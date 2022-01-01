Swift Trawler 48 voyages to the Bahamas

by Beneteau 20 Apr 03:58 PDT

As promised last month, we're excited to share a sneak preview of the Swift Trawler 48 in the Bahamas!

After launching worldwide at the Miami International Boat Show, she made her way down to Bimini, just about 44 nautical miles off the coast of Fort Lauderdale. Hitting a top speed of 26 knots, she cruised there comfortably in just three hours, with all voyagers on board happy with the crossing conditions!

Keep an eye out for more photos to be shared soon, but in the meantime, take a look at the amazing footage from the Bahamas!

