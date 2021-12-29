Introducing the Arksen 65

Arksen 65 © Arksen Arksen 65 © Arksen

by Arksen 12 May 08:56 PDT

With the first Arksen 65 due to start build this year, we take a closer look at the new all-rounder vessel, designed to be easily owner operated.

Similar to the Arksen 85, the 65 has all the robustness and functionality for safe ocean crossings, as standard within the Explorer Series, with the option of being fully capable of high latitude cruising.

With the 3000+ nautical mile range at cruising speed, plus the ability to take a transatlantic or pacific voyage, the Arksen 65 makes exploring the globe more accessible in a vessel of this size. Having more access to remote locations, this explorer vessel really comes into its own with the structure and hull built with in-part recycled aluminum. The material is lightweight, but still rugged and strong enough to withstand some of the harshest conditions at sea.

Perfect for a couple or family, a flexible layout is as standard and offers two spacious cabins, with the option of a third cabin, or either study or snug - an ideal room to relax and unwind after a day's adventure. The space on the aft deck can be configured with modular seating for comfortable entertaining, a large sun shade option, or alternatively to carry toys for watersports and underwater equipment. The saloon provides panoramic views due to the extensive glazing, and connects to the open galley that allows for cooking with a view.

The explorer vessel has an an exterior raised helm position which comes with an open or a glazed wrap-around, enclosed design providing exceptional 360 degree vision. Hybrid propulsion and solar array packages are also available.

From the initial concept that was launched in 2020, the Arksen 65 has undergone an extensive product development process, taking on feedback from Arksen clients and transforming the concept into a reality. Significant efforts have been to ensure the Arksen 65 is amongst the safest, most capable, and robust in her class.

Dominic Bryne, Sales & Marketing Director comments, "We are pleased to announce more details of the Arksen 65. This vessel is designed to stand out from the crowd, as well as being built for worldwide exploration. We want owners to really make the most of their adventure, wherever they choose to have it - that could be surveying wildlife in remote coastlines of the Arctic wilderness, cruising up the Guadalquivir River to view Seville at dusk from the water, or relaxing on the aft deck on the Ionian Sea before taking a paddle on the clear water.

With access to the Arksen Explorers' Club, we can take care of curating tailor made expeditions, training to make the most of your vessel, plus 24/7 vessel management and support wherever you are. So all that's left is the enjoyment of the voyage itself."