Palm Beach Motor Yachts announces 2022 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show lineup

by Palm Beach 2 May 14:50 PDT
Palm Beach GT50 Open © Palm Beach Motor Yachts

Palm Beach Motor Yachts will attend the 2022 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show in Queensland, Australia from May 19-22. The Australian-founded company will have three boats on display at the show.

Ocean racing champion, Mark Richards founded Palm Beach Motor Yachts in 1995. He saw an opportunity to build what he called a 'sailor's power boat' - an efficient, high-speed cruising motor yacht. Since then, Palm Beach Motor Yachts evolved to include nine models in its range. Of those models, the GT50, PB50, and PB65 will be on display at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show.

Custom Onboard Lifestyle, Built to the Highest Standard

Palm Beach yachts are designed to reflect speed, efficiency, comfort, and safety while under way. Every model is built to the same exacting standards and follows a unique build process. Owners can choose from a variety of options to ensure their Palm Beach Motor Yacht meets the specific and personal requirements of their onboard lifestyle. Currently, there are two series within Palm Beach Motor Yachts' nine-model range: the GT series and the PB series. Both of which will be on display at the show.

The GT50, Sporty

The Palm Beach GT50 features sleek lines, a modern interior, and a heart-pumping performance. A single-piece windscreen and sunroof create wrap-around visibility while the signature V-Warp™ hull slices through the waves. The GT50 is sporty and sleek; a lack of resistance while under way enhances stability and manoeuvrability while delivering speed and fuel efficiency. The Express will be on display at the show; this model features an enclosed helm with a retractable sunroof, a lower galley, a spacious master stateroom, and a guest berth with a double bed.

Palm Beach GT50 Open - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts
Palm Beach GT50 Open - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts

The PB50, Classic

The PB50 is a classic motor yacht that's been celebrated as the 'Best New Powerboat' upon making its United States debut. She's a contemporary, classic yacht with sweeping lines above the surface hiding a unique V-Warp hull beneath. Huge windows allow the light to flood in and create an uninterrupted, flowing space between the salon and cockpit. The semi-displacement, monocoque design combined with an unusually low centre of gravity ensures comfort and stability while under way. The PB50 offers top speeds exceeding 30 knots while cruising comfortably at 21 knots. The Sedan version will be on display at the show featuring an enclosed helm with a lower galley.

PB 50 - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts
PB 50 - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts

The PB65, Luxury

The PB65 is the epitome of Palm Beach's fanatical attention to detail; opulent interiors and spacious floorplans can be customised to suit any need. A 19-foot beam provides ample space for comfortable onboard living, with up to four staterooms including a master that fits a king-size, walk-around bed. Owners can fit the PB65 with Volvo Penta IPS pods or traditional shafts, and the PB65 can zip through waves at up to 35 knots and cruise comfortably at 29, all while boasting a range of over 900 nautical miles at 21 knots. A custom Sedan with a lower galley running the Volvo Penta IPS 12000s will be on display at the show.

PB 65 - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts
PB 65 - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts

Stop by the Palm Beach Motor Yacht Display at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

With a dedicated customer support team at their facility in Newport, NSW, Palm Beach Motor Yachts is poised to support growing demand in Australasia. A factory-direct sales model ensures 100% focus on the customer by company employees, who are deeply passionate and knowledgeable on the product lines of Palm Beach Motor Yachts.

The company is excited to attend the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, meet with customers and answer questions about the brand and the models. The Palm Beach Motor Yachts display will be at The Marina, Pier G/H during the show. See you on the docks!

