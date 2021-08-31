ISA GT 45m M/Y Aria SF launching ceremony

by ISA Yachts 15 Apr 05:50 PDT

ISA Yachts, a brand of Palumbo Superyachts, is pleased to announce the launch of the new ISA Granturismo 45 metre M/Y ARIA SF.

"A heartfelt thanks to the Owner who actively participated in the construction of this new model, enhancing it with innovation and technology. The launch of ISA GT 45 emphasizes an extremely active time of our company. The Ancona shipyard is operating at full capacity with all its slots booked, which is why we have diverted to our Savona production site the construction of two other self-financed boats", comments Giuseppe Palumbo, Sole Director of Palumbo Superyachts.

ISA Gran Turismo 45 is a superyacht with sharp and sporty exterior lines, marked by a plumb bow, with side arches connecting the three decks (a hallmark of the shipyard for over 20 years) and a fin-shaped hard top ascribing a light and slim look to the profile.

The naval architecture was developed by Palumbo Superyachts technical team, the exterior design is by Team for Design - Enrico Gobbi, while the interior style is by Luca Dini Design & Architecture.

Sea, light and air are the main characters of any space on board, complemented by technical, functional and minimal elements with a strong reference to cars, speed and primary colours.

ISA GT 45 has a steel hull and aluminum superstructure and can accommodate up to 10 guests in five large elegant cabins. Thanks to the two CAT C32 ACERT engines of 1318hp/970kW each, this boat can reach a maximum speed of 15.5 knots.

ISA GT 45 M/Y Aria SF will have her world premiere at the next Cannes and Monaco 2022 boat shows.