A truly tranquil environment - New Princess F55

New Princess F55 © Princess Yachts New Princess F55 © Princess Yachts

by Princess Yachts 15 Apr 07:30 PDT

Princess Yachts announces the latest member of the F Class family, the new Princess F55. Princess Yachts' award-winning F Class range is focused on entertaining, efficiency in space and performance. Designed by the Princess Design Studio in collaboration with naval architects Olesinski, the new F55 exudes a new standard of refinement, featuring enriched upholstery and timber finishes, inlaid polished stainless steel and the latest Princess styling.

The new F55's exterior design language is characterised by a new hull window graphic and additional canopy styling blade, available with optional paint contrast to provide a sporty aesthetic, also seen on the new Princess V50 and V55. Equipped with twin Volvo D13-900 engines providing speeds up to 33 knots, in addition to a deep-V resin-infused hull, the F55 delivers dynamic and effortless seakeeping.

Design

Leading from the (optional) hydraulic bathing platform via twin access steps with new style Princess transom gates, the cockpit features a sociable U-shaped dining area. As seen on larger yachts in the range, the cockpit servery unit connects to the galley unit, seamlessly integrating the two entertainment areas. The spacious main deck saloon is accentuated by vast saloon windows, complemented by subtle accent lighting, soft fabric finishes and hand-stitched detailing. A contemporary U-shaped sofa with convertible coffee/dining table and sofa adjacent, creates the perfect place to spend time with loved ones.

Below deck, new expansive hull windows generously flood the three cabins with light, including the master stateroom with dressing table, breakfast area and en-suite bathroom, a forward double guest cabin and starboard twin cabin with the option of a double bed conversion. An optional single aft cabin with en-suite and storage is ideal for crew.

Elegantly shaped surfaces and precision layered geometry, define the interior to form a truly tranquil environment with meticulous attention to detail. The emphasis on comfort and expansive living areas is visible throughout, with a selection of four timber options available to co-ordinate with any colour scheme. Fresh off-white, pale grey and taupe line-out materials act as a neutral background and complement all wood selections.

Premium technology abounds and includes Naim audio systems throughout, plus the option of a new Garmin On-Deck smart boat system for remote monitoring of selected on-board systems via a smartphone app.

Craftsmanship

Princess Yachts represents the epitome of British craftsmanship. The company is renowned for designing and manufacturing luxury yachts from its Plymouth headquarters for more than 50 years.