Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 - LEADERBOARD

Custom Line launches a new Navetta 30 superyacht, an icon of the sea

by Ferretti Group 6 Apr 02:29 PDT
Custom Line Navetta 30 superyacht at Superyacht Yard Ancona © Custom Line

Custom Line launches its fourth superyacht in just three months since the start of the year. The new unit is the seventh in the iconic Navetta 30 displacement line.

With a length of 28.43 m (93 ft) and a beam of 7.3 m (24 ft), she stands out for her modern elegance and contemporary style, achieving a perfect balance that unites the architectural language of marine tradition, the choice of living materials, fine craftsmanship, and the power of light.

Custom Line Navetta 30 superyacht at Superyacht Yard Ancona - photo © Maurizio Paradisi
Custom Line Navetta 30 superyacht at Superyacht Yard Ancona - photo © Maurizio Paradisi

In the exterior design, the generosity of the volumes is balanced by an exciting fluid elegance. The emphasis on the horizontal movement of the exterior lines gives the yacht a sleek and dynamic silhouette, while maintaining the imprint of timeless classicism. The interiors are designed to work in synergy with the hull. One of Navetta 30's breakthrough stylistic features is how she goes beyond residential solutions. This translates into a preference for experiencing indoor and outdoor living spaces as complementary planes that intersect in a coherent and structured continuum.

Extensive glazed surfaces in the hull, decks with over two metres of headroom, and generous stern and bow areas convey an immediate sense of spaciousness. The exteriors are designed for socialising and relaxing, extending the onboard spaces devoted to social interaction and privacy.

Custom Line Navetta 30 superyacht at Superyacht Yard Ancona - photo © Custom Line
Custom Line Navetta 30 superyacht at Superyacht Yard Ancona - photo © Custom Line

One of the stylistic highlights championed by the owner is the contrast between the brushed teak, used for the furnishings and the door and window frames, and the very dark parquet. Mosaic bathrooms, nubuck leather in dark and muted colours such as Moka, furnishings for both interior and exterior areas designed entirely by Minotti: the construction quality expresses a distinctive contemporary design in every space and detail.

The brand's signature tailor-made style has made it possible for the owner to create a study space on the sun deck with custom-made furniture and a sky bar, achieving the very highest level of sophistication and personalisation.

Custom Line Navetta 30 superyacht at Superyacht Yard Ancona - photo © Custom Line
Custom Line Navetta 30 superyacht at Superyacht Yard Ancona - photo © Custom Line

Navetta 30 is the result of collaboration between the Ferretti Group Engineering Department, architect Filippo Salvetti, who styled the exteriors, and Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, the firm that designed the interior architecture on a joint basis with the Custom Line Atelier, which provided strategic interior design consulting.

The launch of this superyacht confirms the positive sales trend reported by the Custom Line range, and the Navetta line in particular, which has won the approval of owners across the globe with boats that this summer will be seen on the water all over the world.

Custom Line Navetta 30 superyacht at Superyacht Yard Ancona - photo © Maurizio Paradisi
Custom Line Navetta 30 superyacht at Superyacht Yard Ancona - photo © Maurizio Paradisi

Related Articles

Launching the Custom Line 106' M/Y Gerry's Ferry
A new work of marine art enters the water at the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard Another outstanding planing yacht by Custom Line entered the water at the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard in Ancona. Custom Line 106' M/Y Gerry's Ferry expresses all the sophistication and distinction of the brand's timeless cruising concept. Posted on 10 Feb Custom Line launches first yacht of the year
The Navetta 30 M/Y Wolfpack hits the water on January 17 in Ancona A new work of art and engineering has entered the water, ready to showcase Custom Line elegance and style on the world yachting scene, with the launch of the Navetta 30 M/Y Wolfpack on January 17 at the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard in Ancona. Posted on 28 Jan Custom Line 140': the dream boat really does exist
The new flagship combines design and comfort in spaces never seen before with excellent performance At 42.15 metres in length overall and with a maximum beam of 8.57 metres, this new yacht is set to become the brand's flagship: a superb work of 'Made in Italy' ingenuity and savoir-faire that is ready to generate endless emotions. Posted on 11 Sep 2021 A record year for Custom Line
Closing 2020 with yachts totalling over 200 metres sold in the last 3 months In a very unusual year, Custom Line reports a significant rise in its order book and continues to win over more and more owners and enthusiasts. Posted on 22 Dec 2020 New Custom Line 106' launched
The first unit of the new model in the planing range took to the water Even more beauty can now be found in the sea, after the new Custom Line 106' made-to-measure masterpiece was launched on Thursday 7 March. Posted on 16 Mar 2019
Coast Guard Foundation FOOTER 1Marina Exchange FOOTER 1Sea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy