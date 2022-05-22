Eyachts at the Sanctuary Cove Boat Show 2022

Please select your home edition
by eyachts 10 May 15:12 PDT 19-22 May 2022
Axopar 22 T-Top © eyachts

The biggest Axopar/BRABUS Marine stand ever with no less than eight boats on display.

Many Australians have already learned to love the world's fastest-growing boat brand, Axopar. This is your chance to see the range of award-winning day boats.

When: 19th-22nd, May, 2022
Where: Sanctuary Cove Marine Village

Axopar 22 - The Triple Award Winner

For the first time Aussies will be able to see the new Axopar 22 range.

Europe's fastest-growing boat company have come up with a 22-footer that offers all the benefits of Axopar, in a sleek, trailerable vessel.

Superior to many boats out there, the cool-looking Axopar 22 will be a true driver's boat. Sticking with Axopar's DNA, the twin stepped hull and cutting bow offer first-in-class handling, seaworthiness, offshore capability and safety, combined with the efficiency and comfort that its bigger 28ft and 37ft siblings are renowned for.

Find more about Axopar 22 here...

Axopar 28 - photo © eyachts
Axopar 28 - photo © eyachts

Axopar 28 - The Multi-award Winning Range

In 2021 Axopar made some essential new upgrades to the multi-award winning Axopar 28 range. You'll find some of the key features from the 37 revolution embedded in this new 28 and this is your first opportunity to see it. The Axopar 28 will be even better equipped for any adventure with a new swim platform, optional roof racks for kayaks or bikes, and improved helm console with new Simrad Navigation.

Versatile and easy to handle, the 28 has plenty of room thanks to its spacious configuration for sunbathing, water-sports, fishing, socializing or just cruising the coast. You won't want to miss this best-selling model.

Find more about Axopar 28 here...

Axopar 37 - photo © eyachts
Axopar 37 - photo © eyachts

Axopar 37 - The Revolutionary Range

Experience the latest generation Axopar and see what the world is talking about. The fastest-growing company in this part of the marine industry and the new 37 is the queen of the fleet.

The Axopar 37 delivers on her promise for speed, comfort, and adventure afloat. Only once you have experienced the ride, the clever use of space and high performance driving on the water will you really understand why Axopar has become so compelling.

Find more about Axopar 37 here...

Brabus Shadow 900 XC - photo © Henrik Ljungqvist
Brabus Shadow 900 XC - photo © Henrik Ljungqvist

BRABUS Shadow 900 XC

The BRABUS Shadow 900 is on another level to any other boat in this category, it sits in a class of its own. Discover why this model has won countless awards and continues to be deemed the luxury sports car of the sea. Utility and luxury come together; this is the ultimate cross-over, whether you're seeking out thrills or convenience.

Powered by Mercury Marine's latest dual 450R Verado XL 4.6 litre V8 FourStroke engines, offering class-leading performance and speeds up to 60kts. This combined with the renowned twin stepped hull and cutting bow you can expect from the award-winning designer Jarkko Jämsen ensures supreme offshore handling and efficiency.

Find more about Brabus Shadow 900 here...

Pardo 38 - photo © eYachts
Pardo 38 - photo © eYachts

Pardo 38

Since launching in 2020 and now bringing in many of these fantastic yachts to Australia Pardo 38 will finally make their boat show debut at Sanctuary Cove Boat Show. We cannot wait to show off why they are the ultimate on-water entertainer.

The large walkaround deck affords easy movement and safety on board. The T-Top offers shade while allowing airflow over the wheelhouse area and is made from pre-preg carbon technology. There is an option for an electrical bimini to cover the lounge/dining area at the stern for additional shade.

Find more about Pardo 38 here...

