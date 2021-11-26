Please select your home edition
Ferretti Yachts 580: Fine time machine

by Ferretti Yachts 3 May 01:07 PDT

Ferretti Yachts extends the flybridge range by presenting Ferretti Yachts 580, the yacht that turns time spent on board into something unique and spectacular. Over 18 metres in length and five in the beam, the evolution of one of the best-loved models in the 50 to 60-foot range delivers even higher standards of comfort, modern luxury and wellbeing, the signature values of the Ferretti Yachts philosophy. The project is already a great success, with seven units sold so far, confirming that this type of boat is seen as a timeless classic. The launch of the first unit is planned for October 2022 and the yacht will make her official debut at the 2023 Düsseldorf Boat Show.

Ferretti Yachts 580 is the result of collaboration between the Product Strategy Committee led by Mr. Piero Ferrari and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department. The exterior styling is once again by architect Filippo Salvetti - who has now designed six boats for the brand - while the interiors are the work of Ideaeitalia as part of the firm's ongoing collaboration with Ferretti Yachts.

Ferretti Yachts 580 project - photo © Ferretti Yachts
Ferretti Yachts 580 project - photo © Ferretti Yachts

The exteriors of the Ferretti Yachts 580 feature an attractive design with a strong personality and clean, sporty lines that echo the stylistic cues introduced by Salvetti. "The design of the exteriors is the result of a gesture, a blade-shaped detail that defines the character of the superstructure. Glazed surfaces extending for at least two metres offer excellent visibility, framing the sky and the sea in one highly spectacular panorama," said architect Filippo Salvetti.

The major innovations include the wide range of customisation options available not only on the main deck but also on the lower deck, which offers two layouts, both with three cabins. One has the master cabin midships with a study or vanity area, a double cabin forward, a double cabin with twin beds, and two bathrooms. In the other layout, the study that leads into the master cabin becomes a third bathroom. Another point of interest is the electrically operated window that connects the cockpit and the galley, revealing a spacious counter and creating an area devoted to conviviality.

Ferretti Yachts 580 project - photo © Ferretti Yachts
Ferretti Yachts 580 project - photo © Ferretti Yachts

The interiors are designed to ensure comfort and wellbeing when cruising. Turning to the materials, the mix of fine woods and fabrics conveys a clean and rational sense of design in a refined and elegant style, the epitome of modern luxury. Ferretti Yachts 580 will be available in Classic and Contemporary versions. While the former taps into warm, earthy elements, the Contemporary mood features glowing woods and fabrics in fresh hues inspired by the colours of the sea, and both share unmistakable Made in Italy styling.

Ferretti Yachts 580 can be equipped with a pair of 900 mhp (std) or 1,000 mhp (opt) VOLVO PENTA engines.

It will also be possible to install all the technology featured on the latest Ferretti Yachts models, as the Humphree dynamic trim interceptors and the XENTA electro-hydraulic steering system (standard), or the manoeuvring joystick and the gyroscopic stabilisation (optional), to create the configuration that best meets the owner's personal navigation and mooring needs.

Ferretti Yachts 580 project - photo © Ferretti Yachts
Ferretti Yachts 580 project - photo © Ferretti Yachts

