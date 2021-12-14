Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 - LEADERBOARD

So many boats. Such little time

by John Curnow, Global Editor, Powerboat.World 20 Apr 14:00 PDT
RYCK 280 © Windcraft Yachts

What to do? Not so much an outright conundrum, as literally the full wonder at the assortment of subjects. Accordingly, was it to be some of that, a pinch of this, and none of those? Certainly that was never to be the intention, yet it remained that there were strong overtones of such, and that was not entirely desirable.

Of the many subjects discussed in these ditties of late, there was one that - whilst not ignored by any means - also may not have had its full allotment of time, and I was keen to bring that to bear swiftly. The arrival of Jeanneau's DB/43 was all the motivation required to say, 'day boating'.

48 Wallytender X outboard - photo © Wally
48 Wallytender X outboard - photo © Wally

This burgeoning sector has a roll call like an A-List party: Axopar, Ryck, Nuva Yachts, Nimbus, Tiara, Saxdor, and to ensure you really get the point, there are Fjord, Swan, Wally, X-Yachts, Sessa Marine Key Largo, and Pardo to lob in there as well, just like you had opened up a new box of grenades.

Adroit styling, luxurious, über-distinctive, feature-packed, spacious, easy to operate, fast to blindingly so, simple but by no means sedate, and a real whizz to clean and pack up when it's all done are the markers for the geo-fencing of this mob. Yes. These craft are so NOW...

Pardo 38 - photo © eYachts
Pardo 38 - photo © eYachts

And then sitting there, just begging to be used as the binding agent, was the one vessel. It is sort of halfway between Engelbert Humperdinck, and Incoming! Man the guns, yet also ties in very nicely with the whole alternative power segment that we have featured over the last few years. It was, and most definitely is, a leading light. And that craft is X Shore's Eelex 8000.

Now it goes back to January of 2020 when our Managing Editor, Mark Jardine, spoke with X Shore founder Konrad Bergström at Boot Düsseldorf However, the reason for looking at X Shore again now was that she has finally had some time to be shown to US mariners.

X Shore's founder Konrad Bergström speaks at boot Düsseldorf 2020 - photo © Mark Jardine
X Shore's founder Konrad Bergström speaks at boot Düsseldorf 2020 - photo © Mark Jardine

To that end, we were able to ask a series of questions of Patrick DeSocio, North American Sales Manager at X Shore.

Given the market's love affair with centre consoles, how has X Shore been received?

"X Shore has been really well received by the boating industry. When we think about our direct competition in the center console market, it is not the electric market but the existing market. We appeal to the 'sport utility' buyers. We offer a platform that's easily transformable, and unlike anybody else out there."

X Shore Eelex 8000 taking on the USA. - photo © X Shore
X Shore Eelex 8000 taking on the USA. - photo © X Shore

"We can be a fishing boat, a family boat, a sport boat, and perfect for just about any use case you can think of, due to our modularity. AND, we do that all responsibly, ethically, and sustainably when possible. We are building towards the future as we see the tide shifting."

How has the top speed and range been received?

"The Eelex 8000 can go up to 35 knots (40 miles per hour) and can cover a total distance of up to 100 nautical miles when travelling at lower speeds. At a cruising speed of 15-20 knots, it has a run time of about 2.5 hours."

The Aqua 75 dual CCS configuration supercharging the X Shore Eelex 8000 - photo © Aqua superPower
The Aqua 75 dual CCS configuration supercharging the X Shore Eelex 8000 - photo © Aqua superPower

"A typical day out on the water for a 25-30 ft center console is roughly four to six hours at variable speeds. Our Eelex has plenty of juice for a classic and comfortable day on the water, similar to our competition. We are not an offshore fishing boat, but we are the perfect day boat."

How many sold so far?

"While I don't have an exact number, we have a high demand, and are increasing our production capacity to meet it."

X Shore Eelex 8000 taking on the USA. - photo © X Shore
X Shore Eelex 8000 taking on the USA. - photo © X Shore

Are many comparing it to say a Candela C-8, or is it more against fossil fuel craft?

"It's difficult to compare to the Candela, as it's a totally different boat to ours - they are designed and built for two different use cases. However, X Shore puts the focus on sustainability, design, and technology. The Eelex 8000 is 100% electric, meaning there is no negative impact on the environment in terms of air, noise, or water pollution."

"X Shore boats are also built to support a cleaner environment with cork instead of teak, and recycled plastics, as well as optional flax fiber instead of fiberglass and carbon fiber. They are built to last, so they don't end up in landfills. The software and technology that X Shore uses is also groundbreaking, both among fossil fuel crafts and electric boats."

X Shore Eelex 8000 taking on the USA. - photo © X Shore
X Shore Eelex 8000 taking on the USA. - photo © X Shore

"The Eelex 8000 can be paired with a Garmin smartwatch and mobile app to offer geo-fencing software, overboard detection, and allows users to remotely lock/unlock the craft, check charging status, and more."

Has the recent spike in fuel prices brought on extra interest, given many similar craft are twin or triple rigs?

"It most certainly has spiked. We just came off the Palm Beach International Boat Show and we were, essentially, the Belle of the Ball. People who typically would not entertain an electric boat were lining up to talk to us. It was fascinating to see and experience. 'The writing is on the wall' seemed to be a popular sentiment."

X Shore - Fjell Voyage - Eelex 8000 - photo © X Shore
X Shore - Fjell Voyage - Eelex 8000 - photo © X Shore

"You will always see gearheads and the 'go fast' people, but something has shifted, and that shift is seismic. The waters in which we so passionately love to be on are becoming an important issue, and people are starting to understand that."

The design is different to US offerings - has this been a positive or something to overcome?

"Design is one of X Shore's main pillars and it has been positively received by the US. The inspiration comes from the South American Electric Eel, which is known for its strength and grace. The boat resembles the eel's sleek body, and all models have an aerodynamic hull to help reduce friction and energy use."

X Shore - Fjell Voyage - Eelex 8000 - photo © X Shore
X Shore - Fjell Voyage - Eelex 8000 - photo © X Shore

"The design also allows for 15 different module options buyers can choose from to customize the boat to their needs, whether they plan to use the boat for watersports, fishing, diving, or transportation. The flexibility and customization makes it a great option for everyone," said DeSocio in closing.

Plenty happening, boats going everywhere, and we'd better go and catch up with a few. Standby. More on the way...

OK. Today you will find that the website has an abundance of material from right across the globe, and if you cannot find something, just try the search button right up the top of the landing page, above our logo. If you cannot find what you want or wish to want to add to that, then please make contact with us via email.

Finally. Please look after yourselves.
John Curnow

Related Articles

Engelbert Humperdinck
Looking for a place to start, I ended up with the line, 'Please say si si' As I mulled around the theme of this editorial looking for a place to begin, I ended up with Spanish Eyes playing in my head, and more precisely, the line, 'Please say si si'. Posted on 29 Mar Big Cats III
It seems the size of big cats is no longer sub-100 foot, but greater than 30m It seems the size of big cats is no longer measured in sub-100 foot, but rather in greater than 30m!!! Posted on 10 Mar Incoming! Man the guns
This notion got its first outing in the Special Boat Service section of Caped Crusaders The reality is that this notion got its first outing in the Special Boat Service section of Caped Crusaders. Posted on 9 Feb Not your average Iron Ladies
m t u - Nothing quite says the epitome of high-end engineering in the same way m t u - Now anytime you say or read those three letters, one just about adds in the Friedrichshafen out loud. Nothing quite says the epitome of high-end engineering in the same way. Posted on 24 Jan Interview with Marine Resources CEO and Founder
James Ward talks about the dramatic shift in the jobs market The marine industry has boomed since the pandemic as more people discover the benefits of being out on the water, leading to dramatic shift in the jobs market. Posted on 18 Jan Dayboating for 410 nautical miles
The juxtaposition of go-fast boats to dayboating in classically styled, outboard powered boats... So the juxtaposition of go-fast boats to dayboating in classically styled, outboard powered, resin-infused vessels served as a marvellous exclamation mark for the passage of time. Posted on 10 Jan Can one thing define a vessel?
Yes, and it can be enough to tip the scales. So let's look at some 'ones' of the new Maritimo M75 Well I suppose it might. However, rather than disappear down a wormhole into an elaborate discussion, I can say this. One thing can certainly be enough to tip the scales one way or another in a purchase decision for an impending yacht owner. Posted on 14 Dec 2021 And thank you very much…
It all started with an announcement that there would be no less than eight model launches... Been a big year for Maritimo. It started with an announcement that there would be no less than eight model launches or announcements during the course of 2021 Posted on 26 Nov 2021 METSTRADE 2021: SHOCK-WBV and Omega
We speak to Daniel Henderson and see a slow-motion demonstration of Omega in action! Mark Jardine chats to Sea Sure's Daniel Henderson about the SHOCK-WBV and Omega shock mitigation units, with a slow-motion demonstration of Omega. Posted on 18 Nov 2021 First look at METS 21: Scanstrut Flip Pro and Nest
Bringing new levels of power and convenience to charging your phone and other devices on your boat Mark Jardine chats with Grant Fox, Marketing Manager at Scanstrut, about two of their new products, Flip Pro and Nest, bringing new levels of power and convenience to charging your phone and other devices on your boat. Posted on 16 Nov 2021
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERSea Sure 2020 - SHOCK-WBV - FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 3
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy