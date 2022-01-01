Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 LEADERBOARD

Stage 1 release - Yamaha F200 2.8L DEC to Nizpro 231 FSR

by Nizpro Marine 21 Apr 14:09 PDT
Yamaha F200 2.8L DEC to Nizpro 231 FSR © Nizpro Marine

I am excited to announce the first release of our new engine repowers for the Yamaha 2.8L DEC engines - Yamaha F200 Nizpro 231hp!

Two half years in development, the 231hp repower for the Yamaha F200 I-4 2.8L DEC Offshore engines are the newest Nizpro Marine Repower.

Using the same rigorous and thorough testing and development regime that has made the Nizpro Marine V8 5.3L 425HO and V6 4.2L 332HO repowers incredibly successful world-wide, Nizpro have now transformed the performance of the F200 I-4 2.8L DEC Offshore with the Nizpro Marine 231 FSR Repower.

We have also developed an internal standard for measuring fuel consumption, which has not been done in the marine industry, unlike the automotive industry. Our new testing standard is based on 8,500 hours of customer running data across the entire engine operating range. This test is a far better representation of real world running conditions, and gives you our customer a much better idea of what to expect regarding fuel use post flash.

A very big thank you for your support and we are looking forward to a great 2022!

Simon Gischus
Nizpro Marine

Stage 1 release - Yamaha F200 2.8L DEC to NIZPRO 231 FSR

The complete range of I-4 2.8L 150hp to 200hp tunes will be released in stages to help manage demand which we know will be huge!

Things to love

    1. A Nizpro Marine 231HP FSR Repower is completed fast, so you don't lose time on the water with those you love.
    2. Improved fuel efficiency up to an average of 12-16% (Average across all RPM)
    3. Back on the water the first thing you will notice is the improved throttle response with 11.71% extra torque, getting your boat up on the plane faster.
    4. Put the hammer down and you can feel those extra 31 horses going to work.
    5. Your factory tune is retained in the software so you can reflash back to factory at anytime

Yamaha F200 DEC 2.8L
2013 - Current

Yamaha F200 DEC 2.8L - photo © Nizpro Marine
Yamaha F200 DEC 2.8L - photo © Nizpro Marine

Is the DIY Kit Tech easy to use?

Yes, and it includes easy to follow instructions with screenshots!

  • Every Flash device includes a Nizpro Marine Remapping System, allowing you to read your Factory ECU, identifying your ECU model and matching it to the database.
  • You select the Nizpro Marine 231 FSR Repower for your ECU in the software, and download it directly to your ECU
  • ECU Flashing can be reversed to stock at any time as your stock tune is stored there.

Licences and Tune Files - How does it work?

It's Easy!

  • Every ECU requires its own Repower Licence and Tune file
  • Your DIY Flash unit and hardware will read your engine(s) Repower Licence file
  • Once your licence is activated, you can flash your ECU as many times as you like

Increased power, more economy and reliability?

True, we tested and tested and... you get the picture!

  • We utilized the Nizpro Marine Endurance Test using the Nizpro Marine 231 FSR Repower on a standard Yamaha F200 Offshore engine on our inhouse dyno cell. The engine passed with no adverse effects. That same engine was also extensively water tested for 250+ hours to further validate the dyno results. These tests are undertaken to ensure complete performance confidence in the Nizpro Marine 231 FSR Repower.
  • Performance Caveat: Engine must run on Minimum 89 - 90 USA Octane fuel (95-98 RON Australian) & must have adhered to recommended Yamaha service intervals.

Order options

DIY Flash Kit $1,495USD (includes FREE shipping Worldwide)

Do it yourself install - The kit comes complete with all you need to do the flash yourself with any Windows computer.

Kit includes:

  • 1 X Nizpro 231 FSR Repower Licence
  • ECU Flash Interface and USB Cable
  • Offshore Flash Harness, Power Cable
  • Nizpro USB - preloaded with instructions and other useful files
  • 2 * 231 FSR Nizpro Decals
  • Have a twin, triple or quad set up?
    • Extra tunes available for $765USD per ECU

Hello Local Flash $765USD

  • Have your ECU flashed by your Local Nizpro Marine Dealer
  • We have over 75 dealers around the world - visit here to find your nearest

Down under flash $765USD (plus shipping)

  • Send your ECU to us in Australia & we will flash it
  • We will ship same day/next working day back to you with 2 * 231 FSR Nizpro Decals

Related Articles

Mo-jet - Heading to the market at full speed
The e-surf innovation from Hamburg will be showcased at the Palma International Boat Show The e-surf innovation from Hamburg will be showcased live for the first time at the Palma International Boat Show 2022! Posted today at 4:58 pm #2FocusOnRebel - a new challenge for Sacs
Sacs launches a new campaign to talk about the Rebel 55 project SACS has decided to launch a series of initiatives, both of digital and TV communication, through the #2FocusOnRebel project that shook things up in the Sardinian waters in April and will be presented to the public in May. Posted today at 9:54 am So many boats. Such little time
Not so much an outright conundrum, as literally the full assortment of subjects What to do? Not so much an outright conundrum, as literally the full assortment of subjects. Accordingly, was it to be some of that, a pinch of this, and none of those? Posted on 20 Apr On the Line with the Viking 58 Convertible
Demand seems to be sky-high these days All Viking models – from 38 to 90 feet – are doing extremely well, but demand for our Viking 58 Convertible seems to be sky-high these days. Posted on 20 Apr Van der Valk introduces new Pilot 26m
A wealth of outdoor space and interior volume The new PILOT range by Van der Valk combines the rugged exterior of an explorer vessel with the superior comfort, quality and high tech equipment of a modern day superyacht. Posted on 20 Apr 8 reasons to love the Flyer 8
The ideal summer boat for you It's hard to believe summer is already just around the corner! We can't think of a better way to spend it than on the water. And if you're reading this, you likely already agree! Posted on 20 Apr Octopus heading to Antarctica
The legendary 126-metre motor yacht's tour is truly the trip of a lifetime The 126-metre motor yacht Octopus - commissioned and formerly owned by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen - is travelling to Antarctica in late 2022 and will be available for charter. Posted on 20 Apr Silent-Yachts launches new Silent VisionF 82
A step into an even more friendly use of hybrid technology on board The strong growth of Silent-Yachts in recent years has resulted in additional resources, which in turn have allowed the brand to assist other shipyards in creating more eco-friendly vessels. Posted on 20 Apr Swift Trawler 48 voyages to the Bahamas
Built to seek new horizons After launching worldwide at the Miami International Boat Show, she made her way down to Bimini, just about 44 nautical miles off the coast of Fort Lauderdale. Posted on 20 Apr Whoa, boaters! Slow down on the recent E15 news
There's been a lot of pain at the pump lately with gas prices There's been a lot of pain at the pump lately with gas prices. The Biden administration's April 12 move to give a waiver from the Clean Air Act to allow the sale of gasoline containing 15% ethanol (E15) during the summer months is intended to lower costs. Posted on 19 Apr
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 - FOOTERCoast Guard Foundation FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy