Mo-jet - Heading to the market at full speed

by Mo-jet 21 Apr 09:58 PDT

The e-surf innovation from Hamburg will be showcased live for the first time at the Palma International Boat Show 2022!

mo-jet is launching an electric jetboard that lets you enjoy your ride the way you want with just one click. The idea: various bodyboard modules can be attached to the mo-jet electric rear propulsion unit, thus unlocking whole new ways of riding the board - whether you want to dive underwater or glide over waves at full speed.

Besides the mo-jet Surf and Foil modules, the team led by Carsten Höltig will be showcasing two product highlights at the renowned trade show: the extremely manoeuvrable mo-jet Body module, which can be ridden in prone position, and the mo-jet S, which offers even more speed and power to satisfy adrenaline junkies.

'The Body module is a true innovation on the market. It is designed to be easily learnt and ridden by anyone. Besides being compact, lightweight and highly manoeuvrable, it is a true powerhouse with over 100 kg of propulsion. The bodyboard is extremely fun to ride in waves of all sizes and can also dive underwater, meaning your contact with water cannot get any more direct. This has never been done before,' says CEO Carsten Höltig, who is a surfer himself.

This spring, an electric jetboard that breaks new ground is coming onto the market: mo-jet. This unbelievable gadget made up of a total of seven modules can be transformed into a diving jet, a foil or a rescue board with a click-snap in no time at all. The mo-jet also sets new standards in weight, speed and battery performance. The ready to ride mo-jet surfboard is available from 11,500 EUR.

Jet-ski driving was yesterday. Nowadays, water sports fans fly over the waters of this world with so-called e-foils. The highlight: You don't even need the perfect wave for electrically powered boards! To really take off and rethink the e-foil - that's what the inventors of the mo-jet want to do. This start-up from Hamburg has developed an electric power board that is continually developing, thanks to its modular format, and hitting the market with new technical standards.

"With mo-jet we are creating the most varied and at the same time most high-performance water sports experience at an unbeatable price. It has never been so easy and so tempting to dive into the world of water vehicle playthings," says Benjamin Köhnsen, founder and co-inventor of mojet.

Ride the waves with propulsion

A team of six engineers and environmental technicians has spent many years of development and numerous hours on water ski facilities to come up with the esurfboard by mo-jet. The modular system was also tested and co-developed by the Kiel-based surfer Calle Höltig. The passionate wave-rider knows how to have fun.

"A motorised surfboard is something very enticing," he says. "After all, we surfers are always at the mercy of the forces of nature." Höltig has tried out countless market innovations but no board has won him over quite like the mo-jet.

"The modular approach offers endless possibilities for riding fun. Power and module can be assembled and changed to meet the purpose. One moment it's a bodyboard that lets you plunge through metre-high waves; the next, it's an inflatable jetboard that the kids can tear through the water on."

Even the battery is cool

While the batteries of competitor products need recharging for over two hours until they are ready for the next ride, the batteries from mo-jet are loaded up to 95% within 45 minutes. The cooling down process - which takes several hours in normal products - is not an issue. Aided by a specially developed unit that washes coolant around the battery, mo-jet cools the battery while you are riding it. This ensures that the battery, which has a running time of 800 cycles, can be recharged straight after driving as often as you want.

Modules made in Germany

The clever division of the loading weight for more comfort when carrying the product is unique: mo-jet distributes the battery weight to 2 x 8.4kg - 14 to 27 kg is common for other brands - so you avoid straining your back. If you really want to put your foot down, you can glide across the waves at full power for around 20 minutes and speeds of more than 65 km/h. This provides enough propulsion for several riders on one board.

The motor is licenced for more than 10,000 hours. Every module body is made in Germany from polyethylene. The water sports set is made up of the following six parts: The mo-jet tail piece, the surfboard module, a body module, a foil, the dive module, the surf air module and the rescue module. This means that mo-jet not only appeals to pleasure-seeking sports fans but also offers solutions for saving lives. The module set will be available in retail outlets from spring 2022.

The basic set:

The ready to ride mo-jet surfboard includes for 11,500 Euro:

the jetbox: 11 kg

Battery (2x): 8.4 kg/ battery

Fast recharger 45 minutes charging time

the mo-jet surf module

The modules

The body module:

The lightweight body board is designed to be used while lying relaxed on your stomach, to experience the pure power of the waves, whether small or large. It can dive under the surface and thanks to its compact dimensions it is extremely maneuverable and maneuverable. maneuverable and maneuverable. These features make it easy for anyone to learn and easy to learn and drive. With more than 100 kg of propulsion, the currently fastest body board on the market is also a real powerhouse!

Size: 120 x 60 x 20 cm

Weight: 37 kg (5 kg)

Price: 1,680.00 EUR

The dive module:

The diving jet is ideally suited to going on deeper dives or gliding from reef to reef. Riders just need to shift their weight to adjust the depth. A patent for the "control of a modular water vehicle under the surface of the water" has been registered for this board at the international patent office (PCT). The patent protection awarded for a diving unit of this type remains unique on the market. It also makes the unit attractive for other application areas, such as the diving industry, the military or the rescue services.

Size: 132 x 60 x 20 cm

Weight: 37 kg (5.5 kg)

Price: 3,850.00 EUR

The surf air module:

This inflatable module is suitable for varied surfing experiences, as it offers high propulsion and stability on the water. The board is therefore idea for beginners and novices, particularly for water sports rental companies. The surf air module is reminiscent of a rubber dinghy and is delivered with an air pump, making it compact to transport and as light as a feather to carry.

Size: 280-220 x 60 x 20 cm

Weight: 39 kg (7 kg)

Price: 1,750.00 EUR

The rescue module:

The mo-jet rescue board was specially developed for lifesaving deployment at sea. It offers a long, large-sized body with eleven grips, to be able to transport several persons at the same time. The e-jetboard combines the best functions of a lifeboat and a rescue board: It can reach speeds of up to 50 km/h and is easy to use. You don't need a driving licence and it is inexpensive to maintain. During a test with the German Lifeguards Association (DLRG), the board reached a casualty located 200 metres from the coast in only 15 seconds. In comparison, a lifeguard with a normal rescue board would need 150 seconds to cover the same distance.

Size: 280 x 60 x 20 cm

Weight: 41 kg (9 kg)

Price: 1,950.00 EUR

The jet-foil adapter:

The jet-foil adapter transforms the normal jetboard into an e-foil, but at the fraction of the price that would be incurred for a complete e-foil setup. In contrast to normal e foils, the adapter itself contains neither electronics nor a propeller, which drastically reduces the risk of injury in the case of a fall. The maintenance of the jet-foil adapter is simple, as the wings are easily replaceable. This not only makes the driving experience more varied but substantially reduces the cost of servicing in the event of a defect. This mo-jet module has also received patent protection for the unique technology from the German patent authorities, under "Water vehicle with jet propulsion and airfoil"