Please select your home edition
Edition
Marina Exchange 728x90 1

Introducing the Mystique 48CC

by Mystique Boatworks 22 Apr 09:06 PDT

Designed for the unforgiving waters of the North Carolina coast, the Mystique 48CC is the premier, best-in-class, sport fishing vessel that compliments the finest concepts of the region's history rich past with the latest in technological advances.

With a "fishing first" focus, the Mystique 48 CC also appeals to the family with ample luxury, amenities, and styling.

Mystique 48CC - Aft Quarter - photo © Mystique Boatworks
Mystique 48CC - Aft Quarter - photo © Mystique Boatworks

With 100 years of combined expertise, Mystique Boatworks designers and builders have a proven track-record of constructing champion fishing vessels. The Mystique 48 CC is an extremely high-tech, composite-built boat that utilizes the latest technology and materials. It will exceed your expectations on the turbulent oceans with the power and luxury to bring you home safely and confidently.

Beauty

The natural, sleek lines of the Mystique 48 CC's Carolina flair, along with the tumblehome curvature and sculpted integrated bracket with gentle turndowns are all proportionally correct, creating an artwork masterpiece. This completely unique boat, tailored to fit your needs, will make you the envy of all!

Awe

The Mystique 48 CC is a fishing boat, built for fishermen. How the angler uses the boat is imperative to our design process. We have created a premium boat that is fast enough to reach much farther fishing ground than ever before, and returns the crew safely back to the dock in comfort, and refreshed after a day on the water.

Mystique 48CC - photo © Mystique Boatworks
Mystique 48CC - photo © Mystique Boatworks

Power

The Mystique 48 CC is in a class of its own, powered by four Mercury Marine V12 Verado 600 horsepower engines—a total of 2400 horsepower capable of propelling the craft to speeds in excess of 60 mph. The V12 is Mercury's quietest high-horsepower engine ever built. Contra-rotating propellers maximize thrust and ease low-speed maneuvering.

Specifications:

  • Primary Type: Center Console / Cabin
  • Manufacturer Country: USA
  • Major Revision Year: N/A
  • Introduction Year: 2022
  • Parent Company: Mystique Boatworks
  • Length: 48' - 6"
  • Beam: 14'-8"
  • Draft, Drive Up (inches): 30
  • Draft, Drive Down (inches): 51
  • Deadrise (degrees): 19 (Variable)
  • Transom Height: 26
  • Dry Weight (lbs): 25,000
  • Weight (50% load): 30,000
  • Fuel Capacity (gallons): 600 standard / +150 optional
  • Min Recommended Horsepower: 1800
  • Max Recommended Horsepower: 2400
  • Number of Fresh Water Holding Tanks: 1
  • Total Fresh Water Tank Capacity (gallons): 75
  • Total Waste Water Tank Capacity (gallons): 20
  • Engine Manufacturer / Brand Name: Mercury V12 Verado
  • Engine Type: Outboard
  • Cylinders: V12
  • Engine Stroke: Four
  • Horsepower (bhp): 600 HP x 4
  • Starter: Electric
  • Fuel Type: Gas
  • Turbocharged / Supercharged: No
  • Full Throttle RPM Range Low: 5,600
  • Full Throttle RPM Range High: 6,400
  • Engine Dry Weight (lbs) - Each: 1,325
  • Number of Engines: 3 Standard / 4 Optional

Mystique 48CC - photo © Mystique Boatworks
Mystique 48CC - photo © Mystique Boatworks
Mystique 48CC profile - photo © Mystique Boatworks
Mystique 48CC profile - photo © Mystique Boatworks

Related Articles

Marine Resources: Hot Jobs on Earth Day
Be part of a greener future The marine industry is notorious for its lack of green solutions. However, through the development of new technologies and the social demand for sustainability, we have seen small changes for a big impact from some of the biggest brands out there. Posted today at 2:35 pm Charging infrastructure for electric boating
The boating industry and automotive industry electric vehicle sales are skyrocketing The boating industry and automotive industry electric vehicle sales are skyrocketing, and as previously discussed, there are obstacles to overcome to keep up with the demand. Posted today at 1:37 pm The all-new SLX 260
Something bright is on the horizon Something bright is on the horizon. In three weeks, Sea Ray will launch a brand-new model that offers a host of next-level features that make boating effortless. Posted today at 1:34 pm U-Boat Worx launches the NEXUS
9-person flagship submersible Dutch submersible manufacturer U-Boat Worx breaks the mould with the launch of the NEXUS series. U-Boat Worx is the market leader in private and commercial submersibles. Posted today at 1:30 pm Chartering a Superyacht IS better than you think
Take the plunge. Cocktails, sunsets, high-speed fly-bys, gourmet meals, and Champagne await... Take the plunge. Cocktails, sunsets, high-speed fly-bys, gourmet meals, and Champagne await you... Posted today at 7:58 am Bluegame is ready to conquer Palma with new BG54
Going outside the box to redefine the concept of space for a 54ft yacht After leaving its mark in America and the Middle East, Bluegame returns home to the old continent. The all-Italian shipyard, based in Ameglia on the Ligurian Riviera, is ready to win everyone's hearts in the Balearic Islands with a great world première. Posted today at 12:20 am Yamaha F200 2.8L DEC to Nizpro 231 FSR
The complete range of I-4 2.8L 150hp to 200hp tunes will be released in stages The complete range of I-4 2.8L 150hp to 200hp tunes will be released in stages to help manage demand which we know will be huge! Posted on 21 Apr Mo-jet - Heading to the market at full speed
The e-surf innovation from Hamburg will be showcased at the Palma International Boat Show The e-surf innovation from Hamburg will be showcased live for the first time at the Palma International Boat Show 2022! Posted on 21 Apr #2FocusOnRebel - a new challenge for Sacs
Sacs launches a new campaign to talk about the Rebel 55 project SACS has decided to launch a series of initiatives, both of digital and TV communication, through the #2FocusOnRebel project that shook things up in the Sardinian waters in April and will be presented to the public in May. Posted on 21 Apr So many boats. Such little time
Not so much an outright conundrum, as literally the full assortment of subjects What to do? Not so much an outright conundrum, as literally the full assortment of subjects. Accordingly, was it to be some of that, a pinch of this, and none of those? Posted on 20 Apr
Marine Resources 2022 - FOOTERMarina Exchange FOOTER 1Coast Guard Foundation FOOTER 1
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2022 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy