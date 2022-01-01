Stage 1 release - Yamaha F200 2.8L DEC to Nizpro 231 FSR

by Nizpro Marine 21 Apr 14:09 PDT

I am excited to announce the first release of our new engine repowers for the Yamaha 2.8L DEC engines - Yamaha F200 Nizpro 231hp!

Two half years in development, the 231hp repower for the Yamaha F200 I-4 2.8L DEC Offshore engines are the newest Nizpro Marine Repower.

Using the same rigorous and thorough testing and development regime that has made the Nizpro Marine V8 5.3L 425HO and V6 4.2L 332HO repowers incredibly successful world-wide, Nizpro have now transformed the performance of the F200 I-4 2.8L DEC Offshore with the Nizpro Marine 231 FSR Repower.

We have also developed an internal standard for measuring fuel consumption, which has not been done in the marine industry, unlike the automotive industry. Our new testing standard is based on 8,500 hours of customer running data across the entire engine operating range. This test is a far better representation of real world running conditions, and gives you our customer a much better idea of what to expect regarding fuel use post flash.

A very big thank you for your support and we are looking forward to a great 2022!

Simon Gischus

Nizpro Marine

The complete range of I-4 2.8L 150hp to 200hp tunes will be released in stages to help manage demand which we know will be huge!

Things to love

1. A Nizpro Marine 231HP FSR Repower is completed fast, so you don't lose time on the water with those you love.

2. Improved fuel efficiency up to an average of 12-16% (Average across all RPM)

3. Back on the water the first thing you will notice is the improved throttle response with 11.71% extra torque, getting your boat up on the plane faster.

4. Put the hammer down and you can feel those extra 31 horses going to work.

5. Your factory tune is retained in the software so you can reflash back to factory at anytime

Yamaha F200 DEC 2.8L

2013 - Current

Is the DIY Kit Tech easy to use?

Yes, and it includes easy to follow instructions with screenshots!

Every Flash device includes a Nizpro Marine Remapping System, allowing you to read your Factory ECU, identifying your ECU model and matching it to the database.

You select the Nizpro Marine 231 FSR Repower for your ECU in the software, and download it directly to your ECU

ECU Flashing can be reversed to stock at any time as your stock tune is stored there.

Licences and Tune Files - How does it work?

It's Easy!

Every ECU requires its own Repower Licence and Tune file

Your DIY Flash unit and hardware will read your engine(s) Repower Licence file

Once your licence is activated, you can flash your ECU as many times as you like

Increased power, more economy and reliability?

True, we tested and tested and... you get the picture!

We utilized the Nizpro Marine Endurance Test using the Nizpro Marine 231 FSR Repower on a standard Yamaha F200 Offshore engine on our inhouse dyno cell. The engine passed with no adverse effects. That same engine was also extensively water tested for 250+ hours to further validate the dyno results. These tests are undertaken to ensure complete performance confidence in the Nizpro Marine 231 FSR Repower.

Performance Caveat: Engine must run on Minimum 89 - 90 USA Octane fuel (95-98 RON Australian) & must have adhered to recommended Yamaha service intervals.

Order options

DIY Flash Kit $1,495USD (includes FREE shipping Worldwide)

Do it yourself install - The kit comes complete with all you need to do the flash yourself with any Windows computer.

Kit includes:

1 X Nizpro 231 FSR Repower Licence

ECU Flash Interface and USB Cable

Offshore Flash Harness, Power Cable

Nizpro USB - preloaded with instructions and other useful files

2 * 231 FSR Nizpro Decals

Have a twin, triple or quad set up? Extra tunes available for $765USD per ECU



Hello Local Flash $765USD

Have your ECU flashed by your Local Nizpro Marine Dealer

We have over 75 dealers around the world - visit here to find your nearest

Down under flash $765USD (plus shipping)