts offers a viable solution for a fully outfitted electric vessel authorized for commercial transport of up to 22 guests and two crew.

The Soel Shuttle 14 is built according to Bureau Veritas passenger vessel standards and approved by Affaires Maritimes, Division 223b passenger vessels.

In the two recently delivered vessels, two 40 kW electric motors and 106 kWh of battery power were installed. Multiple motor and battery capacity options are available, allowing the vessel's performance to be tailored to the needs of the clients.

The boats reached a top speed of 14 knots during sea trials. Every aspect of the vessel was integrally designed for electric propulsion in order to achieve this performance: the CFD optimized hull, the smart and safe lithium energy storage system, and lightweight E-glass composite material.

In-house Expertise

Soel Yachts stands out from the market thanks to their in-house team of specialists in the fields of design, naval architecture, electrical engineering and propulsion system integration. Leveraging their vast experience in electric boat building, the team continues to imagine, develop and build reliable, safe and innovative electric boats and yachts. Naval DC, a long-time partner and shareholder, provides matched electric propulsion systems and batteries to ensure the highest quality available on the market.

Linda Brembs, Managing Partner at Soel Yachts explains:

"The quality of technical systems matters to us as much as the overall design and seakeeping. Thanks to our shared passion and knowledge, our products meet the highest standard. We are able to answer any question while guiding our clients through the ins and outs of solar-electric sailing".

Based on longstanding experience from developing commercially operating electric boats, Soel Yachts has expanded their product range towards private tourism with the Senses series. They currently offer a solar electric weekender boat, the Soel Senses 48 and a 62ft solar electric yacht for ocean crossings; the Soel Senses 62.

Specifications Soel Shuttle 14: