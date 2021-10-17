Vitruvius Yachts welcomes newcomer yacht owners unveiling a 52m custom superyacht

Vitruvius N10 © Vitruvius Yachts Vitruvius N10 © Vitruvius Yachts

by Vitruvius Yachts 28 Apr 22:33 PDT

London-based design studio Vitruvius Yachts has revealed the first details of a brand new 52-metre custom superyacht collaboration to be built by the Genoa-based shipyard Tankoa Yachts, currently named as 'Vitruvius N10'.

With the studio headed up by the award-winning naval architect and yacht designer, Phillipe Briand, Vitruvius Yachts were selected by a couple who were looking to move into superyacht ownership following previous experiences of chartering.

Notably, this method of working is one of the things that makes Vitruvius Yachts unique as an independent studio, as it is able to begin projects with clients directly, without having to wait to be selected by shipyards.

Briand explains more: "We received a call from this dynamic husband and wife team back in November 2020. As newcomers to yacht ownership, they had carried out extensive research on designers and asked if we could support them in their mission. We knew their mixture of enthusiasm and rationality would be a great match with our team, so of course we agreed!"

He continues: "We received an extensive brief four days later which did initially make us scratch our heads and ask: 'How are we going to achieve all of their requirements for a 52-metre yacht and stay under 500GT? Since then, we have produced 15 versions and developed the project down to the very last centimetre to make it all fit perfectly, finalizing the GA with FM Architettura."

In addition, another clear challenge for the project was producing a very large sundeck with ample interior space, as well as ensuring that the yacht maintained excellent stability.

As Briand highlights: "This is where naval architecture and exterior design must go hand in hand. As we plan the yacht's design, we always think about its technical viability; the structure of the vessel and how it will be built by the shipyard. Obviously, this adds an extra layer of complexity, but it guarantees that the client's plans will be executed once they have been approved."

With an overall length of 51.5 metres, the custom vessel will retain all of the hallmarks of a Vitruvius vessel in her clean and sleek design, with her interiors by FM Architettura. Project management for the vessel will be taken care of by Albert McIlroy at OptimusNavis, and the yacht will be powered by hybrid propulsion for an impressive range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Onboard accommodation is provided for 10 guests across six generous staterooms. Designed with supreme relaxation in mind, standout areas on board Vitruvius N10 include her large sundeck ideal for sunseekers and yoga enthusiasts, as well as her 250+ square metres of terraces which are found spread throughout the vessel.