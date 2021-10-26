Bluegame is ready to conquer Palma with the new BG54

by Bluegame 21 Apr 17:20 PDT

After leaving its mark in America and the Middle East, Bluegame returns home to the old continent. The all-Italian shipyard, based in Ameglia on the Ligurian Riviera, is ready to win everyone's hearts in the Balearic Islands with a great world première. At the Palma International Boat Show, from 28th April to 1st May, all eyes will be on the new BG54, the latest model in the BG range. The BGX60, the most recent addition to the BGX range, will have the honour of accompanying her to this international debut.

Although these two models are different in size and type, they share the brand's original milestones: boats that defy any categorisation and embrace different segments. Both have an extraordinary layout with a cohesion of spaces that allows a constant relationship between man and the sea.

With the BG54, once again, Bluegame went outside the box to redefine the concept of space for a 54 feet. Maintaining all the founding values of each Bluegame project, the BG54 has challenged the dimensional limits proving that size doesn't matter, space matters: both inside and outside the BG54, in the extended relaxing and equipped bow and stern areas or in the surprising owner's cabin, the feeling is of space amplified, without compromise.

The design of the BG54 is refined, while keeping faith with the stylistic tradition of all Bluegame yachts, recognized for the safe sea worthiness in any weather condition. The cockpit is open to 360 degrees to offer breathtaking views, the hardtop is equipped with a private sun lounge and the wheelhouse remains unsurpassed for maximum visibility and the reverse windshield.

Finally, the Volvo IPS propulsion engines allow for a reduction of encumbrances in the lower deck, offering the possibility of choosing between 3 cabins or 2, one of which is a full-beam master: a unique addition for boats of this range.

On the piers of the show the BG54 will be accompanied by the disruptive BGX60, one of the most successful models in the Bluegame offer, which required a great deal of effort from the design team, which had set itself the goal of retaining in a smaller size all the advantages, in terms of space and liveability, of the innovative BGX70, first born of the BGX range, which changed the paradigm of the concept of a multipurpose yacht.