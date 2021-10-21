Bering sell the sixth B80 and the first B125 to European customers

by Bering Yachts 7 May 09:27 PDT

Bering Yachts is thrilled to announce the successful sale of Hull 5 of the stunning 26 metre B80 and the newly developed B125.

The Bering B80 is a supremely capable and seaworthy passage-maker. Being one of the widest boats in her sub-24m class, her massive 233GT interior houses up to five lower deck staterooms while providing a private main deck master suite for panoramic views.

With a range exceeding 6,000 nautical miles she offers a safe platform for any comfortable family adventure. Currently there are 5 other B80 pocket explorers in build with 2023 and 2024 deliveries. The model has gained popularity as it features all the amenities you would expect on larger superyachts: separate crew walkways for more guest privacy, huge storage capabilities, optional captain's cabin behind the wheel house, and tender storage for up to 6.5m.

The 38-metre B125 will be one of the biggest and most capable explorer yachts in her class, featuring a massive 9-metre beam and a range of 5,000 nm. Like all Bering models, she is a semi-custom steel and aluminium vessel with superior comfort and safety. With top features including exceptional beach club facilities and large living spaces, the Bering 125 yacht is a yacht designed for endless exploration. Five guest cabins + seven crew. She is built to Rina class.

Bering's Monaco office handled the sale to the European customers. Currently there are 16 other Bering vessels in build at the Antalya facilities.

B125 Specifications:

Builder: Bering Naval Yatcilik, Turkey

Accommodation: 10 guests + 7 crew members

Length overall: 38 meters

Length waterline: 35.9 meters

Beam Max: 9 meters

Draft Max: 2.50 meters

Displacement: 410 Tonnes

Fuel Capacity: 82,200 L

Water Capacity: 9,100 L

Cruise Speed: 10 Knots

Top Speed: 13 Knots

Range: 4,500 + nautical miles

Engines: 2* Caterpillar C18 ACERT - 1000 HP @ 1800 rpm

Hull: Steel

Superstructure: Aluminum Alloy

Deck: Hand Laid Burmese / Myanmar Teak

B80 Specifications: