First Damen Yachting YS 53 sold

Damen Yachting YS 53 © Amels and Damen Yachting Damen Yachting YS 53 © Amels and Damen Yachting

by Amels and Damen Yachting 5 May 15:54 PDT

The team at Damen Yachting is delighted to announce the sale of the first vessel from the all-new YS 53 series. This 53-metre (175ft) from the Dutch builder's Yacht Support range will be delivered in 2023 as part of Anthony Hsieh's unique and extensive private fishing programme.

"What we are planning to do with the 5301 no one has ever done before, and I think this will set a whole new tier of adventure for future sportsmen to explore. My hope is that this ambitious programme will inspire a whole new generation of sportsmen to create their own programmes. It will be good for the sport, yachting and the fishing industries." Anthony Hsieh, owner of the Bad Company fleet.

Hsieh has ambitious goals for the YS 5301 when it joins his Bad Company fleet in 2023. Primarily located in the Indian and Pacific Oceans, she will form the home and hub of his unique and extensive fishing programme that will incorporate fishing in relatively unchartered waters and support several marine conservation projects. The YS 5301 will be equipped with a 43 ft Release Game boat and a 32 ft Blackfin - a boat which carries significant sentiment for Hsieh. Recently repurchased and refurbished for this adventure, the Blackfin was Hsieh's first Game fishing boat purchase more than 30 years ago. Both Game boats will be deployed into areas where the programme does not already have Bad Company fleet.

The programme's Atlantic operations are covered by the 46-metre YS 4508 Yacht Support, BAD COMPANY SUPPORT. Featuring a 33 ft. Game boat on board, the vessel was original built and delivered by Damen Yachting in 2019 and was sold and joined the Bad Company fleet in 2021.

Damen Yachting's Commercial Executive, Jan van Hogerwou, worked closely with Neil Emmott from Superyacht sales and Charter in Fort Lauderdale on behalf Hsieh throughout the sale. "This is one of the most exciting projects we have worked on. Not only is this the first of our new YS 53 range but this is also the first Yacht Support we have built that will be used exclusively as part of a sport fishing fleet and programme. Hsieh's unique vision and mission he has planned for this all-new Yacht Support is very inspiring and we are looking forward to the next 12 months and getting her ready to head out with the rest of his fleet."

The YS 53 range, which was introduced to the market in February of this year, marks a strategic shift in the builder's Yacht Support approach. The new design represents the next generation of Yacht Support vessels designed from scratch specifically for the yachting market and encompassing all the experience from the near 20 Yacht Support vessels built and sold over the last decade. A design that is both highly flexible and customisable, delivering the most seriously fun set-up you can dream of. As the first of the range, YS 5301 is certainly leading by example.

YS 5301 at a glance:

YS 53 (53 metres / 175ft)

Delivery 2023

499 GT

6-16 guests / staff, 10 Crew + Captain

Exterior design by Damen Yachting

Interior design by Damen Yachting

Naval Architecture by Damen Yachting

Good to know:

YS 5301 features a huge 15-tonne deck crane (33,000 pounds) and two main engines delivering a top speed of 19 knots. The vessel will also be fully IMO Tier III compliant, reducing harmful emissions by 70% for full range operations.