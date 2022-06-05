Please select your home edition
European Sailing & Motor Yacht Showcase

by Ensign Yachts 5 May 00:48 PDT 5 June 2022
Tofinou 9.7 © Ensign Yachts

Have you registered for Ensign Yachts European Sailing and Motor Yacht Showcase in Sydney?
Ensign Yachts and our premium European yachting partners are bringing together 8-10 motor and sailing yachts, including those featured below, for you to see in this one-off unique opportunity.
With COVID cancelling all events for the last 2 years, like you, we have missed meeting and mingling with you all. Instead of viewing it on a screen, on the 5th of June, we will have on display a motor or sailing yacht for everyones needs.
Please come and join us for a drink, some nibbles and check out this wonderful selection of boats while enjoying a few tunes by the water. What better way to spend a Sunday afternoon!
To assist us with planning the event, please register your interest by clicking the button below. We will update you with more information on the Showcase and the yachts available to view, and ensure you receive a priority invitation to the event.
We can't wait to see you there!
The Ensign Yachts Team
Tofinou 9.7 & 12
POA
The Australian debut of the French designed and crafted, luxury performance daysailers, the Tofinou 9.7 and 12 the yachts they call a thing of beauty.
Ref No: T12
More Info
Bavaria SR41 HT
AU $ 655,000
The European motor boat of the year, the German engineered and manufactured Bavaria Yachts SR41.
Ref No: BSR41HT
More Info
Bavaria C38
AU $ 350,000
The Italian designed and German engineered Bavaria Yachts C38, nominee for 2022 European sailboat of the year and sistership to the 2021 European Sailing Yacht of the year.
Ref No: BC38
More Info
Nautitech 46 Open
POA
The Nautitech 46 Open, is the latest Nautitech sailing catamaran to arrive in Australia. Nautitech catamarans are the cats you buy when you really want to sail.
Ref No: BN46O
More Info
Italia Yachts 11.98 Sport Line
POA
The renowned Italia Yachts 11.98, is the Italian designed and manufactured luxury performance yacht that has been winning races internationally on IRC / ORC ratings.
Ref No: IT1198S
More Info
Rhea 23 Open
AU $ 190,609
The Rhea 23, is finely crafted in La Rochelle, France with a stylish, traditional design using wooden sidelines and a tumblehome stern.
Ref No: CPM 827
More Info
Bavaria Vida 33 HT
AU $ 415,000
The Vida 33, Bavaria Yachts first outboard driven day cruiser an Australia debut. The Vida is the perfect day boat to enjoy Sydney harbour, Melbourne Bay or the Gold Coast.
Ref No: BV33HT
More Info
Rhea 730 Timonier
AU $ 271,000
Our latest arrival is the Australian debut of the Rhea 730 Timonier - also finely crafted and styled in La Rochelle, France. This elegant, vintage style, walkaround pilothouse has a powerful shaft drive inboard engine with a versatile layout for fishing, cruising or entertaining.
Ref No: CPM 828
More Info
