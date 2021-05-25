Please select your home edition
Silent-Yachts adds new full-aluminum hybrid model Silent VisionF 82

by Silent Yachts 20 Apr 06:34 PDT

The strong growth of Silent-Yachts in recent years has resulted in additional resources, which in turn have allowed the brand to assist other shipyards in creating more eco-friendly vessels.

The first result of such a partnership is a 24-metre, full-aluminum hybrid catamaran in collaboration with VisionF Yachts.

  • The model will be equipped with new hybrid drivetrain
  • A step into an even more friendly use of hybrid technology on board
  • Fully electric version also available

Silent VisionF 82 - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent VisionF 82 - photo © Silent Yachts

In comparison to the SILENT 80, the SILENT VisionF 82 is slightly longer but less beamy and more space has been dedicated to the foredeck, which has a sunken lounge area. There is still room for a very comfortable 54-sqm main salon and en plein air dining on the aft deck.

The aluminum construction grants a new level of flexibility regarding the layout. Various accommodation options in the two hulls are available, but the standard arrangement offers a large master suite of nearly 18 sqm, as well as 3 ensuite guest cabins, one of which can double as an office space.

The extended flybridge is fitted with a large solar array like other SILENT yachts to provide electrical energy that can be stored in a Lithium-ion battery bank (160 kWh) to power all the household appliances on board. As a result, guests will be able to enjoy a noiseless experience without compromise when anchoring in a bay or docked in a marina with zero emissions.

Silent VisionF 82 - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent VisionF 82 - photo © Silent Yachts

Hybrid or full electric

The new addition SILENT VisionF 82 will be equipped with a parallel hybrid drivetrain while a fully electric version is also available.

The parallel hybrid system will offer three different driving modes: electric, hybrid and power as a normal option you may find on a hybrid car.

In hybrid mode, the system will automatically select the electric motor, the diesel engine or both, depending on factors such as speed and battery state. In power mode, both the diesel engine and electric motor will be engaged to boost acceleration and speed.

For clients who are not yet ready to go full electric, the system provides the perfect compromise: sustainable, electric power at low speeds or at anchor, but faster transits under conventional power - ideal for those wanting to travel quickly between Miami and the Bahamas for the weekend, for example.

"The SILENT VisionF 82, is a fantastic yacht that will combine the best of both worlds and we are very excited about the first boat due to be finished later this year," says Silent-Yachts founder and CEO Michael Köhler. "The aim of our collaboration with VisionF Yachts is to share our expertise and know-how in order to support other manufacturers. Tesla did something similar by opening up their patents and making the technology available to everyone. Similarly, we are very keen to share information about our propulsion systems to help guide the yachting industry towards a more sustainable future."

Silent VisionF 82 - Helm station - photo © Silent Yachts
Silent VisionF 82 - Helm station - photo © Silent Yachts

