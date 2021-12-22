Viking Yachts 54 Sport Tower - Adrenaline rush

54 Sport Tower © Viking Yachts 54 Sport Tower © Viking Yachts

by Viking Yachts 13 Apr 13:03 PDT

The Viking Yachts 54 Sport Tower (ST) delivers incredible versatility, thriving as an owner-operator boat with its command deck layout and helm just steps from the expansive cockpit.

Add a Palm Beach Towers tuna tower and the 54 ST's fishability shoots through the roof. On top of all that is the yacht's spacious and comfortable air-conditioned accommodations (which feature an attractive horizontal-grain walnut interior), available in either a two, or three-stateroom layout.

The 54 ST packs a punch, too, with twin MAN V12 1550MHP engines that propel her to 40-plus knots. Watch video below for a guaranteed adrenaline rush.

Specifications:

Length Overall (LOA): 54 ft. 6 in. (16.61 m)

Beam: 17 ft. 8 in. (5.38 m)

Draft: 4 ft. 10 in. (1.47 m)

Gross Weight (Standard Fuel Load): 70,230 lbs. (31,856 k)

Fuel Capacity: 1,486 gal. (5,625 l)

Water Capacity: 198 gals. (750 l)

Cockpit Area: 154 sq. ft. (14.3 m)

Read more here...