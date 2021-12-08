Jeanneau DB/43 - more than you expect

by Jeanneau 2 Apr 09:24 PDT

The new Jeanneau DB/43 is a unique product offer in the premium segment of Day Boats, combining an exclusive style and polished finish with an unparalleled capacity for entertaining.

Faithful to Jeanneau's values, with ease of handling and liveability, the DB/43 offers new solutions to maximise your enjoyment and quality of life on board.

The DB/43 features a number of unique characteristics, both clever and subtle, aboard inboard and outboard versions. They enable this model to meet the expectations of boaters seeking a very open boat with a distinctive character, while also offering comfort on board and solid, seaworthy qualities. Benefiting from these strengths and all of Jeanneau's savoir-faire, the DB/43 demonstrates power, elegance, and harmony, setting a new milestone in this segment.

Jeanneau presents its vision of the premium day boat

First in the new DB line, the DB/43 illustrates all of Jeanneau's creative capacity and quest for innovation. The sleek design, the power emitted, and the unprecedented comfort aboard the DB/43 constitute a true turning point for Jeanneau, reviving its iconic name while drawing on its strong heritage.

Offering a streamlined design was not enough to enter a segment already rich in alternatives of this type. The DB/43 goes much further. With this model, Jeanneau proposes its own interpretation of the premium Day Boat, at once seductive and inviting, assertive and protective.

"With the DB/43, Jeanneau integrates the expected codes in the segment of premium Day Boats, in terms of design and finish, while enriching it with an optimal interior layout, a true characteristic of Jeanneau boats. We reinterpret this segment by endowing the DB/43 with not only an impactful design, but also a volume of living space on board and ingenious functionalities, as a real invitation to extend your cruise beyond day boating. This step is, by the way, not new for Jeanneau, because it revives our DB line from the 1980s, and it is delivering these requirements for style and comfort. The DB/43 is thus a superb evocation of this savoir-faire." - Merry de la Poëze, Powerboat Product Marketing Director.

A bold, streamlined style

The DB/43 was entrusted to Italian designer, Camillo Garroni, who delivered a boat with a streamlined, contemporary design that is both powerful and elegant, from every perspective.

"It was necessary to bestow a certain character to the DB/43, while respecting Jeanneau's heritage. The world of automobiles was among our sources of inspiration. We borrowed the soft curves and extended lines of sporty British and Italian models. To render this unique character, we have paid particular attention to detail and to the sophisticated treatment of different surfaces. The DB/43 has been designed for lasting appeal." - Camillo Garroni, Designer.

The DB/43 adopts a break-out design, notably with well-defined sides, emphasizing sculpted edges and concave forms. The aft hull form and backlit air intakes obviously evoke the automobile, adding further to the character of the DB/43.

The roof, which is the largest on the market for a boat of this size and covers the full width of the deck, perfectly integrates into the powerful, sinuous lines of the DB/43.

An ingenious, open design for entertaining

With its versatile layout, the new DB/43 is designed to favour shared moments among the twelve passengers accommodated on board, while ensuring their utmost comfort.

Firstly, the DB/43 is defined by its openness to the sea. In addition to the very open deck plan, the two side terrasses open to increase this sensation of spaciousness. Together with the aft swim platform - with hydraulic option - and cockpit with modular layout, they enable you to create a true Beach Club environment with privileged swimming access.

The DB/43 integrates a very wide cockpit table accommodates all passengers on board. An exceptional characteristic, the central sliding cockpit bench enables the creation of facing seating for dining around the table, perfect for taking advantage of the large, fully equipped exterior galley! The table can be positioned as a central island, enabling the chef free movement around the table to place prepared dishes in the centre for guests to share.

Forward, we find the same attention to modular design as we do aft. The vast sundeck can be arranged in a layout with facing seating. It also offers a number of sophisticated touches for guests, including integrated retractable lighting, as well as a sound system.

While under way, passengers are safely seated. The DB/43 stands out, notably, with a helm station featuring three individual seats, while additional guests can be seated on the cockpit bench seating. So, while cruising, all passengers can be comfortably seated, facing the sea!

On the interior: much more than a day boat

Comfort and liveability were at the heart of the designer's priorities while conceptualising the interior space. The DB/43 boasts exceptional interior volumes, with two cabins and up to two head compartments. The aft cabin can accommodate up to three passengers. The forward owner's cabin features a double berth. The head compartment features a separate shower for greater comfort.

A furnished "kitchenette" near the companionway enables you to prepare small meals for intimate gatherings. It can be replaced by an optional second head compartment, to increase the comfort of each passenger.

The interior atmosphere aboard the DB/43, in "White Oak," is particularly warm and well appointed, highlighted by fine materials, indirect lighting, and attention to each detail in the fit and finish. Wide openings guarantee generous natural lighting, as well as optimal ventilation.

The entire interior layout of the DB/43 make it particularly welcoming to guests, inviting them to extend their enjoyment at sea on a ruise in the most comfortable conditions.

A powerful, seaworthy boat

With its flush deck and protective freeboards, the DB/43 ensures safety from the moment you step aboard. Faithful to Jeanneau's heritage, the DB/43, with a hull designed by Michael Peters Yacht Design, offers excellent navigability.

The DB/43 is offered in an inboard version, with twin Volvo D6-380 engines, featuring a joystick control as a standard feature for ease of handling, or an outboard version with three 350 HP engines.

Reactive, powerful, and stable, the DB/43 proves very safe and easy to handle, all while proving a pleasure to drive, able to match its powerful, elongated lines.