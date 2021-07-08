LEEN-Trimarans introduces the new model Leen 50

by Leen Trimarans 15 Apr 05:37 PDT

The concept

LEEN 50 is a natural addition to our range of LEEN-Trimarans engine-powered trimarans. After the LEEN 56 and the LEEN 72, the shipyard wanted to add a new model to the range.

It follows in the path of its elders in terms of elegance, performance, comfort, autonomy, safety and comfortable sea travel.

The sailing programme

This range is perfect for long-distance travel or coastal cruises, slow living, contemplation and escape.

The LEEN 50 is a finely crafted open-sea trawler trimaran, with a cruising speed of nearly 10 knots that consumes around 2l per nautical mile. Her narrow, slender hulls have very low hydrodynamic resistance, which promotes low fuel consumption. It is very stable in the open sea. The trimaran can reach even reach 14 knots, if necessary.

This boat is long-range (1,500 nautical miles at 9 knots) thanks to the volume of its tanks (around 3,500 litres). The LEEN 50 can either be powered by a heat engine or a hybrid engine (ongoing study).

The boat's pleasant handling, which is unique to the trimaran, has no striking paddles (like catamarans) or rolling effects (as seen in monohull boats). This is made possible thanks to centred weights in the central float. Indeed, all living and working areas and onboard weight are in the main float. Only the 2 engines, one per hull, are in the side floats.

Life on board

The LEEN 50 makes good use of the large amount of space trimarans have. The owner's cabin is on the same level as the main deck, with an island bed, washroom and separate toilets. Large storage units with mirrors and nicely sized side openings increase the feeling of space and light.

There is a gangway that opens from the master cabin directly onto the outside deck, extending the privacy of the owner's living space.

Communal areas, saloon, dining room, galley and wheelhouse are on the same level. These open-plan living spaces are inviting, warm and bright with a breathtaking 360 degrees view. Moving around the area is easy.

The saloon's table can be set up in two positions?-?in a high position for meals (with space for eight people) and a low position for a living-room feel.

The wheelhouse has a comfortable 3-seater bench seat opposite the navigational tools. A side door provides access to the outer deck.

There are two guest cabins in the central float with a shared bathroom. The front guest cabin can be fitted with either a double bed or two single bunk beds.

Its sophisticated and refined decoration with luxury leather trim, high-quality carpentry in solid wood, Bolon flooring and Corian solid surfaces give it a timeless elegance and a feeling of peace and comfort.

The boat's forepeaks can be reached from outside and can be converted.

There are three ways to get onto the outside deck?-?either through the bay windows in the saloon or through the side door in the wheelhouse, or through the owner'cabin.

The layout of the cockpit is left to the owner. The flybridge can be fitted with solar panels to ensure that the boat can continue to run when anchored. There is a large sundeck on the flybridge.

There is plenty of storage space both inside and out, which means that you can bring all the equipment you need for a lovely stay on board and long-distance cruising.

There are covered walkways around the LEEN 50 which means that you can move around outside safely.

The construction

The LEEN 50 uses the innovations developed on the NEEL 43 (the latest trimaran in the shipyard's sailing range), i.e. the use of biosourced and recyclable materials for its interior fittings.

The structural elements of the LEEN 50 reproduce the techniques and materials already proven: vacuum-moulded composite sandwich, with carbon fibre reinforcements.

The NEEL-Trimarans shipyard uses exclusively PVC and PET foams in the sandwich core (unlike other multihull manufacturers who use Balsa, which is certainly less expensive but more sensitive to water infiltration, thus altering the quality of the sandwich core). Resins and gelcoats have also evolved to limit styrene emissions.

Layouts

Specifications

Overall length: 50 ft

Overall width: 26 ft

Draught: 3.28 ft

Displacement: 23 metric tons

Fuel tank: 925 US G.

Wtaer tank: 119 US G.

Engine type: 2 x 110 HP or 2 x 150 HP

Hybrid motorisation: under study

Nav: Bernard Nivelt

Architect and interior design: Pierre Frutschi

Certification: category A

Timing

The first 3 LEEN 50s will be launched in the last quarter of 2023.

Price

From 899 000 € HT for the first three boats.