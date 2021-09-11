Custom Line launches a new Navetta 30 superyacht, an icon of the sea

Custom Line Navetta 30 superyacht at Superyacht Yard Ancona © Custom Line Custom Line Navetta 30 superyacht at Superyacht Yard Ancona © Custom Line

by Ferretti Group 6 Apr 02:29 PDT

Custom Line launches its fourth superyacht in just three months since the start of the year. The new unit is the seventh in the iconic Navetta 30 displacement line.

With a length of 28.43 m (93 ft) and a beam of 7.3 m (24 ft), she stands out for her modern elegance and contemporary style, achieving a perfect balance that unites the architectural language of marine tradition, the choice of living materials, fine craftsmanship, and the power of light.

In the exterior design, the generosity of the volumes is balanced by an exciting fluid elegance. The emphasis on the horizontal movement of the exterior lines gives the yacht a sleek and dynamic silhouette, while maintaining the imprint of timeless classicism. The interiors are designed to work in synergy with the hull. One of Navetta 30's breakthrough stylistic features is how she goes beyond residential solutions. This translates into a preference for experiencing indoor and outdoor living spaces as complementary planes that intersect in a coherent and structured continuum.

Extensive glazed surfaces in the hull, decks with over two metres of headroom, and generous stern and bow areas convey an immediate sense of spaciousness. The exteriors are designed for socialising and relaxing, extending the onboard spaces devoted to social interaction and privacy.

One of the stylistic highlights championed by the owner is the contrast between the brushed teak, used for the furnishings and the door and window frames, and the very dark parquet. Mosaic bathrooms, nubuck leather in dark and muted colours such as Moka, furnishings for both interior and exterior areas designed entirely by Minotti: the construction quality expresses a distinctive contemporary design in every space and detail.

The brand's signature tailor-made style has made it possible for the owner to create a study space on the sun deck with custom-made furniture and a sky bar, achieving the very highest level of sophistication and personalisation.

Navetta 30 is the result of collaboration between the Ferretti Group Engineering Department, architect Filippo Salvetti, who styled the exteriors, and Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, the firm that designed the interior architecture on a joint basis with the Custom Line Atelier, which provided strategic interior design consulting.

The launch of this superyacht confirms the positive sales trend reported by the Custom Line range, and the Navetta line in particular, which has won the approval of owners across the globe with boats that this summer will be seen on the water all over the world.