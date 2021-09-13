Amels 180 Papa returns for refit

by Amels and Damen Yachting 22 Apr 03:28 PDT

The Amels 180 PAPA has returned to the Damen Yachting shipyard in Vlissingen for a refit. This 55-metre (180ft) Amels Limited Editions was originally delivered in 2019.

She will be based at the yard where she was originally built for a 2-month period before her busy Mediterranean charter season starts.

PAPA arrived at the Dutch-shipyard in the South of the Netherlands following a gruelling 8500 nautical mile voyage from Phuket having spent the last two years based in the South-East Asia region. Captain Olly Lewis, a repeat Amels fleet Captain, explains why making the long and difficult trip was worth it.

"As far as Ocean Passages go, this was not an easy one. We experienced very challenging weather for almost all of the 8500 nautical miles it took to get here and it was certainly an eye-opener for a lot of the crew. That said, PAPA handled herself brilliantly and it was worth everything the elements threw at us to be able to bring her back to the yard where she was originally built. It's great to be back here and working with the Amels team at the yard."

Since her delivery in 2019, PAPA has seen considerable success in the luxury charter market through BURGESS. She is a yacht whose style combines urban sophistication with coastal chic comfort and a strong focus on socialising, relaxation and entertainment with her signature Amels 180 enlarged Sun Deck, an onboard cinema, large jacuzzi, gym and Teppanyaki bar. PAPA's refined Tim Heywood exterior elegance, notable light grey hull and beautiful custom interiors by Laura Sessa all combined with proven ocean-going capabilities and feature-rich onboard comfort, have proved popular in both the Mediterranean and Asia.

"We are all very proud to welcome PAPA back to Damen Yachting, especially knowing that she was willing to head back here all the way from Thailand. All of the preparations ahead of her arrival meant we could get started as soon as she arrived. In fact we were even already working closely with the team - both at BURGESS and on board - whilst she was under way! We are delighted that another of our Amels 180 Limited Editions has found her way back to Damen Yachting!" Refit Sales Manager Juul Back.

PAPA at a glance: