Cruise Ship subs open access to Antarctica

by U-Boat Worx B.V. 10 Apr 18:52 PDT

Antarctica - an icy landmass where penguins and seals roam free, and orcas and humpbacks glide through iceberg-flanked passageways. Visiting Earth's southernmost continent was once the reserve of the few but following the delivery of Viking Cruises' first two U-Boat Worx Cruise Sub 7 - 300 subs it's now accessible to the many.

The two Cruise Sub 7s found aboard the Viking Octantis - which has just completed its first Antarctic itinerary - are part of a larger explorer program. These ultimate adventure Cruise Subs allow you to follow in the footsteps of fabled explorers, such as Amundsen, Shackleton and Scott in a way they could never have imagined.

Marine biologists accompany guests on each submarine dive to deliver lectures on the copious wildlife that flourishes in these frigid waters. With 95% of the oceans still left unexplored, the chance to find new species in the Antarctic is ever present. Unsurprisingly, our Cruise Subs have fast become the highlight of this new explorer vessel.

