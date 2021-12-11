Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 LEADERBOARD

Cruise Ship subs open access to Antarctica

by U-Boat Worx B.V. 10 Apr 18:52 PDT
Cruise Ship subs open access to Antarctica © U-Boat Worx

Antarctica - an icy landmass where penguins and seals roam free, and orcas and humpbacks glide through iceberg-flanked passageways. Visiting Earth's southernmost continent was once the reserve of the few but following the delivery of Viking Cruises' first two U-Boat Worx Cruise Sub 7 - 300 subs it's now accessible to the many.

The two Cruise Sub 7s found aboard the Viking Octantis - which has just completed its first Antarctic itinerary - are part of a larger explorer program. These ultimate adventure Cruise Subs allow you to follow in the footsteps of fabled explorers, such as Amundsen, Shackleton and Scott in a way they could never have imagined.

Cruise Ship subs open access to Antarctica - photo © U-Boat Worx
Cruise Ship subs open access to Antarctica - photo © U-Boat Worx

Marine biologists accompany guests on each submarine dive to deliver lectures on the copious wildlife that flourishes in these frigid waters. With 95% of the oceans still left unexplored, the chance to find new species in the Antarctic is ever present. Unsurprisingly, our Cruise Subs have fast become the highlight of this new explorer vessel.

Find out more about what makes our high-speed Cruise Subs the best choice for cruise operators, including greater internal volume, first-class performance and unimpeded sightlines for all passengers.

For more information visit www.uboatworx.com/model/cruisesub.

Related Articles

NEMO's Caribbean debut
Owners can dive up to 100 meters in a NEMO Following the first of many NEMO submersible deliveries to the tropical seas of the Caribbean, we seized our earliest opportunity to explore the region's gin-clear waters viewed through U-Boat Worx's signature acrylic sphere. Posted on 9 Apr Nemo and Roam Shadow 'combi deal' package
Pitched at a record starting price of six million Euros Dutch submersible manufacturer, U-Boat Worx, and adventure vessel company, Roam, have joined forces to offer an unrivalled combination deal that blows all other options out of the water. Posted on 11 Dec 2021 NEMO submersible showpiece
Multiple orders were signed at the Monaco Yacht Club and high demand continues Reflecting on a successful debut at the 2021 Monaco Yacht Show, the NEMO was showcased confirming it was a smash hit even before its official launch. Posted on 21 Nov 2021 A new “Super Sub” enters the submersible market
The Super Sub is the most hydrodynamic sub on the market Distinguished by a long tail and advanced wing design, the Super Sub is the most hydrodynamic sub on the market. A best-in class propulsion system with four powerful thrusters delivers a total of 60 kW allowing for steep 30-degree climbs and dives. Posted on 20 Nov 2021 New C-Researcher 3 aboard purpose-built Feadship
U-Boat Worx is the largest private submarine supplier in the world Meet Shinkai, the world's first superyacht designed around a submersible. When the owner of the 54.9-meter explorer placed his order with Feadship, he already had a new U-Boat Worx C-Researcher 3 waiting to be accommodated. Posted on 13 Nov 2021 U-Boat Worx unveils new high-speed submersible
Super Sub is the most hydrodynamic sub on the market Dutch submersible manufacturer, U-Boat Worx, reveals the fastest addition yet to its already impressive fleet of models - the Super Sub. Posted on 25 Oct 2021 U-Boat Worx C-Explorer 5 Mexico expedition
Exploring the three islands of the Revillagigedo Archipelago Socorro, San Benedicto and Roca Partida are three volcanic islands that make up the Revillagigedo Islands, commonly referred to as Socorro. Posted on 30 Apr 2021 NEMO on Project Aquanaut
Project Aquanaut is a 60ft open-style luxurious multihull catamaran Project Aquanaut is a 60ft open-style luxurious multihull catamaran designed by Officina Armare in collaboration with U-Boat Worx. Posted on 26 Sep 2020 NEMO submarine wins Red Dot Design Award
Dutch submersible manufacturer U-Boat Worx delighted Dutch submersible manufacturer U-Boat Worx is delighted to announce that their new NEMO submarine has been recognized with a Red Dot Award for design excellence, as well as being recognized as "best of the best" in the category Mobility and Transportation Posted on 20 Jul 2020 U-Boat Worx introduces latest Nemo submarine
Submersible is currently in the final phase of production U-Boat Worx is unveiling a new addition to its popular submarine range with its latest model in the lightweight luxury submersible market. Posted on 27 Apr 2020
Marina Exchange FOOTER 1Marine Resources 2022 - FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 2
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy