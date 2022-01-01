Please select your home edition
Gran Turismo Open Day in Australia a success

by Beneteau Asia Pacific 25 Apr 12:59 PDT

Co-organised by Sundance Marine and Beneteau Asia Pacific, the Gran Turismo Open Day taken place in Victoria, Australia in late March was a great success with highly positive media reviews and good attendance from local boat owners and marine enthusiasts on event date.

The goal of the event was to promote Beneteau's new generation sports cruiser range to clients and media based in Australia.

This exclusive one-day event received the attendance of 30 clients, and major local media partners covered the models. Key activities of the day included onboard viewings and sea trials.

The full new range of Gran Turismo models includes the GT 45, the GT 41, the GT 36 and the GT 32. The GT 36 and the GT 41 were on display. Although the GT 45 and the GT 32 were absent at the show, visitors had shown great interests at the GT 32 as they intended to see how she compared to the 36 in size. And a GT 45 was sold as a result.

Gran Turismo Open Day - photo © Beneteau Asia Pacific
Gran Turismo Open Day - photo © Beneteau Asia Pacific

Beneteau has started the renewal of the Gran Turismo range since 2019, with the GT 45 launched in 2021 as the latest member of the family. The range incorporates Beneteau's innovation and sophisticated technical solutions, boasting elegant looks, sports dynamics, excellent handling on the water, as well as high-level comfort. Those models have great appeals to owners in search of instant thrills at sea and onboard habitability.

With the introduction of the full new range into the Australian market, we hope that Gran Turismo owners community will expand continuously in the Asia Pacific region.

Gran Turismo Open Day - photo © Beneteau Asia Pacific
Gran Turismo Open Day - photo © Beneteau Asia Pacific

Upcoming events

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2022
Dates: May 19-22, 2022
Venue: Sanctuary Cove, Queensland, Australia

Sydney International Boat Show 2022
Dates: July 28-August 1
Venue: Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

