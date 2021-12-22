46 Billfish - It's go time

46 Billfish © Viking Yachts 46 Billfish © Viking Yachts

by Viking Yacht 27 Apr 10:59 PDT

One of the many benefits of joining the Viking family is the tremendous variety of sportfishing yachts that we offer from 38 to 90 feet.

The 46 Billfish is like nothing else on the market - a straightforward fish-and-cruise purpose-built Viking that stresses ease of operation and maintenance so you can spend the maximum amount of time on the water.

She's a throw-back boat, in a sense, meant to be on the move and ready to go. But the 46 BF is also engineered and built with all the technology, style, accommodations and performance of a Viking thoroughbred.

