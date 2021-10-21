Bering sell the sixth B80 and the first B125 to European customers

Please select your home edition
by Bering Yachts 7 May 09:27 PDT

Bering Yachts is thrilled to announce the successful sale of Hull 5 of the stunning 26 metre B80 and the newly developed B125.

The Bering B80 is a supremely capable and seaworthy passage-maker. Being one of the widest boats in her sub-24m class, her massive 233GT interior houses up to five lower deck staterooms while providing a private main deck master suite for panoramic views.

B80 profile - photo © Bering Yachts
B80 profile - photo © Bering Yachts

With a range exceeding 6,000 nautical miles she offers a safe platform for any comfortable family adventure. Currently there are 5 other B80 pocket explorers in build with 2023 and 2024 deliveries. The model has gained popularity as it features all the amenities you would expect on larger superyachts: separate crew walkways for more guest privacy, huge storage capabilities, optional captain's cabin behind the wheel house, and tender storage for up to 6.5m.

B125 - photo © Bering Yachts
B125 - photo © Bering Yachts

The 38-metre B125 will be one of the biggest and most capable explorer yachts in her class, featuring a massive 9-metre beam and a range of 5,000 nm. Like all Bering models, she is a semi-custom steel and aluminium vessel with superior comfort and safety. With top features including exceptional beach club facilities and large living spaces, the Bering 125 yacht is a yacht designed for endless exploration. Five guest cabins + seven crew. She is built to Rina class.

Bering's Monaco office handled the sale to the European customers. Currently there are 16 other Bering vessels in build at the Antalya facilities.

B80 - photo © Bering Yachts
B80 - photo © Bering Yachts

B125 Specifications:

  • Builder: Bering Naval Yatcilik, Turkey
  • Accommodation: 10 guests + 7 crew members
  • Length overall: 38 meters
  • Length waterline: 35.9 meters
  • Beam Max: 9 meters
  • Draft Max: 2.50 meters
  • Displacement: 410 Tonnes
  • Fuel Capacity: 82,200 L
  • Water Capacity: 9,100 L
  • Cruise Speed: 10 Knots
  • Top Speed: 13 Knots
  • Range: 4,500 + nautical miles
  • Engines: 2* Caterpillar C18 ACERT - 1000 HP @ 1800 rpm
  • Hull: Steel
  • Superstructure: Aluminum Alloy
  • Deck: Hand Laid Burmese / Myanmar Teak

B80 - Bedroom - photo © Bering Yachts
B80 - Bedroom - photo © Bering Yachts

B80 Specifications:

  • Accommodation: 10 guests + 4 crew members
  • Length Overall (LOA): 85'9" (26.2 m)
  • Waterline Length: 81'3" (24.8 m)
  • Beam: 25' 3" (8.2 m)
  • Bridge Clearance (Height): 40' (12.2 m)
  • Draft (full load): 7' 9" (2.4 m)
  • Displacement (full load): 485,000 lbs (220 metric Tons)
  • Gross Tonnage: 233 GT
  • Cruise Speed: 9 Knots
  • Maximum Speed: 11 Knots
  • Range: 6,000 + nautical miles
  • Twin Engines: 2*Cummins QSM11 450 HP @2100 rpm
  • Fuel: 11,359 gal. (43,000 L)
  • Water: 792 gal. (3,000 L)
  • Hull / Superstructure: Steel / Aluminium Alloy
  • Deck: Hand Laid Burmese / Myanmar Teak

B80 - Close up table - photo © Bering Yachts
B80 - Close up table - photo © Bering Yachts

Related Articles

Bering B145 explorer - M/Y Heeus launched
The ideal vessel for autonomous long distance cruising Bering Yachts is excited to announce the launch of the B145 yacht, M/Y Heeus. Hitting the water on Thursday 28th of April at the Bering shipyard in Antalya, the 44.20-metre explorer yacht is the first hull in the B145 range of expedition vessels. Posted on 3 May Bering Yachts teams up with Trasco Bremen
The world's leading commercial builder of armoured vehicles are proud to announce a collaboration Bering Yachts and Trasco Bremen, the world's leading commercial builder of armoured vehicles with over 35 years of experience, are proud to announce a collaboration for protecting specific areas aboard Bering explorer yachts. Posted on 21 Oct 2021 B77 Veronika was launched in Antalya, Turkey
Bering launches 24 meter explorer yacht B77 As a semi-custom project, Veronika has been conceived as the perfect long-range voyager with enough power, supplies and entertainment for a family of intrepid travelers. Posted on 23 Apr 2021 Bering Yachts lays the keel for B107 superyacht
33-metre yacht the fourth sold by Bering in 2020 Bering is proud to announce the keel laying of the semi-custom B107 superyacht. The fourth yacht sold by Bering in 2020 means a total of seven yachts are currently in construction at the brand's dedicated facility in Antalya, Turkey. Posted on 22 Jan 2021 Bering 92 construction update
Fairing of the hull has started, the internal insulation process has commenced The flagship of Bering Yachts' Exploration Series, the Bering 92 is progressing well and is on course for an August 2021 delivery. Posted on 20 Nov 2020 Bering 145 milestone reached
The hull turned in Antalya, Turkey The hull of Bering Yachts' flagship 145 superyacht has been turned at the Bering Yachts facility in Antalya, Turkey. Posted on 17 Oct 2020 New detailed video of Bering 145
Meet the three-decked new flagship of Bering Yachts with full displacement of 514 tonnes Meet the three-decked new flagship of Bering Yachts with full displacement of 514 tonnes. Posted on 23 Sep 2020 Bering 70 and Hysucat cruise to prove a point
Itinerary reads like a roll call of Turkey's finest places to visit How else, in less than two weeks, in total luxury but with a sensible budget, is it possible to take in so many of the finest sights and sites that Turkey's Turquoise and Aegean coasts have to offer without spending great chunks out of every day at sea? Posted on 22 Aug 2020 New superyacht Bering 145 under construction
The new flagship of the Bering Yachts fleet The Bering 145, a 45-meter superyacht, is the new flagship of the Bering Yachts fleet. This transoceanic model, which combines elegance, speed, and the latest technology, will be ready for delivery in two years. Posted on 25 Jun 2020
