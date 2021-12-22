Viking Yachts 54 Sport Tower - Adrenaline rush
by Viking Yachts 13 Apr 13:03 PDT
54 Sport Tower © Viking Yachts
The Viking Yachts 54 Sport Tower (ST) delivers incredible versatility, thriving as an owner-operator boat with its command deck layout and helm just steps from the expansive cockpit.
Add a Palm Beach Towers tuna tower and the 54 ST's fishability shoots through the roof. On top of all that is the yacht's spacious and comfortable air-conditioned accommodations (which feature an attractive horizontal-grain walnut interior), available in either a two, or three-stateroom layout.
The 54 ST packs a punch, too, with twin MAN V12 1550MHP engines that propel her to 40-plus knots. Watch video below for a guaranteed adrenaline rush.
Specifications:
- Length Overall (LOA): 54 ft. 6 in. (16.61 m)
- Beam: 17 ft. 8 in. (5.38 m)
- Draft: 4 ft. 10 in. (1.47 m)
- Gross Weight (Standard Fuel Load): 70,230 lbs. (31,856 k)
- Fuel Capacity: 1,486 gal. (5,625 l)
- Water Capacity: 198 gals. (750 l)
- Cockpit Area: 154 sq. ft. (14.3 m)
