Windcraft's unique collection of power yachts at SCIBS 2022

by Windcraft 11 May 13:30 PDT 19-22 May 2022
RYCK 280 © Windcraft Yachts

With the welcome return of boating events Windcraft is looking forward to exhibiting an exciting contingent of our highly regarded brands at this year's Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show on the Gold Coast, from 19 - 22 May.

If you are planning to come to the Show please stop in and say Hi at our stand on Pier F on the marina. We invite you to inspect the six superb power and sailing models we will have on display.

If you wish to set-up a meeting with our sales team from Australia or New Zealand then please email us at .

Looking forward to seeing you,
The Windcraft Team

SCIBS Special

Windcraft Yachts presents a unique collection of power yachts at SCIBS 2022.

Fjord 38 Xpress - photo © Windcraft Yachts
Fjord 38 Xpress - photo © Windcraft Yachts

Ryck 280 and the Fjord 38Xpress at SCIBS

Headlining our power line-up at Sanctuary Cove will be two head-turning day boats - the all new incredibly versatile outboard powered RYCK 280 and the sleek Fjord 38 Xpress day boat - both destined to be among the stars of this much anticipated edition of SCIBS. Packed with German engineering and innovation, the RYCK 280 can be easily configured to a variety of uses: family entertainer, fast tender, adventure sports day boat or premium fishing platform.

A stunning Fjord 38 Xpress will also be launched at SCIBS. Fjord' s template for a fast, open plan design with a high-quality fit-out has imitators but the brand's signature distinctive looks, combined with luxury, comfort and engineering to match have ensured it continues to set the bar in this category.

