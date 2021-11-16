Horizon Yachts launches FD102 and delivers to her Australian owner

by Horizon Yachts 12 May 12:37 PDT

Another Horizon FD102 has launched and has been delivered to her Australian owner. This project began as an FD92 but was extended to accommodate the owners' requests for plentiful exterior areas.

She features three spacious decks including an open flybridge and a semi-enclosed skylounge and offers a five-stateroom layout with an on-deck master suite.

While the yacht features a traditional layout on the main deck, with an expansive aft deck, a salon highlighted by full-height windows, and a formal dining area and galley forward, it is anything but traditional in its styling.

Gold Coast-based interior design firm PLK Design is responsible for the contemporary interior, with company owner Pete personally selecting the finishes and outfitting accessories.

Australian furniture maker Jardan supplied much of the interior furniture, from the dining table and chairs to the tub chairs in the salon, and the owner selected beautiful Cambria stonework as an upgrade throughout. The use of Australian brands continues in the lighting, with Soktas Hand Blown Glass Lighting providing the main ceiling feature light in the salon as well as the wall lamps in the full-beam master stateroom on the main deck forward.

Guest accommodations extend from the on-deck master to four further staterooms on the lower deck comprising mirrored VIPs amidships and a double and convertible twin forward. Crew quarters for four and a garage are situated aft of the engine room.

The deck areas on this tri-deck FD102 do not disappoint, with the semi-enclosed skylounge hosting a bar and seating area and extending aft to a full dining area with a large jacuzzi tub. The 15ft Castoldi Jet tender will be stowed on the foredeck, while the open flybridge offers plentiful seating and sunbathing opportunities.

Christened Askari, this latest FD102 will be based in Airlie Beach with plans to cruise the Islands of the Kimberley in Western Australia.

FD102 Hull 23 basic specifications:

L.O.A.: 103' 6" (31.55m)

L.W.L.: 89' 10" (27.38m)

Beam: 23' 3" (7.11m)

Displacement (half load): 281,090lbs (127.5 tons)

Fuel Capacity: 4,800 US gals (18,170ltrs)

Fresh Water Capacity: 400 US gals (1,500ltrs)

Engines: Twin CAT C32A 1,800hp

Generators: Twin ONAN 40kW (50Hz), One ONAN 19kW (50Hz)



